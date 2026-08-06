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Deux U

Deuxmoi & Audacy
Entertainment NewsNews
Deux U
Latest episode

244 episodes

  • Deux U

    Bradley Cooper + Gigi Hadid, Studio Exec List, Deux/U Hotline

    08/06/2026 | 59 mins.
    This week on Deux/U, Deux is talking about the hottest topics of the week, including:
    Maruchan Hot Mess Award
    Paparazzi intel with Backgrid founder (also discussed 'Heated Rivalry' paparazzi pics)
    'Off Campus'
    Sarah Pidgeon + Joe Alwyn
    Nicole Kidman
    Bradley Cooper + Gigi Hadid
    Bella Hadid
    Alix Earle
    Latest Studio Exec List (previous list aired on December 4, 2025 episode)
    Deux/U Hotline: Billie Eilish, Britney Spears, Katy Perry + Justin Trudeau, and more!
  • Deux U

    Emma Roberts's wedding, Olandria, Deux/U Hotline

    07/30/2026 | 54 mins.
    This week on Deux/U, Deux is talking about the hottest topics of the week, including:
    Update: Tate McRae + Jack Hughes
    Emma Roberts' wedding
    Zendaya + Tom Holland's wedding
    Jennifer Lopez + Brett Goldstein
    Klay Thompson + Megan Thee Stallion
    Olandria
    Deux/U hotline: Advice on cheating athlete, Callum Turner, Taylor Swift + Travis Kelce's dog, Tom Brady, celebrity couples, and more!
  • Deux U

    Jennifer Lopez + Brett Goldstein, Tate McRae + Jack Hughes, Deux/U Hotline

    07/23/2026 | 47 mins.
    This week on Deux/U, Deux is talking about the hottest topics of the week, including:
    Autograph sellers
    Keleigh Teller + Taylor Swift
    Taylor Swift + Travis Kelce's wedding photos
    Summer House
    Jennifer Lopez + Brett Goldstein
    Charlie Heaton + Natalia Dyer
    Tate McRae + Jack Hughes
    Deux/U hotline: Will Poulter, Victoria Villarroel, and more!
  • Deux U

    Keleigh Teller + Taylor Swift, Hudson Williams, Deux/U Hotline

    07/16/2026 | 1h 4 mins.
    This week on Deux/U, Deux is talking about the hottest topics of the week, including:
    Relationship Updates: Chace Crawford + Kelsey Merritt, Harris Dickinson, Paul Wesley
    Alix Earle + Nina Dobrev
    Keleigh Teller + Taylor Swift
    Hudson Williams
    Deux/U Hotline: Amanda Batula + West Wilson, Ella Bright + Belmont Cameli, Nicole Kidman, Sarah Jessica Parker
  • Deux U

    Margaret Qualley + Jack Antonoff, Taylor Swift + Travis Kelce's Wedding, Deux/U Hotline

    07/08/2026 | 1h 6 mins.
    This week on Deux/U, Deux is talking about the hottest topic of the week, including:
    Margaret Qualley + Jack Antonoff
    EVERYTHING we know about Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce's wedding with 'What I Will Say' podcast host, Cameron Gray
    Deux/U hotline
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About Deux U
Join the anonymous creator of the pop culture and entertainment news Instagram account @deuxmoi for a weekly podcast featuring an extensive analysis of the most popular and controversial posts from the account. On every episode “Deux”, along with insiders and expert guests, will take a look behind the post and share exclusive details that haven’t been revealed on Instagram.
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