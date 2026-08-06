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The Michael Knowles Show

The Daily Wire
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The Michael Knowles Show
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2537 episodes

  • The Michael Knowles Show

    Ep. 2032 - The Right-Wing Burrito Fight EXPLAINED

    08/06/2026 | 54 mins.
    Democrat James Talarico takes the lead in the Texas Senate race, Tucker might start a third political party after ditching the Republicans, and conservatives spend the entire day arguing about burritos!

    Ep. 2032

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    📘 My book "Speechless: Controlling Words, Controlling Minds" is available here:

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    📗 My book "Reasons to Vote for Democrats: A Comprehensive Guide" is available here:

    https://dwplus.shop/ReasonsToVoteForDemocrats

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  • The Michael Knowles Show

    Ep. 2031 - Bill Maher Goes OFF On Rising Socialists, May Vote Republican

    08/05/2026 | 54 mins.
    Voters head to the ballot box to choose their next Socialist politician, the Cambridge City Council votes to restore supposedly racist gunshot detectors, and Politico reports that the GOP has a Groyper problem!

    Ep. 2031

    - - -

    Today's Sponsors:

    Cardiff - America’s favorite small business lender, provides the liquidity to move at the speed of business with same-day funding up to $500,000. Apply in under 3 minutes with zero credit impact. Apply now at https://cardiff.co/knowles

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    DailyWire+

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    Becoming a Daily Wire member allows you to see all of our content ad-free.

    📲 Download the free Daily Wire app today on iPhone, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Samsung, and more.

    📘 My book "Speechless: Controlling Words, Controlling Minds" is available here:

    https://dwplus.shop/Speechless

    📗 My book "Reasons to Vote for Democrats: A Comprehensive Guide" is available here:

    https://dwplus.shop/ReasonsToVoteForDemocrats

    🕯️ Get your Michael Knowles candles:

    https://thecandleclub.com/collections/michael-knowles

    👕 Don’t dress like a squish. Shop my merch here:

    https://dwplus.shop/MichaelKnowlesMerch

    - - -

    Socials:

    YouTube — https://youtube.com/@MichaelKnowles

    Facebook — https://www.facebook.com/michaelknowlesshow

    Instagram — https://www.instagram.com/michaeljknowles

    TikTok — https://www.tiktok.com/@notmichaelknowles

    X — https://twitter.com/michaeljknowles

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  • The Michael Knowles Show

    Ep. 2030 - Zohran Mamdani Wants To Starve Black People?

    08/04/2026 | 51 mins.
    NYC mayor Zohran Mamdani announces plan to starve women and black people, Planned Parenthood promotes abortion as "gender affirming care," and Democrats' top gubernatorial candidate complains that her son is half white.

    Ep. 2030

    - - -

    Today's Sponsors:

    Cardiff - America’s favorite small business lender, provides the liquidity to move at the speed of business with same-day funding up to $500,000. Apply in under 3 minutes with zero credit impact. Apply now at https://cardiff.co/knowles

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    DailyWire+

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    Becoming a Daily Wire member allows you to see all of our content ad-free.

    📲 Download the free Daily Wire app today on iPhone, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Samsung, and more.

    📘 My book "Speechless: Controlling Words, Controlling Minds" is available here:

    https://dwplus.shop/Speechless

    📗 My book "Reasons to Vote for Democrats: A Comprehensive Guide" is available here:

    https://dwplus.shop/ReasonsToVoteForDemocrats

    🕯️ Get your Michael Knowles candles:

    https://thecandleclub.com/collections/michael-knowles

    👕 Don’t dress like a squish. Shop my merch here:

    https://dwplus.shop/MichaelKnowlesMerch

    - - -

    Socials:

    YouTube — https://youtube.com/@MichaelKnowles

    Facebook — https://www.facebook.com/michaelknowlesshow

    Instagram — https://www.instagram.com/michaeljknowles

    TikTok — https://www.tiktok.com/@notmichaelknowles

    X — https://twitter.com/michaeljknowles

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    Privacy Policy: https://www.dailywire.com/privacy

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  • The Michael Knowles Show

    Ep. 2029 - What Is A Woman? Head Coach Shows Why The WNBA Is A Joke

    08/03/2026 | 48 mins.
    A WNBA coach doesn't know what the "W" stands for, Democrats may nominate a bipolar socialist who hates white people, and President Trump calls for "WWII"-level strikes to bring Iran back to negotiations.

