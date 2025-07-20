'Elon is God' in the MAGA Coalition: Former Obama Speechwriter on Young Male Voters
This is a free preview of a paid episode. To hear more, visit zeteo.comIn this week's episode of Mehdi Unfiltered, Mehdi is joined by former Obama speechwriter David Litt to discuss his new book 'It's Only Drowning: A True Story of Learning to Surf and the Search for Common Ground,' the Manosphere, and what Democrats can learn from Zohran Mamdani's successful primary victory.
Mehdi Breaks Down the Trump-Epstein Friendship, With All the Receipts
One of the biggest scandals in recent US history is effectively no longer going to be investigated.Infamous child sex offender and disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein had no client list. His death was just a suicide. Case closed.That seems to be the position President Donald Trump's DOJ is now taking after months of people across his administration suggesting they would release this notorious list that they claim Democrats were keeping secret. (Did you see our video compiling all the statements and their 180 turn?)Now, the MAGA world is in turmoil. They're blaming Trump’s Attorney General Pam Bondi, accusing her of incompetence and even a "cover-up". We're not here to defend Bondi, but why aren’t they upset with Trump for... you know... being friends with Epstein, his “closest”… for decades?Mehdi takes a deep-dive into their decades-long friendship, and brings all the receipts, from private jets to lavish parties to young women and much more.This video is free for all subscribers. If you think the work Zeteo’s doing is important, consider donating or upgrading your subscription.Here are Zeteo’s other recent stories: This is a public episode. If you'd like to discuss this with other subscribers or get access to bonus episodes, visit zeteo.com/subscribe
Can Syria’s New Leader Ahmed al-Sharaa Truly Deliver on His Promise of Peace?
This is a free preview of a paid episode. To hear more, visit zeteo.comIn this segment of Mehdi Unfiltered, journalist and author of 'Syria: Civil War to Holy War?' Charlie Glass speaks to Mehdi about the future of Syria after the fall of the Assad regime.
Bill de Blasio Slams NY Times Coverage Of Mamdani: ‘One Of The Low Points In Its Entire History’
This is a free preview of a paid episode. To hear more, visit zeteo.comIn this week's episode of Mehdi Unfiltered, Mehdi is joined by former New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio to discuss the New York Times' coverage of democratic primary winner Zohran Mamdani, false allegations of antisemitism made against Mamdani, and whether de Blasio would ever consider running for political office again.
‘Silly’: Fmr. Dem Senator Chides His Party's Refusal to Endorse the NYC Mayoral Candidate
This is a free preview of a paid episode. To hear more, visit zeteo.comMajor leaders in the Democratic party – including House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, and NY Governor Kathy Hochul – have still refused to endorse Democratic nominee for New York Mayor, Zohran Mamdani, despite him winning the primary fair and square. In this 'Mehdi Unfiltered' interview, Mehdi presses Doug Jones, a former Democratic senator from Alabama, on the matter.