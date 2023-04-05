Join the anonymous creator of the pop culture and entertainment news Instagram account @deuxmoi for a weekly podcast featuring an extensive analysis of the most... More
Your Voicemails: Alex Pettyfer, Taylor Swift, The Kardashians
Description: This week, Deux is listening to your voicemails and answering your questions. If you would like to be featured on the podcast, call this number and leave a message: (213) 373-4217
Topics discussed:
Updates on Timothée Chalamet + Taylor Russell, Kim Kardashian + Pete Davidson
Taylor Swift + Joe Alwyn
Christopher Abbott
Kim Cattrall
Sofia Richie
The Kardashians
John Mulaney + Olivia Munn
Alex Pettyfer
Avril Lavigne + Mod Sun
5/4/2023
53:44
Shawn Mendes, Morgan Wallen, Glen Powell + Sydney Sweeney w/ Spencer Pratt
Joining the Deux U classroom this week is reality TV icon, Spencer Pratt (The Hills). We’re discussing the week’s hottest topics, including:
Topics discussed:
Sofia Richie’s wedding
Glen Powell + Sydney Sweeney
Timothée Chalamet + Kylie Jenner
Morgan Wallen
Shawn Mendes + Camilla Cabello
EmRata’s mystery date
4/27/2023
58:58
Frank Ocean, Selena + Zayn, Pap Pics w/ Clint Brewer
Joining the Deux U classroom this week is Clint Brewer, a British photographer who has been based in Los Angeles for almost 20 years. After we talk to Clint, we’re getting into this week’s topics, including:
Clint’s experience photographing celebs: Harry Styles, Jennifer Lopez and more
Coachella: Frank Ocean
Camilla Cabello + Shawn Mendes
Leonardo DiCaprio + Irina Shayk
Glen Powell + Sydney Sweeney
Selena Gomez + Zayn Malik
Justin Theroux + Jennifer Aniston
4/20/2023
1:00:03
Taylor Swift + Joe Alwyn, Timothée Chalamet + Kylie Jenner, Ariana Grande w/ Enty
Joining the Deux U classroom this week is return-guest, Enty, of the famous CrazyDays and Nights blog. We’re getting into the week’s hottest topics, including;
Selena Gomez + Zayn Malik
Ariana Grande
Nicolas Braun
Kendall Jenner + Bad Bunny
Timothée Chalamet + Kylie Jenner
Taylor Swift + Joe Alwyn
4/13/2023
1:11:39
Adele, Adam Driver, The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo w/ Lex Niko
Joining the Deux U classroom this week is return guest and digital content creator, social commentator and podcaster, Lex Niko. We're discussing the week's hottest topics, including:
Jacob Elordi + Olivia Jade
Amy Poehler
HBO’s Girls
Justin Bieber
Emily Ratajkowski + Harry Styles
Brad Pitt
Yellowstone
The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo
Adele’s Residency Update
