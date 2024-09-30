The Hugh Hewitt Show: Highly Concentrated

What did Israel just do to Syria? What will the GOP seek in the Reconciliation Package?
Hugh is joined by incoming Senate Majority Leader John Thune as Senator Steve Daines to talk about the budget and reconciliation process plus Matt Continetti, Mary Katharine Ham, Bari Weiss, Akash Chougule, and Hugh's favorite lefty Congressman Ro Khanna.
1:26:07
The Hugh Hewitt Show is on the move...
The Hugh Hewitt Show is on the move…to afternoons on the east coast, noon to 3 on the West. Today I talked with David Drucker, Byron York, Morgan Ortagus, Bret Baier, and Senator Tom Cotton about Trump's impending return to the White House and the status of his cabinet nominees.
1:03:04
"Nobody saw it coming"
Hugh covers the rapid fall of the Assad regime over the weekend and talks with Charles C.W. Cooke and Andrew C. McCarthy, Jim Geraghty, and Heath Hardage Lee on her new book "The Mysterious Mrs. Nixon: The Life and Times of Washington's Most Private First Lady."
50:28
Trump loads up on Big Tech talent
Ben Domenech and Hugh discuss David Sacks and AI, Pete Hegseth and DOD, and all the news of the week.
48:33
Courts and Confirmations: Hugh is back with headlines and head counts
Hugh covers the news of the morning and talks with Rod Dreher, Noah Rothman, and Senators Thom Tillis and John Cornyn.