Justice or Just Us? Is the Criminal Justice System Fair to Black Americans?
Black Americans are 32% of the prison population but only 12% of the U.S. population—coincidence or systemic bias? Attorney Bernie Brown, unpacks racial disparities, police profiling, and sentencing biases in the justice system. Is justice truly blind?
Join retired attorney Bernie Brown as he explores legal, social, and philosophical issues with honesty and common sense, providing valuable insights and free legal information through engaging podcast episodes.