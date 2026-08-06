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244 episodes
- This week on Deux/U, Deux is talking about the hottest topics of the week, including:
Maruchan Hot Mess Award
Paparazzi intel with Backgrid founder (also discussed 'Heated Rivalry' paparazzi pics)
'Off Campus'
Sarah Pidgeon + Joe Alwyn
Nicole Kidman
Bradley Cooper + Gigi Hadid
Bella Hadid
Alix Earle
Latest Studio Exec List (previous list aired on December 4, 2025 episode)
Deux/U Hotline: Billie Eilish, Britney Spears, Katy Perry + Justin Trudeau, and more!
- This week on Deux/U, Deux is talking about the hottest topics of the week, including:
Update: Tate McRae + Jack Hughes
Emma Roberts' wedding
Zendaya + Tom Holland's wedding
Jennifer Lopez + Brett Goldstein
Klay Thompson + Megan Thee Stallion
Olandria
Deux/U hotline: Advice on cheating athlete, Callum Turner, Taylor Swift + Travis Kelce's dog, Tom Brady, celebrity couples, and more!
- This week on Deux/U, Deux is talking about the hottest topics of the week, including:
Autograph sellers
Keleigh Teller + Taylor Swift
Taylor Swift + Travis Kelce's wedding photos
Summer House
Jennifer Lopez + Brett Goldstein
Charlie Heaton + Natalia Dyer
Tate McRae + Jack Hughes
Deux/U hotline: Will Poulter, Victoria Villarroel, and more!
- This week on Deux/U, Deux is talking about the hottest topics of the week, including:
Relationship Updates: Chace Crawford + Kelsey Merritt, Harris Dickinson, Paul Wesley
Alix Earle + Nina Dobrev
Keleigh Teller + Taylor Swift
Hudson Williams
Deux/U Hotline: Amanda Batula + West Wilson, Ella Bright + Belmont Cameli, Nicole Kidman, Sarah Jessica Parker
Margaret Qualley + Jack Antonoff, Taylor Swift + Travis Kelce's Wedding, Deux/U Hotline07/08/2026 | 1h 6 mins.This week on Deux/U, Deux is talking about the hottest topic of the week, including:
Margaret Qualley + Jack Antonoff
EVERYTHING we know about Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce's wedding with 'What I Will Say' podcast host, Cameron Gray
Deux/U hotline
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About Deux U
Join the anonymous creator of the pop culture and entertainment news Instagram account @deuxmoi for a weekly podcast featuring an extensive analysis of the most popular and controversial posts from the account. On every episode “Deux”, along with insiders and expert guests, will take a look behind the post and share exclusive details that haven’t been revealed on Instagram.Podcast website
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Deux U
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