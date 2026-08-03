Wicked Words - A True Crime Talk Show with Kate Winkler Dawson

Journalist Pam Colloff is one of my favorite people. She’s an outstanding criminal justice reporter who is now publishing her first book. And it’s a doozy. It’s about a serial criminal, a so-called informant who conned the courts and the DAs. He sent dozens of people to prison who were wrongly convicted. But did he get away with it? Pam tells me the story at the center of her book: Catch the Devil: A True Story of Murder, Deception, and Injustice on the Gulf Coast. Join my Patreon! patreon.com/kateandpaul Support this podcast by shopping our latest sponsor deals and promotions at this link: https://bit.ly/4gF2K18 See more information on my books: katewinklerdawson.com Follow me on social: @tenfoldmore (Twitter) / @wickedwordspod (Facebook) / @tenfoldmorewicked (Instagram) 2026 All Rights Reserved See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

Author Emily Winslow is a fabulous crime novelist and she’s also a sexual assault survivor. In 1992, she was a young drama student at an elite conservatory in Pittsburgh. One January night, she was brutally raped by a stranger. More than 20 years later, Emily found out that the attacker had finally been arrested. In her memoir, Jane Doe January, Emily digs into her own case to find out what went wrong. Join my Patreon! patreon.com/kateandpaul Support this podcast by shopping our latest sponsor deals and promotions at this link: https://bit.ly/4gF2K18 See more information on my books: katewinklerdawson.com Follow me on social: @tenfoldmore (Twitter) / @wickedwordspod (Facebook) / @tenfoldmorewicked (Instagram) 2026 All Rights Reserved See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

If you followed the so-called Black Swan murder case, you probably saw a teenage girl, trying to get justice for her father. In 2020, Ashley Benefield shot and killed her estranged husband, Doug, in Florida. Eva Benefield had already gone through so much trauma in her life and then she had to watch her stepmother go on trial for murdering her father. Eva tells me the story from her memoir: Ghost Girl: Surviving the Black Swan Murder. Join my Patreon! patreon.com/kateandpaul Support this podcast by shopping our latest sponsor deals and promotions at this link: https://bit.ly/4gF2K18 See more information on my books: katewinklerdawson.com Follow me on social: @tenfoldmore (Twitter) / @wickedwordspod (Facebook) / @tenfoldmorewicked (Instagram) 2026 All Rights Reserved See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

My next guest has done something extraordinary: she traveled across America collecting stories of criminalized survival. Shocked to find how many women were convicted for protecting themselves against abuse. Author Justine van der Leun tells me the stories in her book Unreasonable Women: Three Stories of Self-Defense, Wrongful Imprisonment, and Extraordinary Survival. Join my Patreon! patreon.com/kateandpaul Support this podcast by shopping our latest sponsor deals and promotions at this link: https://bit.ly/4gF2K18 See more information on my books: katewinklerdawson.com Follow me on social: @tenfoldmore (Twitter) / @wickedwordspod (Facebook) / @tenfoldmorewicked (Instagram) 2026 All Rights Reserved See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

The 1975 murder of 15-year-old Martha Moxley made national headlines because of its brutality, but also because the main suspect was a cousin of the Kennedys. Michael Skakel was tried, convicted and then released from prison. Many felt like he might have gotten away with murder. But some people who have reinvestigated the case aren’t so sure. And that includes true crime podcaster Kate Casey who has a show called Reality Life with Kate Casey. She wrote about the case in an article for Vanity Fair. Join my Patreon! patreon.com/kateandpaul Support this podcast by shopping our latest sponsor deals and promotions at this link: https://bit.ly/4gF2K18 See more information on my books: katewinklerdawson.com Follow me on social: @tenfoldmore (Twitter) / @wickedwordspod (Facebook) / @tenfoldmorewicked (Instagram) 2026 All Rights Reserved See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

About Wicked Words - A True Crime Talk Show with Kate Winkler Dawson

About Wicked Words - A True Crime Talk Show with Kate Winkler Dawson

About Wicked Words - A True Crime Talk Show with Kate Winkler Dawson

Welcome to Tenfold More Wicked Presents: Wicked Words, Kate Winkler Dawson's true crime talk show. On each new episode of Wicked Words, Kate interviews journalists, podcasters and authors about their fascinating behind-the-scenes stories from their investigations in the world of true crime, many of which have never been shared before. Kate interviews Patricia Cornwell, the prolific true crime author about her book Portrait Of A Killer: Jack The Ripper – Case Closed, she heads to Texas with veteran journalist Rena Pederson to discuss her coverage of an uncatchable jewel thief during the swinging sixties, chats with podcaster and journalist Mandy Matney from the Murdaugh Murders Podcast and so much more. These are the stories behind the stories. Also in this feed is host Kate Winkler Dawson’s true crime limited series, Tenfold More Wicked. Season 12 - A Blessing and a Curse Season 11 - Fire and Brimstone Season 10 - Entitled Season 9 - The Wolf Among Us Season 8 - The Morphine Murderess Season 7 - The Annihilator Season 6 - The Echo of Murder Season 5 - Blood Feud Season 4 - Tiger Woman Season 3 - Murder in the Court Season 2 - The Body Snatcher Season 1 - All That is Wicked Wicked Words is part of the Exactly Right podcast network that provides a platform for bold, creative voices to bring to life provocative, entertaining and relatable stories for audiences everywhere. The Exactly Right roster of podcasts covers a variety of topics including historic true crime, comedic interviews and news, science, pop culture and more. Podcasts on the network include Buried Bones with Kate Winkler Dawson and Paul Holes, That's Messed Up: An SVU Podcast, This Podcast Will Kill You, Bananas and more.