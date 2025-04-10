Are British royals raised through tough love and tales of chivalry? Listen to find out!
Royal historians Robert Hardman and Professor Kate Williams look at the extraordinary schooling of royals throughout history, from ‘whipping boys’ to rosy-cheeked governesses and cold Scottish boarding schools. Where will young Princes George and Louis go to school when they become teenagers - and will their parents have learned a lesson from royal history?
Also, hear the scandalous story of ‘Crawfie’, the woman who was shunned by the royals for writing a memoir of her days with the young Princesses Elizabeth and Margaret.
All will be revealed in the Daily Mail’s podcast, Queens, Kings, and Dastardly Things.
Hosts: Robert Hardman and Professor Kate Williams
Series Producer: Ben Devlin
Production Manager: Vittoria Cecchini
Executive Producer: Bella Soames
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
--------
31:35
Do Royals Have Magic Powers?
Do British Queens and Kings have the power to cure illness through their ‘Royal Touch’. Listen to the Daily Mail’s new season of Queens, Kings and Dastardly Things to find out!
Royal historians Robert Hardman and Professor Kate Williams explore the secret ceremony at coronations that is said to give royals magical powers. Find out which Queens and Kings were the Hermoine Grangers and Harry Potters of history.
Also, discover the superstitions of the modern royals, the member of the Windsor family who’s in the Magic Circle, and what Professor Kate Williams did to earn a ‘Brownie badge’.
Hosts: Robert Hardman and Professor Kate Williams
Series Producer: Ben Devlin
Production Manager: Vittoria Cecchini
Studio Manager: Sam Chisholm
Executive Producer: Bella Soames
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
--------
31:32
Bonus Episode: Edward VII's Sex Chair
Robert and Kate are back with a dastardly Bonus Episode in which they are asking one of history's most pressing questions: did Queen Victoria's son have TWO thrones? Edward VII was famed for his lurid love life, but did our raunchiest 20th Century monarch really have his own ‘sex chair’ in a Paris brothel? And if so, how on earth did it work?
Hosted by Daily Mail columnist and royal biographer Robert Hardman and historian Professor Kate Williams, each episode of Queens, Kings, and Dastardly Things delves into the juiciest parts of royal history from eras past, and present... but mainly past.
Hosts: Robert Hardman and Professor Kate Williams
Researcher: Tom Sankey
Production Manager: Vittoria Cecchini
Executive Producer: Bella Soames
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
--------
19:56
Christmas Special: What was the Worst Royal Christmas Ever?
Robert and Kate are back with a dastardly Christmas Special in which they are exploring royal Christmases from yesteryear... did Queen Victoria really invent Christmas? Were Tudor children whipped on Christmas Day? And could there be any Christmas worse than Elizabeth II's Annus Horribilis? Listen to find out!
Hosted by Daily Mail columnist and royal biographer Robert Hardman and historian Professor Kate Williams, each episode delves into the juiciest parts of royal history from eras past, and present... but mainly past.
Hosts: Robert Hardman and Professor Kate Williams
Producer: Ben Devlin
Researcher: Tom Sankey
Production Manager: Vittoria Cecchini
Executive Producer: Bella Soames
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
--------
30:15
10: The Princes in the Tower
This week – in the final episode of Season One – Robert and Kate tackle one of history's most scandalous, unsolved mysteries: what on earth happened to the Princes in the Tower?
The disappearance of Edward V and his younger brother, Richard, Duke of York, has sparked centuries of speculation. Were they murdered, and if so, by whom? Was it Richard III – their own uncle, and that great Shakespearean villain – in a bid to secure the throne? Or, could other powerful figures have been involved?
Join Kate and Robert as they separate fact from fiction and each offer their views on surely one of the juiciest royal scandals of all time.
Queens, Kings, and Dastardly Things is the Daily Mail's unmissable podcast that promises listeners a weekly dose of royal history and intrigue by unpacking a different royal scandal each week.
Hosted by Daily Mail columnist and royal biographer Robert Hardman and historian Professor Kate Williams, each episode delves into the juiciest parts of royal history from eras past, and present... but mainly past.
New episodes out every Wednesday, wherever you get your podcasts.
Presenters: Robert Hardman and Professor Kate Williams
Producer: Rich Jarman
Production Manager: Vittoria Cecchini
Executive Producer: Bella Soames
Thanks to Dr. Fern Riddell
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
Queens, Kings, and Dastardly Things is the Daily Mail's unmissable podcast that promises listeners a weekly dose of royal history and intrigue by unpacking a different royal scandal each week.
Hosted by Daily Mail columnist Robert Hardman and historian Professor Kate Williams, this series delves into royal history's juiciest moments from eras past, and present... but mainly past.
New episodes out every Wednesday, wherever you get your podcasts.
Presenters: Robert Hardman and Professor Kate Williams
Producer: Rich Jarman
Production Manager: Victoria Cecchini
Executive Producer: Bella Soames
Thanks to Dr. Fern Riddell
Looking for episodes of The Crown: Fact or Fiction? Just scroll down.