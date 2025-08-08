“Where the Fuck is She?”

In this final episode of this series - for now - Caroline and Wayne interview one of the key witnesses in the case. Dr Chris Webster suspected Erin Patterson of doing something "macabre" within minutes of seeing her at the hospital and he said as two of the people she poisoned were lying in beds feet away from her she didn't even go to see them. His evidence was crucial in helping to convict her of triple murder.