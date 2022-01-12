Welcome to Season Two of Gone South, the Edward R. Murrow Award-winning documentary podcast from C13Originals.
S2|E8: The Whole Story
After years of denial, Biloxi strip club owner Mike Gillich agrees to help the government solve the Sherry murders. His cooperation reveals the true trigger man and the people responsible for the killings, including former Biloxi Mayor, Pete Halat. But as a new trial unfolds, Pete maintains his complete innocence.
A Special Thanks to Celia Tisdale and the Mississippi Department of Archives & History
12/1/2022
1:11:16
S2|E7: Career Criminals
To build a case against a Kirksey Nix and his collaborators, Agent Keith Bell and Captain Randy Cook descend into the criminal underworld. A trial results in convictions, but the Sherry murders have yet to be solved.
11/23/2022
55:17
S2|E6: Pig Trail
In the wake of inmate Bobby Joe Fabian’s stunning allegations, Pete Halat and Kirksey Nix strongly deny their involvement in the murders. But a new sheriff’s investigator suspects they know more than they’re letting on.
11/16/2022
51:14
S2|E5: The Real Deal
After trying to solve the case herself, the Sherry's oldest daughter hires a notorious Mississippi private eye named Rex Armistead. His connection to an Angola inmate and Dixie Mafia killer soon breaks the case wide open.
11/9/2022
44:30
S2|E4: Wide Open and Wicked
FBI agent Keith Bell discovers a link between the murders and a Biloxi strip club owner. But a bizarre prison scam conducted by Kirksey Nix may have even bigger implications.
Welcome to Season Two of Gone South, the Edward R. Murrow Award-winning documentary podcast from C13Originals.
Starting in the sixties, a loose-knit confederation of traveling criminals known as the Dixie Mafia terrorized every state from Georgia to Oklahoma. Its hundreds of members, unofficially headquartered in Biloxi, Mississippi, specialized in scams, heists and murder. Their alleged leader — the estranged son of a prominent Oklahoma politician — was a skilled and charismatic outlaw named Kirksey Nix.
When Nix was sentenced to life in prison at Angola for a murder he committed in New Orleans, the Dixie Mafia was thought to be extinct. But fifteen years later, a sitting criminal court judge named Vincent Sherry and his wife Margaret, a mayoral candidate for the city of Biloxi, were assassinated. As the case ran cold, authorities were forced to confront a disturbing reality: the Dixie Mafia was not done yet.
Gone South is a creation and production of Peabody-nominated C13Originals, a Cadence13 studio, in association with Jed and Tom Lipinski.