    Ep. 2029

    - - -

    Today's Sponsors:

    Good Ranchers - Right now, you can get $50 off your first Good Ranchers order. Build Your Own Box starting as low as $129. Plus, when you start a plan today, you'll also get double the free meat with every order this month.

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    Ave Maria Mutual Funds - Offers a range of choices designed to help you invest without compromising your principles. Learn more at https://AveMariaFunds.com/MICHAEL

    - - -

    DailyWire+

    Click here to join the member-exclusive portion of my show: https://dailywire.com/subscribe

    Becoming a Daily Wire member allows you to see all of our content ad-free.

    📲 Download the free Daily Wire app today on iPhone, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Samsung, and more.

    📘 My book "Speechless: Controlling Words, Controlling Minds" is available here:

    https://dwplus.shop/Speechless

    📗 My book "Reasons to Vote for Democrats: A Comprehensive Guide" is available here:

    https://dwplus.shop/ReasonsToVoteForDemocrats

    🕯️ Get your Michael Knowles candles:

    https://thecandleclub.com/collections/michael-knowles

    👕 Don’t dress like a squish. Shop my merch here:

    https://dwplus.shop/MichaelKnowlesMerch

    - - -

    Socials:

    YouTube — https://youtube.com/@MichaelKnowles

    Facebook — https://www.facebook.com/michaelknowlesshow

    Instagram — https://www.instagram.com/michaeljknowles

    TikTok — https://www.tiktok.com/@notmichaelknowles

    X — https://twitter.com/michaeljknowles

    - - -

    Privacy Policy: https://www.dailywire.com/privacy

    Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
  • The Michael Knowles Show

    Michael Knowles REACTS to Internet Brain Rot: Don't Laugh

    08/01/2026 | 11 mins.
    Michael Knowles takes on another round of the internet’s most unhinged brain rot in this impossible "Don’t Laugh" challenge. From bizarre viral clips to painfully stupid memes, can Michael make it through without breaking?

    - - -

    Today's Sponsor:

    Helix Sleep - Go to https://helixsleep.com/Knowles for 27% off sitewide.

    - - -

    DailyWire+

    Click here to join the member-exclusive portion of my show: https://dailywire.com/subscribe

    Becoming a Daily Wire member allows you to see all of our content ad-free.

    📲 Download the free Daily Wire app today on iPhone, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Samsung, and more.

    📘 My book "Speechless: Controlling Words, Controlling Minds" is available here:

    https://dwplus.shop/Speechless

    📗 My book "Reasons to Vote for Democrats: A Comprehensive Guide" is available here:

    https://dwplus.shop/ReasonsToVoteForDemocrats

    🕯️ Get your Michael Knowles candles:

    https://thecandleclub.com/collections/michael-knowles

    👕 Don’t dress like a squish. Shop my merch here:

    https://dwplus.shop/MichaelKnowlesMerch

    - - -

    Socials:

    YouTube — https://youtube.com/@MichaelKnowles

    Facebook — https://www.facebook.com/michaelknowlesshow

    Instagram — https://www.instagram.com/michaeljknowles

    TikTok — https://www.tiktok.com/@notmichaelknowles

    X — https://twitter.com/michaeljknowles

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    Privacy Policy: https://www.dailywire.com/privacy

    Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
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About The Michael Knowles Show
Bask in the simple joys of being right. The Michael Knowles Show cuts through the madness of our politics and culture, analyzing the top stories of the day. Monday through Friday. If you like The Michael Knowles Show, become a Daily Wire member TODAY with promo code: KNOWLES and enjoy the exclusive benefits for 25% off at https://utm.io/ueEss
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