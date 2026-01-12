Open app
Alex Azor & Andrew Parker, Bleav
  • The Escape Pod Podcast

    We will always talk about Stranger Things, Stranger Things Ability!

    1/12/2026 | 1h 11 mins.

    in this episode the boys rank their 10 favorite Stranger Things scenes of all time, they also do a classic High Low Buffalo, and spend most of the episode answering fan questions from their Patreon. Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices

  • The Escape Pod Podcast

    With Great Power Comes Great Stranger Things is OVER-Ability!

    1/05/2026 | 2h 6 mins.

    In this episode the boys recap 2025 with their favorite movies, tv shows, and characters. After they reflect on their biggest year yet, they talk about the Stranger Things series finale for over an hour. Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices

  • The Escape Pod Podcast

    With Great Power Comes Great Volume 2-Ability!

    12/29/2025 | 2h 4 mins.

    In this very long and highly anticipated episode the boys do a full in depth detailed review of Stranger Things season 5 vol. 2 as well as an in depth review of Avatar Fire and Ash and some brief talk about Avengers Doomsday. Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices

  • The Escape Pod Podcast

    With Great Power Comes Great Slaymas-Ability!

    12/23/2025 | 1h 1 mins.

    In this episode the boys are joined again by the Legendary Lea Martinez (Slayeas) for the 2nd time. Will this episode be as unhinged as the last? Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays everyone! Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices

  • The Escape Pod Podcast

    With Great Power Comes Great We've Got a Couple of Trailers-Ability!

    12/15/2025 | 1h 6 mins.

    In this episode the boys discuss the newest trailers for Supergirl and Avatar the Last Airbender (live action) season 2. They also debate each other in a long Agree or Disagree segment. Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices

About The Escape Pod Podcast

Andrew Parker (Wafellow) & Alex Azor (Hat Guy) discuss their thoughts and opinions on anything and everything in pop culture, but at the end of the day this is a podcast about Superheroes, Horses, and Docking.
