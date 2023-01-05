Idaho v. Lori Vallow Daybell - Day 13

The jury heard Tammy’s voice on a 911 call, where she reported an incident with a man with a paintball gun.The jury heard Chad’s voice on a 911 call where he reported Tammy as deceased.Chad’s general statement on what happened, according to witnesses, is that Tammy woke up around midnight with a coughing fit, vomited in the bathroom, then went back to bed. He said around 5:40 AM Tammy fell from the bed. He told the coroner that he pulled the covers, which may have caused her body to fall.Tammy was observed to have red pink foam coming out of her mouth.Chad told the coroner that Tammy had previously been fainting, had shaking fits, some convulsions.Witnesses observed Tammy taking fitness classes, that she had not been coughing or complaining about being sick.WITNESSESSamantha GwilliamTammy’s sisterDep. Colter CannonResponded to calls about Tammy shot by paintball gunHelena KaaiakamanuReceived 911 calls about Tammy being shot by paintball gunChristina WestReceived 911 call about Tammy being deceasedAlyssa GreenhalghResponded to call about Tammy being deceasedCammy WillmoreDeputy coroner, Chad refused autopsyBrenda DyeCoroner, determined initial findings of Tammy’s cause of deathSpencer CookFound Charles sent Tammy an email, though it was blockedKelsey HarrisTaught Tammy’s fast-paced cardio clogging classShanna MillerSaw Tammy the day before she died