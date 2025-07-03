About Relatable with The Roses

If you've ever wondered how other couples actually navigate the hard conversations, balance demanding careers without losing each other, or just survive the beautiful chaos of building a life together - you've found your people.Each week, Bradley (Peloton instructor) and Sophia (business owner) invite you into Casa Rose for the conversations couples have behind closed doors but rarely admit to having. We're talking raw, honest talks about marriage, money, ambition, family planning, and all the messy human stuff you think about in the shower but never say out loud.Think of it as being a fly on the wall with your most transparent friends. You'll hear them tackle listener questions, share real-time stories from their actual life, get advice from experts who know what they're talking about, and yes - even crash their double dates with some faces you might recognize. This is your all-access pass to a relationship that's figured out how to keep it real and keep it fun.Welcome to Relatable - where perfect is boring and honest is everything.