Paul Skalnik was a cop turned con artist turned jailhouse informant. Over two decades, he provided testimony or information in more than 40 criminal cases, trading confessions he claimed to have overheard for reduced sentences and early release. Prosecutors in Florida's Pinellas County knew what he was. They used him anyway. Four of the men he testified against were sent to death row. At least one of them, Jim Dailey, is almost certainly innocent — and after more than 30 years, he's still there.

Journalist Pam Colloff spent 20 years at Texas Monthly before joining ProPublica and the New York Times Magazine, where her investigation into Skalnik won the National Magazine Award and helped halt an execution. In this episode, Pam tells the story of a con man who married nine women, posed as an oilman, a lawyer, and an FBI agent — and discovered that his most profitable scam was the criminal justice system itself.

Pam Colloff's new book is "Catch the Devil: A True Story of Murder, Deception, and Injustice on the Gulf Coast"



https://www.amazon.com/dp/0593230868?lv=shuf&channelId=500&plpRedirect=mhFallback



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