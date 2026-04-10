Let's Talk! An Our2Gens Podcast

This episode is dedicated to Rochelle. Our thoughts and love go out to you and your family. 🧡



Starting off with this week’s story submission; a teen talks about finding out her cousins are dating. Danielle reads a much-awaited Reddit update about a wife who called a divorce attorney after her husband lied about where he was. Then we get into some crazy headlines. A Minnesota bill could allow senior homes to serve alcohol. A list of America’s accents is rated from sexiest to least sexiest. A woman and her family sue a Washington state school district after she graduates from school with honors but at a first-grade reading level. We talk about the benefits of being “vertically challenged” and sharks in the Bahamas are high off dr*gs. In addition, more Reddit posts… of course. 😏 Grab a seat and Let’s Talk!