  • S1 Ep687: Swamp Watch: Plastic bag ban scam
    Turns out Washington's plastic bag ban is actually bad for the environment, but the state wants to double down. Plus: Trump on $1 coin. And: Potential truck tariffs. 
    --------  
    27:06
  • S1 Ep686: Trump, Antifa, and TDS (10.9.25)
    Brandi goes to the White House to talk to President Donald Trump about Antifa – and her TDS. Local school opens a medical clinic where kids can go without telling their parents. Katie Porter gives a masterclass on how not to treat people. 
    --------  
    1:14:04
  • S1 Ep685: ‘Republicans pounce’ 10.7.25
    Rather than criticize the inexcusable actions of a Tacoma teacher, the city’s newspaper is blaming conservatives for pointing it out. Black signature gatherer bewildered as woke white Washingtonians call him a “racist” and a “bigot.” Turns out the plastic bag ban is actually bad for the environment. Is there no low in American politics? 
    --------  
    1:14:24
  • S1 Ep684: All for show? (10.6.25)
    Body camera footage obtained exclusively by unDivided calls into question whether law enforcement is taking harassment of signature gatherers seriously. Poignant moment from rally to protect girls’ sports. Seattle Times “reporter” shares insights from Portland. Bruce Harrell’s big blunder. 
    --------  
    1:38:19
  • S1 Ep683: Down with the death tax! (10.2.25)
    It just got much more expensive to die in Washington state. Join us on Saturday to stand up for girls’ sports – and common sense. Seattle Times scolds leaders for new taxes yet supports Democrats anyway. More nonsense from the Domestic Violent Extremism Task Force. 
    --------  
    1:07:34

Political commentary for the anti-fringe. New episodes every Monday-Thursday. 
