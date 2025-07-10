Can We Get Along? – With Donniel Hartman

The Jewish community encompasses a wide spectrum of beliefs, identities, and practices—but what happens when we try to bring all of that under one roof? Is it possible—or even desirable—to create spaces for everyone to come together? In the inaugural episode of Future Tense, hosts Anna Weiss, Sami Jinich, and Yadid Orlow sit down with Shalom Hartman Institute President Donniel Hartman to unpack the real meaning of pluralism. Together, they explore what it takes to create spaces that nurture Jewish togetherness across profound differences—and whether unity requires more than just inclusion. JOIN OUR EMAIL LIST FOR MORE HARTMAN IDEAS