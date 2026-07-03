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Politics Chat

Heather Cox Richardson
HistoryNews
Politics Chat
Latest episode

46 episodes

  • Politics Chat

    Politics Chat, July 2, 2026

    07/03/2026 | 42 mins.
    Topics covered in today’s Politics Chat: Declaration of Independence 250th anniversary, natural law and unalienable rights, consent of the governed, grievances against the King, dissolution of allegiance to the Crown, birth of a new nation

    Politics Chat is recorded live on YouTube and Facebook every Tuesday and Thursday at 6 pm Maine time (3 PM PT / 6 PM ET).
    Watch today's recording here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RCsf4t2bxjA
    Get full, free access to Letters from an American here: https://heathercoxrichardson.substack.com/subscribe
    You can also find me: Bluesky: https://bsky.app/profile/hcrichardson.bsky.socialInstagram: https://www.instagram.com/heathercoxrichardson/?hl=enFacebook: https://www.facebook.com/heathercoxrichardson/YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@heathercoxrichardson


    Get full access to Letters from an American at heathercoxrichardson.substack.com/subscribe
  • Politics Chat

    Politics Chat, June 30, 2026

    07/01/2026 | 55 mins.
    Topics covered in today’s Politics Chat: Presidential eligibility for the Supreme Court, bipartisan housing bill stalled, pocket veto, SAVE Act voter citizenship requirements, SAVE database Privacy Act ruling, SAVE Act NDAA rejection, Republican redistricting resistance, Texas Bible curriculum law, separation of church and state, One Big Beautiful Bill Act delayed cuts, constitutional convention risks, Trump v. Slaughter, Humphrey's Executor overturned, OMB control of federal grants, Trump crypto earnings, NRSC v. FEC spending caps, transgender athletes in girls sports, birthright citizenship case, Supreme Court impeachment, Justice Thomas ethics, presidential immunity ruling, Texas Senate race, midterm election stakes.

    Politics Chat is recorded live on YouTube and Facebook every Tuesday and Thursday at 6 pm Maine time (3 PM PT / 6 PM ET).
    Watch today's recording here: https://www.youtube.com/live/nmTSj9l9azo?si=IQq0MbdWwEsPCj0w
    Get full, free access to Letters from an American here: https://heathercoxrichardson.substack.com/subscribe
    You can also find me: Bluesky: https://bsky.app/profile/hcrichardson.bsky.socialInstagram: https://www.instagram.com/heathercoxrichardson/?hl=enFacebook: https://www.facebook.com/heathercoxrichardson/YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@heathercoxrichardson


    Get full access to Letters from an American at heathercoxrichardson.substack.com/subscribe
  • Politics Chat

    Politics Chat, June 25, 2026

    06/26/2026 | 41 mins.
    Topics covered in today’s Politics Chat: Communism, socialism, liberal democracy, fascism, and capitalism defined, New York progressive primary wins, Democratic Party civil war narrative, communist la…Communism, socialism, liberal democracy, fascism, and capitalism defined, New York progressive primary wins, Democratic Party civil war narrative, communist labeling of progressives, democratic socialism, Overton Window, 1956 Republican Party platform, Lincoln's Cooper Union address, Northwest Ordinance, Progressive Era corporate regulation, government stakes in private corporations, Medicaid and SNAP cuts, rural hospital closures, Social Security cuts, prairie populism, agribusiness consolidation, right-to-repair laws, government corruption concerns, universal health care polling, higher taxes on the wealthy, Danish social model, antitrust enforcement reversal.

    Politics Chat is recorded live on YouTube and Facebook every Tuesday and Thursday at 6 pm Maine time (3 PM PT / 6 PM ET).
    Watch today's recording here: https://youtube.com/live/_Nt2CQR0dpA?feature=share
    Get full, free access to Letters from an American here: https://heathercoxrichardson.substack.com/subscribe
    You can also find me: Bluesky: https://bsky.app/profile/hcrichardson.bsky.socialInstagram: https://www.instagram.com/heathercoxrichardson/?hl=enFacebook: https://www.facebook.com/heathercoxrichardson/YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@heathercoxrichardson


    Get full access to Letters from an American at heathercoxrichardson.substack.com/subscribe
  • Politics Chat

    Politics Chat, June 23, 2026

    06/24/2026 | 45 mins.
    No-bid contracts, emergency powers expansion, Reflecting Pool restoration, algae research funding cuts, U.S.-Iran memorandum of understanding, Strait of Hormuz leverage, JCPOA comparison, nuclear inspections dispute, War Powers resolution, presidential health reporting, administration succession jockeying, Tucker Carlson Republican Party break, Hungarian funding of right-wing media, Tulsi Gabbard cult reporting, Antifa terrorist designation, NSPM-7 domestic terrorism memorandum, Prairie Land protester conspiracy sentencing, Broadview Six case dismissal, Minneapolis protester prosecution, SAVE Act voting rolls push, Social Security cuts, health care affordability, money in politics, democracy versus autocracy realignment.

    Politics Chat is recorded live on YouTube and Facebook every Tuesday and Thursday at 6 pm Maine time (3 PM PT / 6 PM ET).
    Watch today's recording here: https://youtube.com/live/KnvXXAkgMqg?feature=share
    Get full, free access to Letters from an American here: https://heathercoxrichardson.substack.com/subscribe
    You can also find me: Bluesky: https://bsky.app/profile/hcrichardson.bsky.socialInstagram: https://www.instagram.com/heathercoxrichardson/?hl=enFacebook: https://www.facebook.com/heathercoxrichardson/YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@heathercoxrichardson


    Get full access to Letters from an American at heathercoxrichardson.substack.com/subscribe
  • Politics Chat

    Politics Chat, June 18, 2026

    06/19/2026 | 44 mins.
    U.S.-Iran memorandum of understanding, War Powers Act bypass, Iranian sanctions relief, Strait of Hormuz tolls and rising fuel prices, frozen Iranian assets release, Iran reconstruction funding, Iranian nuclear commitment, Lebanon and Hezbollah ceasefire terms, Israeli nonparticipation, Senate treaty ratification, Versailles signing, Ukrainian drone strikes on Moscow, Kyiv cultural site bombing, Knicks championship parade, Obama Presidential Center opening, SAVE Act.
    Politics Chat is recorded live on YouTube and Facebook every Tuesday and Thursday at 6 pm Maine time (3 PM PT / 6 PM ET).
    Watch today's recording here: https://youtube.com/live/9x1w8-euxcI
    Get full, free access to Letters from an American here: https://heathercoxrichardson.substack.com/subscribe
    You can also find me: Bluesky: https://bsky.app/profile/hcrichardson.bsky.socialInstagram: https://www.instagram.com/heathercoxrichardson/?hl=enFacebook: https://www.facebook.com/heathercoxrichardson/YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@heathercoxrichardson


    Get full access to Letters from an American at heathercoxrichardson.substack.com/subscribe
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About Politics Chat
In which I try to answer your questions about modern politics.... heathercoxrichardson.substack.com
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