The Los Angeles Fires: Is Smelt More Important than Humans?
If California Governor Gavin Newsom sincerely believes climate change is an existential threat, why wasn't his state better prepared to combat a fire he claims was started by climate change? Daniel Turner of PowerTheFuture.com joins Michele to talk about where green initiatives have undermined public safety. We ask the question, "Is smelt more important than human lives?" https://x.com/PowerTheFuture https://x.com/DanielTurnerPTF https://powerthefuture.com/ https://sleepcreme.com/ https://americanindependencegold.com/tafoya-gold/
32:48
Will China Eat Trump’s Lunch?
TikTok, Taiwan, and Trump. Michael Sobolik, Senior Fellow at The Hudson Institute and author of "Countering China's Great Game," discusses how the new Trump administration will deal with the escalating threat that is China. https://x.com/michaelsobolik https://x.com/HudsonInstitute https://www.usni.org/press/books/countering-chinas-great-game https://americanindependencegold.com/tafoya-gold/ https://sleepcreme.com/
30:14
ESPN Analyst Ryan Clark
Ryan Clark has been called out for saying Lamar Jackson would be the first authentically Black quarterback to win a Super Bowl. But is that what Clark said? He was named in Sage Steele's lawsuit against ESPN. Why? He and Aaron Rodger's have feuded publicly. What started that? Ryan Clark sits with Michele and takes all questions. https://x.com/Realrclark25?ref_src=twsrc%5Egoogle%7Ctwcamp%5Eserp%7Ctwgr%5Eauthor https://www.instagram.com/realrclark/?hl=en https://www.youtube.com/c/thepivotpodcast https://x.com/thepivot?ref_src=twsrc%5Egoogle%7Ctwcamp%5Eserp%7Ctwgr%5Eauthor
57:42
Fire, Reign, Threats, Trolls, and Freedom of Speech: Wildcard Wednesday
So Cal is burning. Trump wants Greenland. Pierre Poliviere wants Canada. Mark Zuckerberg finally wants free speech. It's Wildcard Wednesday. https://sleepcreme.com/ https://americanindependencegold.com/?gad_source=1&gclid=CjwKCAiA6t-6BhA3EiwAltRFGGoyL8ZTed0wm7SifVaWk7tb7KhPqa5qfEszD7yIgfQsfIOr5RQKuRoCD6sQAvD_BwE https://x.com/Michele_Tafoya?ref_src=twsrc%5Egoogle%7Ctwcamp%5Eserp%7Ctwgr%5Eauthor
37:52
Professor Gad Saad: Why Is This Canadian Cheering Trudeau’s Resignation?
Author of the International Best-Seller, "The Parasitic Mind," Professor Gad Saad lets loose on his loathing of Justin Trudeau. Saad also continues to warn about our "Suicidal Empathy" toward people who hate us. Why are we so stupid? Saad will blow your mind. https://x.com/GadSaad?ref_src=twsrc%5Egoogle%7Ctwcamp%5Eserp%7Ctwgr%5Eauthor https://www.gadsaad.com/ https://www.amazon.com/Parasitic-Mind-Infectious-Killing-Common/dp/162157959X https://www.prizepicks.com/ https://sleepcreme.com/ https://americanindependencegold.com/?gad_source=1&gclid=CjwKCAiA6t-6BhA3EiwAltRFGGoyL8ZTed0wm7SifVaWk7tb7KhPqa5qfEszD7yIgfQsfIOr5RQKuRoCD6sQAvD_BwE
For nearly three decades, Michele Tafoya reported the action from the sidelines. She covered the NBA, NFL, Olympics, and the college football and basketball national championships. And now, during these insane times in our world, she thinks we need a serious dose … of sanity. This is the Michele Tafoya Podcast, with your host — one of the sanest people on planet earth — Michele Tafoya.