SPECIAL: Scott Jennings joins The Tudor Dixon Podcast

From the Tudor Dixon podcast: In this episode, Scott Jennings, a senior political commentator on CNN, discusses the role of media in breaking information silos, the radical shift in the Democratic Party, the influence of money in politics, and the impact of COVID-19 on education. He also addresses the accountability of political figures like Randi Weingarten and the role of the press secretary, while promoting his upcoming book, 'A Revolution of Common Sense.' The Tudor Dixon Podcast is part of the Clay Travis & Buck Sexton Podcast Network. For more visit TudorDixonPodcast.comSee omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.