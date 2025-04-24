About Everything's Perfect

Welcome to Everything’s Perfect, the podcast that proves life doesn’t need to be flawless to be full. Hosted by best friends Autumn Calabrese and Donald Stamper, this show explores the real stuff—personal growth, wellness, style, culture, and the journey of figuring it all out along the way.Each week, Autumn and Donald open up about their own experiences, from career wins to personal setbacks and everything in between. They dive into hot takes on trending topics, real talk about mental and physical health, and plenty of laughs. It’s unfiltered, unexpected, and totally human.If you’re into real conversations, good energy, and embracing the messy middle, you’re in the right place. Follow along and join the ride—because everything’s perfect... kind of