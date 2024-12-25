Jim Stumps' Halloween Spooktacular!

Past guest Jim Stumps takes over the show to bring you some of the spookiest and goofiest Halloween moments from the JJS! There's stories of ghost hunting, ghost tours, and an exclusive ghost story from Josh and Logan's Patreon! Plus a few anecdotes and rogue thoughts from restauranteur and #1 Dance Moms fan, Jim Stumps! Have a safe and happy Halloween!!