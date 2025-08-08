For ad-free listening to all of our shows, exclusive bonus episodes of The Trial every week, and complete access to our show archives, subscribe to The Crime Desk now. Visit thecrimedesk.com to become a member.Australian mother-of-two Erin Patterson, will stand trial, accused of three counts of murder and one count of attempted murder, after allegedly serving poisonous mushrooms to her ex-husband’s family members In July of 2023, Gail Patterson, Don Patterson and Heather Wilkinson all died, and Ian Wilkinson was left fighting for life after eating Beef Wellington served at a family lunch. Follow us on instagram @thetrialpodEmail us [email protected]
