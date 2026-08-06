This week on Deux/U, Deux is talking about the hottest topic of the week, including: Margaret Qualley + Jack Antonoff EVERYTHING we know about Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce's wedding with 'What I Will Say' podcast host, Cameron Gray Deux/U hotline

This week on Deux/U, Deux is talking about the hottest topics of the week, including: Autograph sellers Keleigh Teller + Taylor Swift Taylor Swift + Travis Kelce's wedding photos Summer House Jennifer Lopez + Brett Goldstein Charlie Heaton + Natalia Dyer Tate McRae + Jack Hughes Deux/U hotline: Will Poulter, Victoria Villarroel, and more!

This week on Deux/U, Deux is talking about the hottest topics of the week, including: Update: Tate McRae + Jack Hughes Emma Roberts' wedding Zendaya + Tom Holland's wedding Jennifer Lopez + Brett Goldstein Klay Thompson + Megan Thee Stallion Olandria Deux/U hotline: Advice on cheating athlete, Callum Turner, Taylor Swift + Travis Kelce's dog, Tom Brady, celebrity couples, and more!

This week on Deux/U, Deux is talking about the hottest topics of the week, including: Maruchan Hot Mess Award Paparazzi intel with Backgrid founder (also discussed 'Heated Rivalry' paparazzi pics) 'Off Campus' Sarah Pidgeon + Joe Alwyn Nicole Kidman Bradley Cooper + Gigi Hadid Bella Hadid Alix Earle Latest Studio Exec List (previous list aired on December 4, 2025 episode) Deux/U Hotline: Billie Eilish, Britney Spears, Katy Perry + Justin Trudeau, and more!

About Deux U

About Deux U

About Deux U

Join the anonymous creator of the pop culture and entertainment news Instagram account @deuxmoi for a weekly podcast featuring an extensive analysis of the most popular and controversial posts from the account. On every episode “Deux”, along with insiders and expert guests, will take a look behind the post and share exclusive details that haven’t been revealed on Instagram.