The Scott Jennings Podcast
The Scott Jennings Podcast

Salem Podcast Network
News Commentary
The Scott Jennings Podcast
Available Episodes

  Butler: The Untold Story
    Today on The Scott Jennings Show, Scott shares some more good news for the economy, Congress passes the DOGE rescissions package, and Trump puts all fentanyl-related substances on the list of most dangerous drugs. Plus, Scott is joined by Congressman Rudy Yakym and author Salena Zito.
    32:55
  Eggs, God, & Country
    On today's episode of The Scott Jennings Show, the Democrats are trying to fear-monger over the recent inflation report. Scott breaks down the numbers you need to know and brings the proof showing that the economy under Trump is doing well and there's nothing to panic about. Then, Scott is joined by Head Coach of the Auburn Tigers, Bruce Pearl.
    32:48
  A Revolution of Common Sense
    Democrats are in a crisis of uncommon nonsense! In today's episode of the Scott Jennings Show, Scott brings the receipts and proves that the base of the Democrat party is increasingly becoming more violent and calling for violence. Plus, Scott is joined by Sam Sorbo, co-founder of PDJA discussing the parents who were targeted by Biden's DOJ as domestic terrorists!
    32:37
  Autopen Audacity
    According to new bombshell reporting by the New York Times, Biden did not individually approve each name for the pardons applied to large numbers of people. Scott is joined today by Speaker Mike Johnson and Representative James Comer to discuss.
    33:48
  SPECIAL: Scott Jennings joins The Tudor Dixon Podcast
    From the Tudor Dixon podcast: In this episode, Scott Jennings, a senior political commentator on CNN, discusses the role of media in breaking information silos, the radical shift in the Democratic Party, the influence of money in politics, and the impact of COVID-19 on education. He also addresses the accountability of political figures like Randi Weingarten and the role of the press secretary, while promoting his upcoming book, 'A Revolution of Common Sense.'
About The Scott Jennings Podcast

He's not just the conservative voice at CNN — he's the last man standing athwart the liberal mob. Delivering the fiery truth. Surrounded. Outnumbered. Still undefeated. Fighting for free speech, Western civilization, and delivering Common Sense for the American People. He's Scott Jennings.
NewsNews Commentary

