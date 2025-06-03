Powered by RND
Ray William Johnson: True Story Podcast
Ray William Johnson: True Story Podcast

Ray William Johnson
True Crime
Ray William Johnson: True Story Podcast
Latest episode

Available Episodes

5 of 287
  • He Faked Being Paralyzed - The Alan Knight story
    Alan Knight, a man from Swansea, Wales, orchestrated an elaborate fraud by pretending to be in a coma for two years to avoid prosecution for stealing over £40,000 from his elderly neighbor, Ivor Richards, who had dementia. Knight, with the assistance of his wife Helen, feigned a severe neck injury that allegedly left him quadriplegic and prone to comatose episodes. They went to great lengths to support this deception, including hospital admissions, the use of medical equipment, and public appearances portraying Knight as incapacitated.
    --------  
    7:50
  • Chris Brown is in Big Trouble (again)
    More allegations come out against singer Chris Brown
    --------  
    7:49
  • Ray William Johnson Has a Stalker
    A crazed fan is stalking Ray William Johnson, claiming to be his daughter. Ray instantly proves she is lying.
    --------  
    8:31
  • This Gamer Went Insane - The David Heiss story
    David Heiss, a 21-year-old German office worker, became obsessively infatuated with British student Joanna Witton after interacting with her on the Advance Wars fan site, Wars Central, which she co-managed with her boyfriend, Matthew Pyke. Despite being rebuffed and blocked from the site, Heiss traveled to Nottingham, England, on multiple occasions, ultimately forcing his way into the couple's flat.#truecrime #truestory #knottingham #raywilliamjohnson
    --------  
    8:09
  • They Stole a Penguin
    Two guys in Gold Coast area of Australia stole a penguin from Sea World
    --------  
    7:50

About Ray William Johnson: True Story Podcast

The Official Podcast of Ray William Johnson, storyteller and comedian. Tune in for the best stories of True Crime and Pop Culture.
True Crime

