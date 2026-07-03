Topics covered in today’s Politics Chat: Communism, socialism, liberal democracy, fascism, and capitalism defined, New York progressive primary wins, Democratic Party civil war narrative, communist la…Communism, socialism, liberal democracy, fascism, and capitalism defined, New York progressive primary wins, Democratic Party civil war narrative, communist labeling of progressives, democratic socialism, Overton Window, 1956 Republican Party platform, Lincoln's Cooper Union address, Northwest Ordinance, Progressive Era corporate regulation, government stakes in private corporations, Medicaid and SNAP cuts, rural hospital closures, Social Security cuts, prairie populism, agribusiness consolidation, right-to-repair laws, government corruption concerns, universal health care polling, higher taxes on the wealthy, Danish social model, antitrust enforcement reversal.
Politics Chat is recorded live on YouTube and Facebook every Tuesday and Thursday at 6 pm Maine time (3 PM PT / 6 PM ET).
Watch today's recording here: https://youtube.com/live/_Nt2CQR0dpA?feature=share
Get full, free access to Letters from an American here: https://heathercoxrichardson.substack.com/subscribe
You can also find me: Bluesky: https://bsky.app/profile/hcrichardson.bsky.socialInstagram: https://www.instagram.com/heathercoxrichardson/?hl=enFacebook: https://www.facebook.com/heathercoxrichardson/YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@heathercoxrichardson
Get full access to Letters from an American at heathercoxrichardson.substack.com/subscribe