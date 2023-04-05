Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Podcast Deux U
Deuxmoi & Cadence13
Join the anonymous creator of the pop culture and entertainment news Instagram account @deuxmoi for a weekly podcast featuring an extensive analysis of the most... More
NewsEntertainment NewsSociety & Culture
Available Episodes

  • Your Voicemails: Alex Pettyfer, Taylor Swift, The Kardashians
    Description: This week, Deux is listening to your voicemails and answering your questions. If you would like to be featured on the podcast, call this number and leave a message: ‪(213) 373-4217‬ Topics discussed:  Updates on Timothée Chalamet + Taylor Russell, Kim Kardashian + Pete Davidson Taylor Swift + Joe Alwyn Christopher Abbott Kim Cattrall  Sofia Richie   The Kardashians  John Mulaney + Olivia Munn  Alex Pettyfer Avril Lavigne + Mod Sun  Listen for never-before-heard or read information! Follow Deux @Deuxmoi To learn more about listener data and our privacy practices visit: https://www.audacyinc.com/privacy-policy Learn more about your ad choices. Visit https://podcastchoices.com/adchoices
    5/4/2023
    53:44
  • Shawn Mendes, Morgan Wallen, Glen Powell + Sydney Sweeney w/ Spencer Pratt
    Joining the Deux U classroom this week is reality TV icon, Spencer Pratt (The Hills). We’re discussing the week’s hottest topics, including:  Topics discussed:  Sofia Richie’s wedding  Glen Powell + Sydney Sweeney  Timothée Chalamet + Kylie Jenner  Morgan Wallen Shawn Mendes + Camilla Cabello EmRata’s mystery date Listen for never-before-heard or read information! Follow Deux @Deuxmoi To learn more about listener data and our privacy practices visit: https://www.audacyinc.com/privacy-policy Learn more about your ad choices. Visit https://podcastchoices.com/adchoices
    4/27/2023
    58:58
  • Frank Ocean, Selena + Zayn, Pap Pics w/ Clint Brewer
    Joining the Deux U classroom this week is Clint Brewer, a British photographer who has been based in Los Angeles for almost 20 years. After we talk to Clint, we’re getting into this week’s topics, including: Clint’s experience photographing celebs: Harry Styles, Jennifer Lopez and more Coachella: Frank Ocean Camilla Cabello + Shawn Mendes  Leonardo DiCaprio + Irina Shayk  Glen Powell + Sydney Sweeney  Selena Gomez + Zayn Malik  Justin Theroux + Jennifer Aniston Listen for never-before-heard or read information! Follow Deux @Deuxmoi To learn more about listener data and our privacy practices visit: https://www.audacyinc.com/privacy-policy Learn more about your ad choices. Visit https://podcastchoices.com/adchoices
    4/20/2023
    1:00:03
  • Taylor Swift + Joe Alwyn, Timothée Chalamet + Kylie Jenner, Ariana Grande w/ Enty
    Joining the Deux U classroom this week is return-guest, Enty, of the famous CrazyDays and Nights blog. We’re getting into the week’s hottest topics, including;  Selena Gomez + Zayn Malik  Ariana Grande  Nicolas Braun Kendall Jenner + Bad Bunny Timothée Chalamet + Kylie Jenner  Taylor Swift + Joe Alwyn Listen for never-before-heard or read information! Follow Deux @Deuxmoi To learn more about listener data and our privacy practices visit: https://www.audacyinc.com/privacy-policy Learn more about your ad choices. Visit https://podcastchoices.com/adchoices
    4/13/2023
    1:11:39
  • Adele, Adam Driver, The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo w/ Lex Niko
    Joining the Deux U classroom this week is return guest and digital content creator, social commentator and podcaster, Lex Niko. We're discussing the week's hottest topics, including: Jacob Elordi + Olivia Jade Amy Poehler  HBO’s Girls Justin Bieber  Emily Ratajkowski + Harry Styles  Brad Pitt  Yellowstone The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo Adele’s Residency Update  Listen for never-before-heard or read information! Follow Deux @Deuxmoi To learn more about listener data and our privacy practices visit: https://www.audacyinc.com/privacy-policy Learn more about your ad choices. Visit https://podcastchoices.com/adchoices
    4/6/2023
    1:16:13

About Deux U

Join the anonymous creator of the pop culture and entertainment news Instagram account @deuxmoi for a weekly podcast featuring an extensive analysis of the most popular and controversial posts from the account. On every episode “Deux”, along with insiders and expert guests, will take a look behind the post and share exclusive details that haven’t been revealed on Instagram.
Podcast website

