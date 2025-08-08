Powered by RND
PodcastsTrue CrimeThe Trial of Erin Patterson
The Trial of Erin Patterson
The Trial of Erin Patterson

Daily Mail
True Crime
The Trial of Erin Patterson
Available Episodes

  • The Secret Episode
    In this special episode Caroline and Wayne have more shocking allegations made against Erin Patterson in court. These were kept from the jury during the trial and until today we weren't allowed to reveal them to you either. But we can now explain the details of four attempts she made to poison and kill her husband, Simon - months before she murdered his parents with death cap mushrooms. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
    --------  
    35:15
  • “Where the Fuck is She?”
    In this final episode of this series - for now - Caroline and Wayne interview one of the key witnesses in the case. Dr Chris Webster suspected Erin Patterson of doing something “macabre” within minutes of seeing her at the hospital and he said as two of the people she poisoned were lying in beds feet away from her she didn’t even go to see them. His evidence was crucial in helping to convict her of triple murder. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
    --------  
    28:28
  • The Secret Footage
    In this episode Caroline and Wayne have exclusive CCTV footage of Erin Patterson visiting a tip - within half an hour of her lunch guests leaving her house. The video has never been seen before and this tip visit was never disclosed to the jury. So what exactly was she getting rid of? Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
    --------  
    26:03
  • Me Me Me
    It’s the day after the jury returned their guilty verdicts for Erin Patterson. She is now one of the world’s most notorious killers and today we wanted to try to analyse what makes someone so seemingly ordinary become a mass killer. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
    --------  
    27:03
  • A Deadly Marriage
    Erin Patterson is a mass murderer. The jury in Victoria, Australia have today found her guilty of murdering her in-laws by poisoning them with deadly death cap mushrooms. The jury agreed that she lured them to her house by lying about having cancer, before she fed them a deadly meal. Then as they got sicker and sicker, she played lego and she went to Subway. In today’s episode Caroline and Wayne have the full story from court. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
    --------  
    49:00

About The Trial of Erin Patterson

For ad-free listening to all of our shows, exclusive bonus episodes of The Trial every week, and complete access to our show archives, subscribe to The Crime Desk now. Visit thecrimedesk.com to become a member.Australian mother-of-two Erin Patterson, will stand trial, accused of three counts of murder and one count of attempted murder, after allegedly serving poisonous mushrooms to her ex-husband’s family members In July of 2023, Gail Patterson, Don Patterson and Heather Wilkinson all died, and Ian Wilkinson was left fighting for life after eating Beef Wellington served at a family lunch. Follow us on instagram @thetrialpodEmail us [email protected] us +447796657512 (start your message with ‘Trial’) A Daily Mail production. Seriously Popular. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
True Crime

