On Tuesday, November 26, Netanyahu signed a ceasefire deal with Hezbollah. Why, after all this time stalling on a deal with Hamas—with hostages on the line—has the Prime Minister pursued this separate arrangement in Lebanon?
In this episode recorded hours before the agreement was reached, Donniel Hartman and Yossi Klein Halevi debated Netanyahu’s motives for the deal, and what it will mean for the fate of Gaza, the unretrieved hostages, and the psyche of Israelis who have endured over a year of war.
Israel at War – They are Dying
Dozens of hostages are still struggling to survive in captivity under terrible conditions, 410 days after the war in Gaza began. On this episode of For Heaven’s Sake, Donniel Hartman and Yossi Klein Halevi examine the ways that the hostages have been neglected and used as political pawns as they advocate for the prioritization of their return.
Israel at War – Amsterdam
On Thursday, November 7, Israeli soccer fans were beaten and harassed by hordes of masked assailants on the streets of Amsterdam, followed by calls for a “Jew hunt” on social media.
In this episode, Donniel Hartman and Yossi Klein Halevi discuss the shockwave this sent to Israelis about traveling abroad, Jewish vulnerability, and how a reemergence of violent antisemitism in post-Holocaust Europe could have occurred.
Israel at War – Upheaval
On Wednesday, November 6, 2024, the morning after Benjamin Netanyahu fired Defense Minister Yoav Gallant and spurred a public outcry, Americans and Israelis woke to the news that Donald Trump had been reelected President of the United States.
With intense political upheaval in both nations, Donniel Hartman and Yossi Klein Halevi speculate on how a second Trump administration could impact Netanyahu and his far-right
coalition, and what Gallant’s replacement by Israel Katz might mean for the war.
Israel at War – Netanyahu’s Moment
According to a poll released on Monday, October 28, Netanyahu is now the preferred candidate for prime minister for the first time since his return to office two years ago. Has his reputation truly been salvaged simply by the success of the Saturday strike on Iran?
In this episode, Donniel Hartman and Yossi Klein Halevi dig into Netanyahu’s methods of leadership and the psyche of Israelis to understand why public opinion has suddenly rebounded in his favor.
Thoughtful debate elevates us all. In For Heaven’s Sake, Donniel Hartman, Yossi Klein Halevi, and Elana Stein Hain revive the Jewish art of constructive discussion on topics related to political and social trends in Israel, Israel-Diaspora relations, and the collective consciousness of being Jewish.
