Margaret Sanger to Men Buying Babies: The (Real) War on Women’s Rights ft. Seth Gruber
Today on The Isabel Brown Show, Isabel sits down with Seth Gruber to break down his explosive new documentary, “The 1916 Project,” which exposes the true origins of Planned Parenthood and its founder Margaret Sanger — the eugenicist whose ideas helped inspire Hitler and the Nazi regime.
From abortionists teaching Nazi scientists, to the modern-day normalization of designer babies, uterus transplants, and men “having” children, this episode reveals what happens when a culture forgets the value of life and the sacred role of motherhood and fatherhood. If good men continue to stay silent, women will continue to be erased and pushed out of pregnancy, childbirth, and parenthood under the illusion of “women’s rights.”
We’ve arrived at a dark moment — where “single dads by choice” and biotech firms literally market the creation of life as a consumer good. But there is still hope: the truth always exposes evil, and courage can still redeem a broken world.
Ep.29
1:10:19
--------
They Thought Freedom Was Dead—Then Erika Kirk Walked Into the White House
At the White House yesterday, Erika Kirk stood where few ever will — accepting the Presidential Medal of Freedom from President Donald Trump on behalf of her late husband, Charlie Kirk. But what she said next left the entire room speechless.
In one of the most powerful moments of the year, Erika’s words reminded America what real courage and conviction sound like. She spoke about sacrifice, faith, and the call for every young American to be willing to lay down our lives for freedom in honor of Charlie, who's name literally means "free man."
This wasn’t just a ceremony. It was a message--a commission--to our generation: freedom is fragile, and it depends on brave men and women willing to defend it with everything they have. Are we wiling to answer the call?
In today’s episode, I’m breaking down Erika Kirk’s full speech, the legacy of Charlie’s life, and why this moment matters so much for America’s future.
Watch until the end — this is the kind of story that reignites your faith in our country.
Ep.28
1:01:56
--------
A Life Worth Singing For: Tribute To Charlie Kirk
In the wake of Charlie's death, a growing wave of famous music artists are speaking out in song for Charlie Kirk, and the impact is powerful.
Today’s episode of the Isabel Brown Show takes you through the emotional new music and public performances dedicated to Charlie’s faith and courage, proving that his legacy is resonating far beyond politics.
On what would have been his 32nd birthday, Isabel shares never-before-heard stories behind the songs, straight from the artists leading the charge. From country stars to Christian artists and indie singer-songwriters, it’s clear the attack on Charlie has been a turning point for America unleashing music across genres and generations, and the artists behind it to step out and be courageous in their faith and beliefs.
Join Isabel, Matthew West, Cole Swindell, John Rich, Abe Parker, and Anne Wilson from our Nashville studios to honor the life and legacy of our friend today on his birthday.
As we listen to their message of hope that Charlie’s life will inspire millions of people from all walks of life, let us all live boldly in truth and Jesus Christ.
Ep.27
1:30:00
--------
The “Male Gaze” Is BACK--but not for the Woke Church
CNN just declared the “male gaze” is back in America — but the story goes much deeper.
In this episode, Isabel Brown exposes how the mainstream media is twisting cultural standards, while the Church of England appoints its first-ever female Archbishop of Canterbury — a leader who openly supports abortion and gender ideology.
Meanwhile, a self-identified “nonbinary agender goblin” just defaced the Canterbury Cathedral to mock God’s existence. You can’t make this up.
This is what happens when culture rejects truth — chaos takes the throne.
Isabel breaks down how feminism, faith, and “gender theology” collide in this insane new chapter of Western decline.
SUBSCRIBE for more real talk about faith, culture, and Gen Z fighting back against woke insanity.
Ep.26
31:00
--------
The Isabel Brown Show brings real-life perspective and bold truth-seeking to the issues shaping our world—and helps you understand why they actually matter. From culture and politics to science, faith, and everyday life, she cuts through the noise to spark conversations that stay with you.