Powered by RND
Open app
PodcastsSociety & CultureEx-Wives Undercover: Liars, Cheaters & Love Cons
Listen to Ex-Wives Undercover: Liars, Cheaters & Love Cons in the App
Listen to Ex-Wives Undercover: Liars, Cheaters & Love Cons in the App
(36,319)(250,152)
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Download for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play Store

Ex-Wives Undercover: Liars, Cheaters & Love Cons

Podcast Ex-Wives Undercover: Liars, Cheaters & Love Cons
Double A Productions
Award-winning podcast, Ex-Wives Undercover presents chilling stories of love gone wrong, told by the women who survived them. Dive into the jaw-dropping, real-l...
Society & CultureRelationshipsTrue Crime

Available Episodes

5 of 131
  • S6E6 | From Green Flags to Red Flags | Danielle
    In today's podcast, you will meet a woman named Danielle who, in the beginning, saw only green flags regarding a handsome Italian professor named Luca, whom she began dating. Unfortunately, it wouldn't take too long before the green flags turned red. With Halloween around the corner and a couple of costumes picked out for the pair, Danielle would slowly unmask the many disguises her new beau was wearing. As the story unfolds, it reveals themes of deception, outrageous lies, scandal and the complexities of modern dating.  Danielle walks us through all the crazy, as she reveals the emotional rollercoaster of their relationship. From navigating his family issues to discovering his deceit through community support, Danielle's story highlights the importance of communication, self-empowerment, and recognizing red flags in relationships. This episode will remind you just how powerful community is, especially in uncovering truths and supporting one another in the dating world. Resources & Links: 👉 Follow us on Instagram, TikTok, and Facebook 👉 Join our private Facebook group for more exclusive discussions 👉 Watch this episode on YouTube 👉 Support us on Patreon for bonus content Thank You for Listening! If you enjoyed this episode, please leave a ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ review and share it with someone who needs to hear it. #ExWivesUndercover #Podcast #TrueStories #SurvivorStories #DatingApps #Healing #WomenEmpowerment #Hinge #Newyork #Lovecon Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    --------  
    1:04:46
  • The A-Team Joins From Mrs. to Ms., Season Updates & More
    Guess what? We had the amazing opportunity to be guests on the popular podcast From Mrs. to Ms.! 🎉 Since there won’t be a new episode of Ex-Wives Undercover this week, we’d love for you to check out our special guest appearance on From Mrs. to Ms. with Andrea. It was an absolute blast, and we know you’re going to love it! Tune in to Episode #82, show Andrea some love, and let us know what you think! 💕🎧 If you still want more Ex-Wives Undercover, Amber will be interviewed on Jake Deptula's new podcast, LoveLustFear, on Friday, March 14th. From Mrs. to Ms. Apple Podcasts Spotify YouTube LoveLustFear Apple Podcasts Spotify We're still looking for more stories to share. If you're interested, please send us an email at [email protected] www.ExWivesUndercover.com Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    --------  
    3:46
  • S6E5 | The Hidden Dangers of Dating as a Widow with Christine Baumgartner
    [VIDEO PODCAST AVAILABLE ON YOUTUBE] In this special bonus episode of Ex-Wives Undercover, Amber sits down with dating and relationship coach Christine Baumgartner to discuss the unique challenges widows face in the modern dating world. Christine, who has been both divorced and widowed, shares her personal journey, the lessons she learned, and expert advice on how to navigate dating safely and successfully after loss. From emotional vulnerability to financial scams, widows are often targeted by predators who exploit their grief and longing for companionship. Christine breaks down red flags to watch for, how to protect yourself online and why healing before jumping back into dating is crucial. 💡 Key Takeaways: ✅ Why widows are more vulnerable to dating scams ✅ The psychology behind love bombing and mirroring ✅ How to spot a scammer before they steal your heart (and wallet) ✅ The importance of healing and rediscovering yourself before dating ✅ Safe dating strategies for widows ready to find love again 🔥 Resources & Links: Connect with Christine Baumgartner: https://theperfectcatch.com/ Learn more about Ex-Wives Undercover: https://www.exwivesundercover.com/ Join our Patreon for exclusive content: https://www.patreon.com/c/exwivesundercover 🎧 Don’t forget to subscribe, leave a ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ review, and follow us on TikTok, Instagram, Facebook and YouTube! Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    --------  
    1:06:32
  • S6E4 | Ghosted | Lori | Part 4 of 4 Finale
    [VIDEO PODCAST AVAILABLE ON YOUTUBE] In this gripping episode of Ex-Wives Undercover, we dive into Lori’s shocking experience of being ghosted by her husband, Richard Ruland, who disappeared after draining their bank account and selling her belongings. Lori’s viral TikTok detailing her ordeal garnered 1.3 million views and caught the attention of the beloved influencer, Mama Tot (Ophelia Nichols), who offered her support. Join hosts Amber and Athena as they unpack Lori’s journey, from the moment she realized her husband had vanished to the community of strong women who rallied around her. We also hear about the web of deception spun by Richard Ruland, including multiple wives, fiancées, and girlfriends, and how Lori’s courage is helping other women escape similar situations. Key Moments in This Episode: 🔹 Lori’s viral TikTok that started it all 🔹 How Mama Tot and the TikTok community came to Lori’s aid 🔹 The unraveling of Richard Ruland’s past and the women he deceived 🔹 The emotional impact of narcissistic abuse and the journey to healing 🔹 Lori’s powerful advice on financial independence and self-love Special Guest: 🎙 Mama Tot (Ophelia Nichols) – The TikTok sensation shares her perspective on helping people through their darkest moments. Resources & Links: 👉 Follow us on Instagram, TikTok, and Facebook 👉 Join our private Facebook group for more exclusive discussions 👉 Watch this episode on YouTube 👉 Support us on Patreon for bonus content Thank You for Listening! If you enjoyed this episode, please leave a ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ review and share it with someone who needs to hear it. #ExWivesUndercover #Podcast #TrueStories #SurvivorStories #Ghosted #NarcissisticAbuse #MamaTot #Healing #WomensEmpowerment Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    --------  
    57:15
  • S6E3 | Ghosted | Lori | Pt. 3 of 4
    [VIDEO PODCAST AVAILABLE ON YOUTUBE] In this explosive episode of Ex-Wives Undercover, we dive into Lori’s harrowing journey of deception, manipulation, and ultimate resilience. When Lori’s partner, Richard Ruland, suddenly vanishes—leaving behind a financial and emotional mess—she uncovers a tangled web of lies that span multiple marriages, false identities, and a shocking history of deceit. 🎙️ What You’ll Hear in This Episode: The red flags Lori ignored before Richard disappeared. How he meticulously drained their shared finances before ghosting. A deep dive into Richard’s fraudulent claims of being a New York police officer. The shocking connection between Lori and Richard’s ex-wives—how they united to expose him. A hilarious yet brutal poetic takedown from one of his former spouses. 👀 More to Explore: The behind-the-scenes TikTok movement to warn others. How Richard’s ex-wives banded together to uncover his serial manipulation. What happens when a pathological liar gets backed into a corner? 🔎 Want More? 📲 Follow us on Instagram, TikTok, and join our private true crime community on Facebook! 📺 Watch full episodes on YouTube. 🎧 Subscribe now and never miss an episode of Ex-Wives Undercover! Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    --------  
    47:33

