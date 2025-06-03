Ray William Johnson: True Story Podcast

Alan Knight, a man from Swansea, Wales, orchestrated an elaborate fraud by pretending to be in a coma for two years to avoid prosecution for stealing over £40,000 from his elderly neighbor, Ivor Richards, who had dementia. Knight, with the assistance of his wife Helen, feigned a severe neck injury that allegedly left him quadriplegic and prone to comatose episodes. They went to great lengths to support this deception, including hospital admissions, the use of medical equipment, and public appearances portraying Knight as incapacitated.
