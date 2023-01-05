Every week, join Vinnie Politan for the Court TV Podcast. He'll dive into the real-life deceptions, betrayals and murders that lead to justice in the courtroom... More
Available Episodes
5 of 207
Idaho v. Lori Vallow Daybell - Day 16
A former friend of Lori Vallow Daybell testifies about spending time with Lori and Chad Daybell while they were married to other people. Trial Highlights:Lori’s friend, Audrey Barattiero, talked about two separate times when Lori wanted to work on Charles and Tammy. This made Audrey feel uncomfortable.Audrey also talked about a time when Lori called her naive before threatening to cut her up and bury her.Looked into Alex’s firearm, he had a 6.5mm Grendel with a vortex scope, which could’ve been misconstrued as a paintball hopper (the container that holds the paintballs).Ian Pawlowski said after a few days of listening to Lori’s religious beliefs, he was not open to hearing any more of this. He said she talked about being possessed and rankings about light and dark, which he found alarming. For the latest trial updates in ID v. Lori Vallow Daybell, click here.
5/4/2023
3:39:33
Idaho v. Lori Vallow Daybell - Day 15
Neighbors of Chad and Tammy Daybell testify to Chad's behavior after his wife's death and when they met Lori Vallow. Witnesses: Dr. Erik Christensen: Conducted Tammy autopsy | Det. Bruce Mattingly: Investigated Tammy’s health | Alice Gilbert: Lived in Tammy & Chad’s neighborhood | Todd Gilbert: Lived in Tammy & Chad’s neighborhoodFor the latest trial updates in ID v. Lori Vallow Daybell, click here.
5/4/2023
5:22:21
Someone They Knew: A Hit With A Bullet
It’s not easy to score a successful song in Nashville- what some call “a bullet.” Sometimes what it takes is a little more than talent and a little less than legal. When singer and music researcher Kevin Hughes was gunned down on Music Row, prosecutors say he was killed to keep him from exposing a dirty business practice in the music industry. This week’s Court TV Podcast takes you in for a closer look at this case with an audio edition of our original series Someone They Knew with Tamron Hall. This episode is titled “A Hit With A Bullet.”To see more episodes of Someone They Knew with Tamron Hall, click here.
5/4/2023
45:46
Idaho v. Lori Vallow Daybell - Day 14
A DNA analyst confirms hair attached to a piece of adhesive found with the children's remains matched DNA profile for Lori Vallow Daybell. WITNESSES: Keeley Coleman: Senior DNA Analyst | Investigator Ricky Wright: Case agent for the FBI missing kids investigation | Dr. Erik Christensen: Conducted Tammy autopsy | For the latest trial updates in ID v. Lori Vallow Daybell, click here.
5/3/2023
5:05:07
Idaho v. Lori Vallow Daybell - Day 13
The jury heard Tammy’s voice on a 911 call, where she reported an incident with a man with a paintball gun.The jury heard Chad’s voice on a 911 call where he reported Tammy as deceased.Chad’s general statement on what happened, according to witnesses, is that Tammy woke up around midnight with a coughing fit, vomited in the bathroom, then went back to bed. He said around 5:40 AM Tammy fell from the bed. He told the coroner that he pulled the covers, which may have caused her body to fall.Tammy was observed to have red pink foam coming out of her mouth.Chad told the coroner that Tammy had previously been fainting, had shaking fits, some convulsions.Witnesses observed Tammy taking fitness classes, that she had not been coughing or complaining about being sick.WITNESSESSamantha GwilliamTammy’s sisterDep. Colter CannonResponded to calls about Tammy shot by paintball gunHelena KaaiakamanuReceived 911 calls about Tammy being shot by paintball gunChristina WestReceived 911 call about Tammy being deceasedAlyssa GreenhalghResponded to call about Tammy being deceasedCammy WillmoreDeputy coroner, Chad refused autopsyBrenda DyeCoroner, determined initial findings of Tammy’s cause of deathSpencer CookFound Charles sent Tammy an email, though it was blockedKelsey HarrisTaught Tammy’s fast-paced cardio clogging classShanna MillerSaw Tammy the day before she died
Every week, join Vinnie Politan for the Court TV Podcast. He'll dive into the real-life deceptions, betrayals and murders that lead to justice in the courtroom. If you love geeking-out on trials and crime, you’ve landed on the perfect spot.