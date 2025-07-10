For the duration of the Israel-Hamas war, university campuses have served as an ideological battle ground. In this episode of Future Tense, hosts Anna Weiss, Sami Jinich, and Yadid Orlow bring their experiences on different college campuses and explore the tensions of liberal Zionism with Masua Sagiv. Together, they carve out space for nuance and examine competing values amidst the loud and vitriolic discourse that often defines the campus climate.
JOIN OUR EMAIL LIST FOR MORE HARTMAN IDEAS
--------
46:58
--------
46:58
Can We Get Along? – With Donniel Hartman
The Jewish community encompasses a wide spectrum of beliefs, identities, and practices—but what happens when we try to bring all of that under one roof? Is it possible—or even desirable—to create spaces for everyone to come together? In the inaugural episode of Future Tense, hosts Anna Weiss, Sami Jinich, and Yadid Orlow sit down with Shalom Hartman Institute President Donniel Hartman to unpack the real meaning of pluralism. Together, they explore what it takes to create spaces that nurture Jewish togetherness across profound differences—and whether unity requires more than just inclusion.
JOIN OUR EMAIL LIST FOR MORE HARTMAN IDEAS
--------
43:00
--------
43:00
Future Tense Trailer
On Future Tense, rising Jewish leaders drive conversations with
scholars from the Shalom Hartman Institute on the most pressing issues facing their generation. Join hosts Anna Weiss, Sami Jinich, and Yadid
Orlow as they explore belonging, Zionism, and identity in this trailblazing new series.
On Future Tense, rising Jewish leaders drive conversations with scholars from the Shalom Hartman Institute on the most pressing issues facing their generation. Join hosts Anna Weiss, Sami Jinich, and Yadid Orlow as they explore belonging, Zionism, and identity in this trailblazing new series.