SEASON 07 WILL BEGIN FRIDAY JULY 28TH Unexplained is a haunting and unsettling bi-weekly podcast about strange and mysterious real life events that continue to evade explanation.
  • Season 4 Episode 1: Alone With Everybody (RERUN)
    At the northern edge of the Brecon Beacons in Cymru, in the shadow of the Pen y Fan peak, sits a large stone house. Named Heol Fanog, or Road to the Peaks, for one couple who moved there in 1989 the house was everything they had ever dreamed of. Little did they know that, in truth, it would soon become the place of their worst nightmares. Find us at youtube.com/@unexplainedpod, tiktok.com/@unexplainedpodcast, on Bluesky @unexplained.bsky.social, on X at @unexplainedpod, facebook.com/unexplainedpodcast or www.unexplainedpodcast.com for more info. Thank you for listening.See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
    --------  
    58:12
  • Season 08 Episode 11: A Hole in My Head Where the Rain Comes in
    In April 1991, music executive Christopher Case told his friend that he'd been cursed by a woman he met while on a night out.  The woman apparently told him that he'd be dead within a week. Then Chris stopped answering his calls.  Written by James Conor Patterson and produced by Richard MacLean Smith.  Find us at youtube.com/@unexplainedpod, tiktok.com/@unexplainedpodcast, on Bluesky @unexplained.bsky.social, on X at @unexplainedpod, facebook.com/unexplainedpodcast or www.unexplainedpodcast.com for more info. Thank you for listening.See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
    --------  
    30:10
  • Season 08 Episode 10: Not All Who Wander
    There is a story told over centuries, by local Congolese and explorers alike – a story that calls into question what we truly know about our world, and what may lurk still in the parts of the map that have yet to be fully filled in… It's name is mokele-mbembe. Written by Neil McRobert and produced by Richard MacLean Smith.  Find us at youtube.com/@unexplainedpod, tiktok.com/@unexplainedpodcast, on Bluesky @unexplained.bsky.social, on X at @unexplainedpod, facebook.com/unexplainedpodcast or www.unexplainedpodcast.com for more info. Thank you for listening.See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
    --------  
    35:48
  • Season 08 Episode 09: The River Always Beckons
    In October 1929, Bessie and Glen Hyde set out to become the fastest people ever to traverse the Grand Canyon by boat. For a landscape so saturated in mystery, the story of the Hydes might be one of its greatest...  Written by Neil McRobert and produced by Richard MacLean Smith.  Find us at youtube.com/@unexplainedpod, tiktok.com/@unexplainedpodcast, twitter @unexplainedpod, facebook.com/unexplainedpodcast or www.unexplainedpodcast.com for more info. Thank you for listening.See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
    --------  
    34:46
  • Season 08 Episode 8: Neuroactive Ghostliness
    In July 1692 strange things are afoot in Massachusetts, America. In Salem village, 11 women and one man are languishing in jail as they await trial, accused of witchcraft.  Meanwhile, 20 miles away in the county of Gloucester, something perhaps even stranger is about to occur... Written by James Conor Patterson and produced by Richard MacLean Smith Find us at youtube.com/@unexplainedpod, tiktok.com/@unexplainedpodcast, twitter @unexplainedpod, facebook.com/unexplainedpodcast or www.unexplainedpodcast.com for more info. Thank you for listening.See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
    --------  
    32:50

About Unexplained

