Israel at War – Netanyahu’s Moment

According to a poll released on Monday, October 28, Netanyahu is now the preferred candidate for prime minister for the first time since his return to office two years ago. Has his reputation truly been salvaged simply by the success of the Saturday strike on Iran? In this episode, Donniel Hartman and Yossi Klein Halevi dig into Netanyahu's methods of leadership and the psyche of Israelis to understand why public opinion has suddenly rebounded in his favor. This episode is sponsored by Eileen and Howard Dubner.