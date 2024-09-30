Powered by RND
The Hugh Hewitt Show: Highly Concentrated

Salem Podcast Network
The best segments and interviews from The Hugh Hewitt Show, condensed into one podcast. You can also watch Hugh Hewitt on Salem News Channel
NewsPolitics

Available Episodes

5 of 100
  • What did Israel just do to Syria? What will the GOP seek in the Reconciliation Package?
    Hugh is joined by incoming Senate Majority Leader John Thune as Senator Steve Daines to talk about the budget and reconciliation process plus Matt Continetti, Mary Katharine Ham, Bari Weiss, Akash Chougule, and Hugh’s favorite lefty Congressman Ro Khanna.See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
    --------  
    1:26:07
  • The Hugh Hewitt Show is on the move...
    The Hugh Hewitt Show is on the move…to afternoons on the east coast, noon to 3 on the West. Today I talked with David Drucker, Byron York, Morgan Ortagus, Bret Baier, and Senator Tom Cotton about Trump's impending return to the White House and the status of his cabinet nominees.See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
    --------  
    1:03:04
  • "Nobody saw it coming"
    Hugh covers the rapid fall of the Assad regime over the weekend and talks with Charles C.W. Cooke and Andrew C. McCarthy, Jim Geraghty, and Heath Hardage Lee on her new book "The Mysterious Mrs. Nixon: The Life and Times of Washington's Most Private First Lady." See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
    --------  
    50:28
  • Trump loads up on Big Tech talent
    Ben Domenech and Hugh discuss David Sacks and AI, Pete Hegseth and DOD, and all the news of the week.See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
    --------  
    48:33
  • Courts and Confirmations: Hugh is back with headlines and head counts
    Hugh covers the news of the morning and talks with Rod Dreher, Noah Rothman, and Senators Thom Tillis and John Cornyn.See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
    --------  
    1:00:22

About The Hugh Hewitt Show: Highly Concentrated

