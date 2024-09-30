Season 08 Episode 11: A Hole in My Head Where the Rain Comes in

In April 1991, music executive Christopher Case told his friend that he'd been cursed by a woman he met while on a night out. The woman apparently told him that he'd be dead within a week. Then Chris stopped answering his calls. Written by James Conor Patterson and produced by Richard MacLean Smith. Find us at youtube.com/@unexplainedpod, tiktok.com/@unexplainedpodcast, on Bluesky @unexplained.bsky.social, on X at @unexplainedpod, facebook.com/unexplainedpodcast or www.unexplainedpodcast.com for more info. Thank you for listening.See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.