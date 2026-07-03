Topics covered in today’s Politics Chat: Declaration of Independence 250th anniversary, natural law and unalienable rights, consent of the governed, grievances against the King, dissolution of allegiance to the Crown, birth of a new nation



Politics Chat is recorded live on YouTube and Facebook every Tuesday and Thursday at 6 pm Maine time (3 PM PT / 6 PM ET).

Watch today's recording here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RCsf4t2bxjA

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