The Michael Knowles Show

Podcast The Michael Knowles Show
The Daily Wire
Bask in the simple joys of being right. The Michael Knowles Show cuts through the madness of our politics and culture, analyzing the top stories of the day. Mon... More
Bask in the simple joys of being right. The Michael Knowles Show cuts through the madness of our politics and culture, analyzing the top stories of the day. Mon... More

  • Ep. 1239 - $1.2 Million To Every Black Person In California?
    California decides to pay black people nearly $3 trillion for slavery that never existed in the state, U.S. officials brace for 10,000 illegal border crossers per day, and drones attempt to assassinate Putin. Click here to join the member exclusive portion of my show: https://utm.io/ueSEl - - -  DailyWire+: Become a DailyWire+ member to gain access to movies, shows, documentaries, and more: https://bit.ly/3jJQBQ7  Pre-order your Jeremy's Chocolate here: https://bit.ly/3EQeVag Shop all Jeremy’s Razors products here: https://bit.ly/3xuFD43  Get your Michael Knowles merch here: https://bit.ly/3X6tlKY   - - -  Today’s Sponsors:  Good Ranchers - Use code KNOWLES for an extra $30 off your first order! https://bit.ly/43G8p0P  Balance of Nature - Get 35% off your first order as a preferred customer. Use promo code KNOWLES at checkout: https://www.balanceofnature.com/ - - - Socials: Follow on Twitter: https://bit.ly/3RwKpq6  Follow on Instagram: https://bit.ly/3BqZLXA  Follow on Facebook: https://bit.ly/3eEmwyg  Subscribe on YouTube: https://bit.ly/3L273Ek  Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
    5/4/2023
    45:25
  • Ep. 1238 - Pornhub Officially Went Too Far
    Pornhub chooses to cut off Utah rather than stop showing smut to kids, the Navy goes trans, and a middle school student gets sent home for recognizing a basic truth. Click here to join the member exclusive portion of my show: https://utm.io/ueSEl - - -  DailyWire+: Become a DailyWire+ member to gain access to movies, shows, documentaries, and more: https://bit.ly/3jJQBQ7  Pre-order your Jeremy's Chocolate here: https://bit.ly/3EQeVag Shop all Jeremy’s Razors products here: https://bit.ly/3xuFD43  Get your Michael Knowles merch here: https://bit.ly/3X6tlKY   - - -  Today’s Sponsors:  ExpressVPN - Get 3 Months FREE of ExpressVPN: https://expressvpn.com/knowles Cynch - Download the Cynch app and get your first tank exchange for just $10 with promo code KNOWLES. Visit http://cynch.com/offer for details. - - - Socials: Follow on Twitter: https://bit.ly/3RwKpq6  Follow on Instagram: https://bit.ly/3BqZLXA  Follow on Facebook: https://bit.ly/3eEmwyg  Subscribe on YouTube: https://bit.ly/3L273Ek  Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
    5/3/2023
    47:29
  • Ep. 1237 - America Reacts To Bud Light's Pure Pander Campaign
    Bud Light’s sales go from bad to worse, a trans-identifying lawmaker tries to protect pedophilia as a sexual orientation, and 60 Minutes exposes the cynical reality of climate change activism. Click here to join the member exclusive portion of my show: https://utm.io/ueSEl - - -  DailyWire+: Become a DailyWire+ member to gain access to movies, shows, documentaries, and more: https://bit.ly/3jJQBQ7  Pre-order your Jeremy's Chocolate here: https://bit.ly/3EQeVag Shop all Jeremy’s Razors products here: https://bit.ly/3xuFD43  Get your Michael Knowles merch here: https://bit.ly/3X6tlKY   - - -  Today’s Sponsors:  GCU - Find your purpose at Grand Canyon University: https://www.gcu.edu/Today’s Sponsors:  ZipRecruiter - Try ZipRecruiter for FREE: https://www.ziprecruiter.com/knowles - - - Socials: Follow on Twitter: https://bit.ly/3RwKpq6  Follow on Instagram: https://bit.ly/3BqZLXA  Follow on Facebook: https://bit.ly/3eEmwyg  Subscribe on YouTube: https://bit.ly/3L273Ek  Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
    5/2/2023
    48:50
  • Ep. 1236 - Gas Stove Lives Matter!
    The libs begin to ban gas stoves (after saying they wouldn’t after saying they would), satanists gather in Boston to promote abortion and transgenderism, and the rhetorical knives come out for Ron DeSantis. Click here to join the member exclusive portion of my show: https://utm.io/ueSEl - - -  DailyWire+: Become a DailyWire+ member to gain access to movies, shows, documentaries, and more: https://bit.ly/3jJQBQ7  Pre-order your Jeremy's Chocolate here: https://bit.ly/3EQeVag Shop all Jeremy’s Razors products here: https://bit.ly/3xuFD43  Get your Michael Knowles merch here: https://bit.ly/3X6tlKY   - - -  Today’s Sponsors:  Genucel - 70% off the Most Popular Package + FREE SHIPPING + Free Spa Essentials at https://genucel.com/knowles Birch Gold - Text "KNOWLES" to 989898 for your no-cost, no-obligation, FREE information kit: https://birchgold.com/knowles - - - Socials: Follow on Twitter: https://bit.ly/3RwKpq6  Follow on Instagram: https://bit.ly/3BqZLXA  Follow on Facebook: https://bit.ly/3eEmwyg  Subscribe on YouTube: https://bit.ly/3L273Ek  Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
    5/1/2023
    49:54
  • Ep. 1235 - The Netherlands Legalizes Child Sacrifice
    The Netherlands approves assisted suicide for toddlers, Dylan Mulvaney calls for arresting people who call him “him,” and a student wins $9 million in scholarships. Click here to join the member exclusive portion of my show: https://utm.io/ueSEl - - -  DailyWire+: Become a DailyWire+ member to gain access to movies, shows, documentaries, and more: https://bit.ly/3jJQBQ7  Pre-order your Jeremy's Chocolate here: https://bit.ly/3EQeVag Shop all Jeremy’s Razors products here: https://bit.ly/3xuFD43  Get your Michael Knowles merch here: https://bit.ly/3X6tlKY   - - -  Today’s Sponsors:  PureTalk - Get 50% OFF your first month with promo code KNOWLES: https://www.puretalk.com/landing/KNOWLES Epic Will - Save 10% off your complete will package: https://www.epicwill.com/knowles - - - Socials: Follow on Twitter: https://bit.ly/3RwKpq6  Follow on Instagram: https://bit.ly/3BqZLXA  Follow on Facebook: https://bit.ly/3eEmwyg  Subscribe on YouTube: https://bit.ly/3L273Ek  Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
    4/28/2023
    50:47

About The Michael Knowles Show

Bask in the simple joys of being right. The Michael Knowles Show cuts through the madness of our politics and culture, analyzing the top stories of the day. Monday through Friday. If you like The Michael Knowles Show, become a Daily Wire member TODAY with promo code: KNOWLES and enjoy the exclusive benefits for 25% off at https://utm.io/ueEss
