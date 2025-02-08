Ex-Wives Undercover: Liars, Cheaters & Love Cons

S6E4 | Ghosted | Lori | Part 4 of 4 Finale

[VIDEO PODCAST AVAILABLE ON YOUTUBE] In this gripping episode of Ex-Wives Undercover, we dive into Lori's shocking experience of being ghosted by her husband, Richard Ruland, who disappeared after draining their bank account and selling her belongings. Lori's viral TikTok detailing her ordeal garnered 1.3 million views and caught the attention of the beloved influencer, Mama Tot (Ophelia Nichols), who offered her support. Join hosts Amber and Athena as they unpack Lori's journey, from the moment she realized her husband had vanished to the community of strong women who rallied around her. We also hear about the web of deception spun by Richard Ruland, including multiple wives, fiancées, and girlfriends, and how Lori's courage is helping other women escape similar situations. Key Moments in This Episode: 🔹 Lori's viral TikTok that started it all 🔹 How Mama Tot and the TikTok community came to Lori's aid 🔹 The unraveling of Richard Ruland's past and the women he deceived 🔹 The emotional impact of narcissistic abuse and the journey to healing 🔹 Lori's powerful advice on financial independence and self-love Special Guest: 🎙 Mama Tot (Ophelia Nichols) – The TikTok sensation shares her perspective on helping people through their darkest moments.