Let's Talk! An Our2Gens Podcast

31 | Is He a Psychopath? Her Husband Denies Sending Cruel Texts
04/10/2026 | 54 mins.
Is her husband actually a psychopath? A woman details how her husband sends her hurtful text messages, but denies writing them. We’re back with more Reddits and storytimes! Starting off with another story submission, a young woman asks if it’s too late to seek justice for inappropriate behavior she endured 5 years ago. Trinity and Danielle talk about a woman who allegedly had 69 children back-to-back in the 18th century, a British baronet looking to hire a woman to be his “breeder,” the Mount Everest tour guide scam involving emergency helicopter evacuations, and the reason why you never see baby pigeons. In addition, we’ve got some more juicy Reddits for you. Grab EVERYTHING and Let’s Talk!
30 | Should She Be Worried? Boyfriend Still Showers With His Daughter
04/03/2026 | 33 mins.
Is she overreacting? Her boyfriend is showering with his 9-year-old daughter! This week we’ve got an abundance of Reddits and storytimes. Starting off with our weekly story submission, a woman seeks advice over how to move on after she and her sister go no contact from their mom. Trinity and Danielle smile and laugh over headlines; a man loans himself out to strangers, a man tattoos LV glasses on his face, a Florida man uses his body to protect his car from a hailstorm, and a KitKat heist leaves Nestlé without 12 tons of chocolate for Easter. And of course, a couple of more Reddits. Grab your blankets and Let’s Talk!
29 | Wife Calls Divorce Attorney After Her Husband's Lie?
03/27/2026 | 1h 11 mins.
This episode is dedicated to Rochelle. Our thoughts and love go out to you and your family. 🧡
Starting off with this week’s story submission; a teen talks about finding out her cousins are dating. Danielle reads a much-awaited Reddit update about a wife who called a divorce attorney after her husband lied about where he was. Then we get into some crazy headlines. A Minnesota bill could allow senior homes to serve alcohol. A list of America’s accents is rated from sexiest to least sexiest. A woman and her family sue a Washington state school district after she graduates from school with honors but at a first-grade reading level. We talk about the benefits of being “vertically challenged” and sharks in the Bahamas are high off dr*gs. In addition, more Reddit posts… of course. 😏 Grab a seat and Let’s Talk!
28 | Man Gets Sent to Prison 13 Years Late?!
03/20/2026 | 1h 8 mins.
Welcome back, weirdos! It’s a new week that means more Reddit storytimes: A woman’s boyfriend breaks up with her after she tells him she misses being single. An OP finds out their dad is cheating, and what he says in response is INSANE. Danielle reads an update on a HIGHLY controversial Reddit post about a mom whose daughter gets a gift from the school janitor and more… We also talk about a UK tribunal ruling that classifies calling a man bald as SH, a man that gets sent to prison 13 years late, a 21-year-old that claims he was born without his consent, ‘Florida Man’ headlines, and people who are doing chores for AI. Grab your tea and Let’s Talk!
27 | He Deliberately Sabotaged Her Chances at Motherhood
03/13/2026 | 1h 23 mins.
Another week brings more Reddit stories! A man discovers the consequences of excessive laxative use. A girl deals with discomfort in the presence of her friend’s father. An update on a previous WIBTA thread where a friend sues her friend over her wedding… and more. Spotify and Liquid Death release an “Eternal Playlist Urn,” a 13-pound baby is born in New York, a breakup results in $100,000 in parking tickets, and finally, Trinity and Danielle share some truly petty breakup reasons. Sit back, enjoy the chaos, and Let’s Talk!
Let’s Talk! is an Our2Gens podcast hosted by Danielle Nicki and Trinity Grace. Our show's STORYTIME digs into all things provocative, shocking, and hilarious. We’re keeping it real (and providing a little chaos), so grab a drink and Let’s Talk!
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