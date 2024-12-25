It's the holiday season and Josh has feelings about ham. Mainly because he's seen it make people sick. Josh also talks with Logan about Christmas markets and a homemade gift that almost led to disaster.
Happy holidays from the Josh Johnson Show! Thanks for listening and for making 2024 such a special year!
The 2025 Flowers Tour is now on sale and more shows and cities will be added in the coming weeks! Go to https://www.joshjohnsoncomedy.com/ for ticket links and to join waitlists to be notified when more shows are added!
Join the JJS Patreon for bonus podcasts, videos, and replays of virtual live shows at https://www.patreon.com/joshjohnsonshow
Find Josh's albums and socials at https://linktr.ee/joshjohnsoncomedy
Check out Logan's projects and social media at https://linktr.ee/logannielsen
Get in the mailbag by emailing [email protected]
Music by Brad Kemp. Find his stuff and hire him at https://www.secondbedroomstudio.com/
45:16
Best of 2024 Submissions!
2:02
JJS#201 - A Thanksgiving Wife Swap
The holiday season is upon us and you know Josh and Logan had to come back to share some Thanksgiving madness! Josh recently learned about a friend's family that makes every Thanksgiving a fresh nightmare, so now he's walking Logan through their past 5 gatherings and all the drama that's unfolded with each year...
52:41
Jim Stumps' Halloween Spooktacular!
Past guest Jim Stumps takes over the show to bring you some of the spookiest and goofiest Halloween moments from the JJS! There's stories of ghost hunting, ghost tours, and an exclusive ghost story from Josh and Logan's Patreon! Plus a few anecdotes and rogue thoughts from restauranteur and #1 Dance Moms fan, Jim Stumps!
Have a safe and happy Halloween!!
1:10:48
JJS#200 - Tying Up Loose Ends
The 200th episode is finally here! Josh and Logan are looking back at four years of the JJS and thinking about what's changed and what hasn't. They also look back at a couple stories that Josh said he'd tell another time but never actually did. So now's the time! Josh tells a few stories of some pretty compelling teases from past episodes.
We can't thank you enough for hanging with us for 200 episodes! This show has changed our lives and we appreciate y'all so much for being a part of it! We'll be taking a short break but will be back refreshed, renewed and ready to waste more of your time with our nonsense. Thanks again and we will see you soon! -Josh & Logan
Join stand up comedian and late night TV writer Josh Johnson for freeform conversations about life, love, and comedy with his friend and fellow comedian Logan Nielsen. Hopefully it's fun but we make no promises.