More Society & Culture podcasts

Trending Society & Culture podcasts

About Ex-Wives Undercover: Liars, Cheaters & Love Cons

Award-winning podcast, Ex-Wives Undercover presents chilling stories of love gone wrong, told by the women who survived them. Dive into the jaw-dropping, real-life drama of betrayal, lies, and ultimate survival. Ex-Wives Undercover follows Amber and Athena as they unravel their shared experiences with the same man—a master manipulator whose web of deceit changed their lives forever. Through candid conversations, shocking revelations, and eye-opening interviews, these two women team up to expose the truth while empowering others to navigate the murky waters of toxic relationships. Whether you’ve faced betrayal or simply love a good scandal, this podcast delivers gripping stories, hard-hitting truths, and moments of unexpected humor. Tune in every week to hear how Amber and Athena turned heartbreak into strength—and justice.
Podcast website

Listen to Ex-Wives Undercover: Liars, Cheaters & Love Cons, Khloé in Wonder Land and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app

Get the free radio.net app

  • Stations and podcasts to bookmark
  • Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
  • Supports Carplay & Android Auto
  • Many other app features
Open app
Company
Legal
Service
Apps
Social
Radio USA
v7.13.1 | © 2007-2025 radio.de GmbH
Generated: 4/6/2025 - 2:31:55 AM