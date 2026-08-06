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2537 episodes
- Democrat James Talarico takes the lead in the Texas Senate race, Tucker might start a third political party after ditching the Republicans, and conservatives spend the entire day arguing about burritos!
Ep. 2032
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- Voters head to the ballot box to choose their next Socialist politician, the Cambridge City Council votes to restore supposedly racist gunshot detectors, and Politico reports that the GOP has a Groyper problem!
Ep. 2031
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Cardiff - America’s favorite small business lender, provides the liquidity to move at the speed of business with same-day funding up to $500,000. Apply in under 3 minutes with zero credit impact. Apply now at https://cardiff.co/knowles
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📘 My book "Speechless: Controlling Words, Controlling Minds" is available here:
https://dwplus.shop/Speechless
📗 My book "Reasons to Vote for Democrats: A Comprehensive Guide" is available here:
https://dwplus.shop/ReasonsToVoteForDemocrats
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- NYC mayor Zohran Mamdani announces plan to starve women and black people, Planned Parenthood promotes abortion as "gender affirming care," and Democrats' top gubernatorial candidate complains that her son is half white.
Ep. 2030
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Cardiff - America’s favorite small business lender, provides the liquidity to move at the speed of business with same-day funding up to $500,000. Apply in under 3 minutes with zero credit impact. Apply now at https://cardiff.co/knowles
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📘 My book "Speechless: Controlling Words, Controlling Minds" is available here:
https://dwplus.shop/Speechless
📗 My book "Reasons to Vote for Democrats: A Comprehensive Guide" is available here:
https://dwplus.shop/ReasonsToVoteForDemocrats
🕯️ Get your Michael Knowles candles:
https://thecandleclub.com/collections/michael-knowles
👕 Don’t dress like a squish. Shop my merch here:
https://dwplus.shop/MichaelKnowlesMerch
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Socials:
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- A WNBA coach doesn't know what the "W" stands for, Democrats may nominate a bipolar socialist who hates white people, and President Trump calls for "WWII"-level strikes to bring Iran back to negotiations.
Ep. 2029
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Good Ranchers - Right now, you can get $50 off your first Good Ranchers order. Build Your Own Box starting as low as $129. Plus, when you start a plan today, you'll also get double the free meat with every order this month.
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Ave Maria Mutual Funds - Offers a range of choices designed to help you invest without compromising your principles. Learn more at https://AveMariaFunds.com/MICHAEL
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DailyWire+
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📘 My book "Speechless: Controlling Words, Controlling Minds" is available here:
https://dwplus.shop/Speechless
📗 My book "Reasons to Vote for Democrats: A Comprehensive Guide" is available here:
https://dwplus.shop/ReasonsToVoteForDemocrats
🕯️ Get your Michael Knowles candles:
https://thecandleclub.com/collections/michael-knowles
👕 Don’t dress like a squish. Shop my merch here:
https://dwplus.shop/MichaelKnowlesMerch
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Socials:
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Facebook — https://www.facebook.com/michaelknowlesshow
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X — https://twitter.com/michaeljknowles
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- Michael Knowles takes on another round of the internet’s most unhinged brain rot in this impossible "Don’t Laugh" challenge. From bizarre viral clips to painfully stupid memes, can Michael make it through without breaking?
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DailyWire+
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📲 Download the free Daily Wire app today on iPhone, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Samsung, and more.
📘 My book "Speechless: Controlling Words, Controlling Minds" is available here:
https://dwplus.shop/Speechless
📗 My book "Reasons to Vote for Democrats: A Comprehensive Guide" is available here:
https://dwplus.shop/ReasonsToVoteForDemocrats
🕯️ Get your Michael Knowles candles:
https://thecandleclub.com/collections/michael-knowles
👕 Don’t dress like a squish. Shop my merch here:
https://dwplus.shop/MichaelKnowlesMerch
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Socials:
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Facebook — https://www.facebook.com/michaelknowlesshow
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About The Michael Knowles Show
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