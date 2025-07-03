We're the Roses 👋🏻This show is where we finally say the things we didn’t say out loud for years—from IVF and marriage challenges to career twists, expat life, and prepping for our first baby (who’s currently kicking during this recording).Relatable with the Roses is your permission slip to not have it all figured out. We're getting honest about the mess, the magic, and everything in between.🎧 Episodes drop weekly starting July 1st. Subscribe wherever you get your podcasts! 🥂 Bring your wine. Or HobNobs. (You'll see.)Connect with Us:👉 Follow us on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/bradandsophia 👉 Submit future questions, topic suggestions, or respond to listener prompts: [email protected]