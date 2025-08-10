Powered by RND
Open app
Top stationsPodcastsLive sportsNear youGenresTopics
PodcastsTrue CrimeConspiracy Theories, Cults, & Crimes
Listen to this podcast in the app for free:
Conspiracy Theories, Cults, & Crimes
radio.net
Sleep timer
Save favorites
Download for free in the App Store

Conspiracy Theories, Cults, & Crimes

Crime House
True Crime
Conspiracy Theories, Cults, & Crimes
Latest episode

Available Episodes

2 of 2
  • CULTS: Heaven's Gate
    In 1997, 39 Heaven’s Gate cult members died by mass suicide, believing a UFO would grant them salvation. In this debut episode, Conspiracy Theories, Cults, & Crimes peels back the layers of how a cosmic prophecy and Marshall Applewhite’s delusion ended in the deadliest cult suicide in U.S. history. Conspiracy Theories, Cults, & Crimes is a Crime House Original Podcast, powered by PAVE Studios. Listen wherever you get your podcasts. For ad-free listening and early access to episodes, subscribe to Crime House+ on Apple Podcasts. Don’t miss out on all things Conspiracy Theories, Cults, & Crimes! Instagram: @Crimehouse TikTok: @Crimehouse Facebook: @crimehousestudios X: @crimehousemedia YouTube: @crimehousestudios To learn more about listener data and our privacy practices visit: https://www.audacyinc.com/privacy-policy Learn more about your ad choices. Visit https://podcastchoices.com/adchoices
    --------  
    46:43
  • New Podcast: Conspiracy Theories, Cults, & Crimes
    From UFO cults and mass suicides to secret CIA experiments, presidential assassinations, and murderous doctors, these aren’t just theories. They’re real stories that blur the line between fact and fiction. In Conspiracy Theories, Cults, & Crimes, host Vanessa Richardson takes you deep inside some of the most disturbing, shocking, and unforgettable true crime cases in history and the people who lived them, lied through them, and sometimes died because of them. This is your official preview of the show. New episodes drop every Wednesday. Follow now so you never miss a story. For early, ad-free access, subscribe to Crime House+ on Apple Podcasts. For more from Crime House, follow us on Instagram @crimehouse. To learn more about listener data and our privacy practices visit: https://www.audacyinc.com/privacy-policy Learn more about your ad choices. Visit https://podcastchoices.com/adchoices
    --------  
    1:41

More True Crime podcasts

Trending True Crime podcasts

About Conspiracy Theories, Cults, & Crimes

Conspiracy Theories, Cults, and Crimes is a true crime and conspiracy theories podcast about the people who take belief too far and the deadly consequences that follow. Hosted by Vanessa Richardson, each weekly episode unpacks real stories of murderous cults, criminal cover-ups, mass manipulation, and twisted conspiracies. From Jonestown and Heaven’s Gate to CIA mind control experiments, presidential assassinations, and the Octopus Murders. This is true crime at the intersection of faith, fear and manipulation.  Follow now for new episodes every Wednesday. This is a Crime House Original, powered by PAVE Studios.
Podcast website
True Crime

Listen to Conspiracy Theories, Cults, & Crimes, Who Took Misty Copsey? and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app

Get the free radio.net app

  • Stations and podcasts to bookmark
  • Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
  • Supports Carplay & Android Auto
  • Many other app features
Open app

Conspiracy Theories, Cults, & Crimes: Podcasts in Family

Company
Legal
Service
Apps
Social
Radio USA
v7.22.0 | © 2007-2025 radio.de GmbH
Generated: 8/12/2025 - 2:24:35 PM