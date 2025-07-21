Hey y'all! This week we discuss Gelo Ball filing for divorce from Rashida Nicole, Faith Evans being sued by Voletta Wallace's estate, Chrisean and Kehlani beef, Ami Luciani and Dwight Howard divorce, Naomi Osaka's recent struggles and more! Of course we get into Love island as well! Hair is from https://www.richlookhair.com and use code "LEXPM" Love y'all! Love, Lex P PS I had to change the intro music for copyright reasons! Don't eat me up! Music in this video: Just for Kicks by Dinner Licensed via Artlist.io

Hey y'all! Welcome back! This week we discuss Shannon Sharpes settlement, Nicki and Sea arguing, Beyonce's music being stolen, Meg and Klay Thompson pop out, JT vs TikToker, the Coldplay concert, RHOA reunion, Love Island finale and more! get your love, lex p t-shirts now! https://www.lovelexp.com/category/all... hair provided by https://www.richlookhair.com Use code "LEXPM" Music in this video: Just for Kicks by Dinner Licensed via Artlist.io

About Love, Lex P

Lex P is a media personality, podcast host, and entrepreneur known for her bold personality and unfiltered takes on dating, relationships, and pop culture. As one-half of the hit podcast Pour Minds, she has built a loyal fanbase who appreciate her humor, authenticity, and real talk. ​ Now, she’s taking things to the next level with Lex P, her new weekly YouTube show covering all things culture and television. Whether breaking down the latest viral moments, giving her take on the hottest shows, or keeping it real about entertainment news, Lex P delivers with her signature wit and relatability. ​ Beyond podcasting and digital media, she’s a content creator, social media personality, and entrepreneur, expanding her brand into lifestyle and entertainment. With her infectious energy and undeniable charm, Lex P continues to make her mark as a rising star in media.