All In Your Bizz w/ Reka & Los

Los & Reka
Arts
All In Your Bizz w/ Reka & Los
  • The Polite Lie: The Ethics of Eating Terrible Food
    Send us a textEver found yourself staring down at a plate of food that looks questionable at best, while the proud cook eagerly awaits your reaction? That's exactly the hilariously awkward territory Rika and Lowe dive into during this episode of All In Your Biz.Rika bravely shares her mortifying experience with a bowl of chili that resulted in an unexpected reflux situation, while Lowe reveals his strategic "ask for a to-go plate" technique that ends with food being tossed from car windows. "I may circle the block and run it over, so the birds won't eat it," Lowe jokes, capturing the lengths we'll go to avoid hurting someone's feelings about their cooking.The hosts explore the subtle art of food rejection, from eating slower to claiming you're already full. They also reveal the red flags that might warn you about potentially disappointing meals - like when someone boasts they're going to "throw down" in the kitchen or when you spot dented discount cans on the counter. The conversation takes a turn toward food safety when discussing the notorious five-second rule and witnessing questionable cooking practices.This episode perfectly balances laugh-out-loud moments with genuine social insight about the complex intersection of food, friendship, and honesty. Whether you've been the reluctant eater or unwittingly served something less than delicious, you'll find yourself nodding along to this relatable conversation. Share your own awkward food stories with us on social media using #AllInYourBiz - we promise not to judge your escape tactics!
    4:43
  • God's House Has Some Sketchy Tenants
    Send us a textEver walked into a sanctuary seeking peace but left with wounds deeper than those you came with? Our raw, unfiltered conversation about "Church Thugs" peels back the pristine veneer of religious communities to examine the complex, often painful realities lurking within.We share deeply personal stories of church experiences that left lasting impacts—from being judged for clothing choices to witnessing leaders who preach purity while battling their own demons behind closed doors. The hypocrisy cuts deep: pastors selling donated food meant for the hungry, churches sending bills for missed tithes during financial hardships, and congregants creating exclusive cliques that push away those most in need of community."Church hurt hits harder than street hurt," we reflect, exploring why betrayal in spaces meant for healing leaves such profound wounds. We tackle uncomfortable questions about financial practices that don't align with spiritual teachings—like churches depositing offerings into banks that would never approve loans for congregation members. The contradiction is striking: spaces that preach "come as you are" while simultaneously establishing rigid expectations that exclude.Despite our critical examination, this isn't about condemning faith itself. We distinguish between the imperfect human vessels and the spiritual principles they attempt to uphold. The conversation ultimately points toward a more authentic expression of community—one where transparency replaces facade, where leadership comes with accountability, and where people truly meet each other as they are.Have your own church story to share? Reach out to us—we're planning a follow-up episode featuring listener experiences. Because sometimes, the first step toward healing is simply knowing you're not alone in what you've witnessed or felt.
    56:46
  • All Up In Your EBT
    Send us a textRemember the days of government cheese blocks and powdered milk that never quite mixed right? Los and Reka take you on a nostalgia trip through the evolution of food assistance programs before diving into today's hot-button issue: Should EBT benefits be regulated?The hosts share personal experiences with food assistance programs from their childhoods, from the infamous "government cheese" that made the best grilled cheese sandwiches to powdered eggs that left something to be desired. This walk down memory lane leads to a thoughtful examination of modern SNAP benefits and whether recipients should have complete freedom in food choices or face regulations similar to WIC programs.When Reka admits to feeling jealous watching someone with "two carts around the first of the month" filled with luxury foods and snacks while he carefully budgets for basic groceries, it sparks a deeper conversation about fairness, health consequences, and the purpose of assistance programs. Are taxpayers inadvertently funding unhealthy eating habits that lead to chronic disease? Should benefits be temporary stepping stones or multi-generational supports? The hosts struggle with balancing personal freedom against public health concerns as they debate the pros and cons of EBT regulation.The conversation takes unexpected turns through grocery store psychology (why all the healthy foods are on the perimeter), creative workarounds people use to get prepared foods with benefits, and why some states might deserve special consideration in any regulatory framework (Louisiana's cuisine gets an enthusiastic exemption). By the end, they arrive at a nuanced "80-20" position favoring some regulation while preserving dignity and choice.Whether you're a current or former recipient, a taxpayer with strong opinions, or simply curious about this complex issue, this episode offers fresh perspectives without judgment. Share your thoughts with us! Where do you stand on EBT regulation?
    52:18
  • Episode Intro 2
    Send us a text
    0:14
  • Wigs, BBLs, and Man Weaves: The Truth Nobody's Talking About
    Send us a textWhat drives someone to dramatically alter their appearance? Is it self-expression, insecurity, or simply following trends? In this raw, unfiltered conversation, we're peeling back the layers on body enhancements and beauty modifications that have become increasingly normalized in our social media-saturated world.From makeup that completely transforms faces to BBLs that reshape bodies, we're asking the uncomfortable questions: When does enhancement become deception? At what point does self-expression become dangerous obsession? Our candid discussion explores the complicated relationship between how we present ourselves and how others perceive us, particularly in professional settings.We tackle the contradictions of beauty standards – how society simultaneously craves "natural beauty" while promoting artificial enhancements. The conversation gets real when discussing workplace appropriateness, with surprising perspectives on how visible modifications might impact professional opportunities. We share personal experiences with tattoos, piercings, and makeup, reflecting on how age changes our relationship with these enhancements.Most importantly, we highlight the concerning health risks associated with certain procedures, particularly for young people influenced by unrealistic beauty ideals on social media. Parents play a crucial role in validating children's natural appearances before these external pressures take hold.Whether you're enhancement-free or covered in tattoos with a fresh set of lashes, this judgment-free discussion invites you to reconsider your relationship with beauty modifications. Share your thoughts with us – we want to know what drives your enhancement choices or why you choose to keep it natural. Subscribe now and join the conversation where nothing's off-limits!
    40:48

About All In Your Bizz w/ Reka & Los

Welcome to a bold, no-holds-barred couples podcast where we dive into life, love, and everything in between-uncensored and unfiltered. As a Generation X couple, we're bringing our real-life experiences, raw honesty, and sharp wit to the table as we explore serious issues, controversial opinions, and laugh-out-loud moments that matter. No topic is off limits-from relationships and social issues to pop culture and personal growth-we're getting all up in your business and saying what others won't. Our goal? To spark thought, share truths, and connect with listeners through honest, heartfelt, and hilarious conversation.Email Us:[email protected]
