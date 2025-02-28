Powered by RND
PodcastsGovernmentThe Constitutionalist
Listen to The Constitutionalist in the App
The Constitutionalist

Shane Leary, Benjamin Kleinerman
The Constitutionalist is a podcast cohosted by Professor Benjamin Kleinerman, the RW Morrison Professor of Political Science at Baylor University and Founder an...
GovernmentEducationSociety & Culture

Available Episodes

5 of 49
  • #49 - Madison's Notes on Ancient and Modern Confederacies
    On the forty-ninth episode of The Constitutionalist, Benjamin Kleinerman, Shane Leary, and Matthew Reising discuss James Madison's "Notes on Ancient and Modern Confederacies," compiled in 1786, and his early thinking regarding confederacies, union, and the necessity of a new Constitution.
    --------  
    55:45
  • #48 - Adams and Jefferson on Natural Aristocracy
    On the forty-eighth episode of the Constitutionalist, Shane Leary and Matthew Reising discuss John Adams and Thomas Jefferson's discussion of natural aristocracy, in a series of letter from August 14 to October 28 of 1813.
    --------  
    52:48
  • #47 - The Man Who Shot Liberty Valance with Matthew Reising
    On the forty-seventh episode of The Constitutionalist, Shane Leary and Benjamin Kleinerman are joined by Dr. Matthew Reising, a John and Daria Barry Postdoctoral Research Fellow at Princeton University, to discuss John Ford's classic film "The Man Who Shot Liberty Valance."
    --------  
    1:09:10
  • #46 - Monarchy vs. Democracy in Herodotus with Matthew K. Reising
    On the forty-sixth episode of The Constitutionalist, Shane Leary is joined by Dr. Matthew Reising, a John and Daria Barry Postdoctoral Research Fellow at Princeton University, to discuss the constitutional debate that occurs in Book 3 of Herodotus' Histories and its implication for American constitutionalism.
    --------  
    51:37
  • #45 - Brutus XV
    On the forty-fifth episode of The Constitutionalist, Shane Leary and Dr. Benjamin Kleinerman discuss Brutus XV and his concern that the judiciary will prove to be the most dangerous branch.
    --------  
    43:22

About The Constitutionalist

The Constitutionalist is a podcast cohosted by Professor Benjamin Kleinerman, the RW Morrison Professor of Political Science at Baylor University and Founder and Editor of the Constitutionalist Blog, and his student, Shane Leary. Each week, they discuss political news in light of its constitutional implications, and explore a unique constitutional topic, ranging from the thoughts and experiences of America's founders and statesmen, historical episodes, and the broader philosophic ideas that influence the American experiment in government.
