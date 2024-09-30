In this episode, the concluding part of a two-parter, Paul and Kate return to 1929 Detroit and continue with the investigation of a slain family. Assessing the patriarch's personal and business life leads to an unexpected aspect that cannot be understated or ignored. Support this podcast by shopping our latest sponsor deals and promotions at this link: https://bit.ly/4buCoMc Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices

In this week's episode, Kate and Paul take us to 1917 Springfield, Missouri where a wealthy couple comes home from a night out to find their baby missing. With the help of authorities, the family attempts to have their baby returned safely.

In this week's episode, the first part of a two-parter, Paul and Kate take us to 1961 Lincoln, Massachusetts where an incident in the middle-of-the-day leaves a kitchen covered in blood and a stay-at-home mother missing.

On today's episode, a concluding part of a two-parter, Paul and Kate return to 1961 Lincoln, Massachusetts where a stay-at-home mother has disappeared. Digging into the investigation and the blood evidence from the crime scene, our hosts try to piece together what really occurred.

In this week's episode, Paul and Kate head to 1914 San Antonio, Texas where a wealthy man's wife has an accident and becomes bedridden. After hiring nurses and caregivers, a murder takes place that has multiple suspects pointing fingers.

About Buried Bones - a historical true crime podcast with Kate Winkler Dawson and Paul Holes

On Buried Bones, journalist Kate Winkler Dawson and retired investigator Paul Holes dissect some of history’s most compelling true crime cases from centuries ago. Together, they explore these very old cases through a 21st century lens. With their years of expertise and knowledge of modern forensics, they reflect on how far science has come and bring new insight to old mysteries. Together, Kate and Paul have examined many cases including the 1932 Lindbergh baby kidnapping, the first time fingerprinting was used as evidence in a courtroom and a possible serial killer in 1960s Nashville. They ask, was the right person convicted or was someone wrongfully accused? See pictures, diagrams and evidence from each case on Instagram @buriedbonespod. Buried Bones is part of the Exactly Right podcast network that provides a platform for bold, creative voices to bring to life provocative, entertaining and relatable stories for audiences everywhere. The Exactly Right roster of podcasts covers a variety of topics including true crime, comedic interviews, news, science, pop culture and more. The network is home to My Favorite Murder hosted by Karen Kilgariff and Georgia Hardstark, This Podcast Will Kill You, That's Messed Up: An SVU Podcast, Tenfold More Wicked and more.