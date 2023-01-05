Wicked Words - A True Crime Talk Show with Kate Winkler Dawson

Take a gruesome trip through history with chilling campfire stories of true crime. It’s a unique blending of narrative nonfiction storytelling with investigativ... More
Introducing: Tenfold More Wicked, Season Nine
The ninth season of Tenfold More Wicked is called "The Wolf Among Us." It's a historical true crime story about a man who used his religion to cloak his sinister side, and the two women in his life who both suffered because of it. It's also about a brand-new machine that helped catch a killer.
5/1/2023
2:33
The Morphine Murderess: Deceived
Annie Crawford goes on trial for murdering her sister, Elise. The police hope to find more evidence by exhuming the bodies of the other family members. The media analyze everything about Annie, especially her looks. Will an all-male jury convict her of poisoning her sister?
4/24/2023
39:32
The Morphine Murderess: In Mourning
Elise Crawford is dying in her aunt and uncle's home in New Orleans. Aunt Mary is alarmed by Annie's calmness. Elise and Annie are both keeping secrets. And soon, the police in New Orleans will learn about everything.
4/17/2023
38:10
The Morphine Murderess: In the Swamp
Mary Agnes Crawford and her parents Emma and Walter are now dead. Annie and her surviving sisters move in with their Aunt Mary; unfortunately, Annie and Aunt Mary don't get along at all. And when yet another family member becomes ill…Annie's little sister becomes suspicious because Annie is the main beneficiary in the life insurance policies.
4/10/2023
40:29
The Morphine Murderess: Toxic
Mary Agnes Crawford and her father Walter are dead within weeks of each other; still, doctors offer diagnoses that aren't unusual for the time. How could no one suspect that there was something happening in the Crawford family home? And then weeks after Walter dies, his wife, Emma, begins to complain of stomach pains. This all feels very familiar.
