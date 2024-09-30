ESPN Analyst Ryan Clark

Ryan Clark has been called out for saying Lamar Jackson would be the first authentically Black quarterback to win a Super Bowl. But is that what Clark said? He was named in Sage Steele’s lawsuit against ESPN. Why? He and Aaron Rodger’s have feuded publicly. What started that? Ryan Clark sits with Michele and takes all questions. https://x.com/Realrclark25?ref_src=twsrc%5Egoogle%7Ctwcamp%5Eserp%7Ctwgr%5Eauthor https://www.instagram.com/realrclark/?hl=en https://www.youtube.com/c/thepivotpodcast https://x.com/thepivot?ref_src=twsrc%5Egoogle%7Ctwcamp%5Eserp%7Ctwgr%5Eauthor See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.