We're the Roses 👋🏻This show is where we finally say the things we didn’t say out loud for years—from IVF and marriage challenges to career twists, expat life, and prepping for our first baby (who’s currently kicking during this recording).Relatable with the Roses is your permission slip to not have it all figured out. We're getting honest about the mess, the magic, and everything in between.🎧 Episodes drop weekly starting July 1st. Subscribe wherever you get your podcasts! 🥂 Bring your wine. Or HobNobs. (You'll see.)Connect with Us:👉 Follow us on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/bradandsophia 👉 Submit future questions, topic suggestions, or respond to listener prompts: [email protected]

About Relatable with The Roses

If you've ever wondered how other couples actually navigate the hard conversations, balance demanding careers without losing each other, or just survive the beautiful chaos of building a life together - you've found your people.Each week, Bradley (Peloton instructor) and Sophia (business owner) invite you into Casa Rose for the conversations couples have behind closed doors but rarely admit to having. We're talking raw, honest talks about marriage, money, ambition, family planning, and all the messy human stuff you think about in the shower but never say out loud.Think of it as being a fly on the wall with your most transparent friends. You'll hear them tackle listener questions, share real-time stories from their actual life, get advice from experts who know what they're talking about, and yes - even crash their double dates with some faces you might recognize. This is your all-access pass to a relationship that's figured out how to keep it real and keep it fun.Welcome to Relatable - where perfect is boring and honest is everything.