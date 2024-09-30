Powered by RND
MeSsy with Christina Applegate & Jamie-Lynn Sigler

Podcast MeSsy with Christina Applegate & Jamie-Lynn Sigler
Wishbone Production
On this podcast, Christina Applegate and Jamie-Lynn Sigler get vulnerable about the curveballs that life can throw…theirs just happens to be MS. Join them each ...
Society & CulturePersonal JournalsComedy

  • Ball of Trauma
    This week, Christina and Jamie discuss the different trauma responses we have, the importance of bedside manner, living minute to minute, medical gaslighting, and more. Executive Producers: Christina Applegate, Jamie-Lynn Sigler, and Allison Bresnick Audio Engineer: Josh Windisch This episode is sponsored by: Peloton - Find your push. Find your power with Peloton at onepeloton.com Hello Fresh - Get 10 FREE meals at HelloFresh.com/freemessy. Applied across 7 boxes, new subscribers only, varies by plan. Lume - Control Body Odor ANYWHERE with @lumedeodorant and get 15% off with promo code MESSY at LumeDeodorant.com #lumepod Mudwtr - Start your new morning ritual & get up to 43% off your @MUDWTR at mudwtr.com/messy #mudwtrpod Article - Article is offering our listeners $50 off your first purchase of $100 or more.  To claim, visit ARTICLE.COM/MESSY and the discount will be automatically applied at checkout iRestore - Reverse hair loss with @iRestorelaser and save on their biggest offer of the year at irestorelaser.com/messy #irestorepod
    --------  
    54:20
  • Kathy Bates
    This week, Christina and Jamie are joined by Kathy Bates. They discuss Kathy's incredible career, how our pain is our power, feeling invisible as we age, and much more. Executive Producers: Christina Applegate, Jamie-Lynn Sigler, and Allison Bresnick Audio Engineer: Josh Windisch Shop MeSsy Merch: https://messypodcastmerch.giveswagger.com/messy_podcast_merch/shop/home This show is sponsored by: Whoop - Head to join.whoop.com/messy to get started today with a free one-month trial.  Cionic -We’re excited to share that MeSsy listeners can get $50 off by entering the code MESSY during checkout To learn more, visit cionic.com/messy BetterHelp - Let the gratitude flow, with Betterhelp.  Visit BetterHelp.com/messy today to get 10% off your first month. Thrive Causemetics - Brighten up your fall look with Thrive Causemetics. Luxury beauty that gives back.  Right now, you can get an exclusive 20% off your first order at thrivecausemetics.com/MESSY Public Rec - Upgrade your wardrobe instantly and save 20% off with the code MESSY at https://www.publicrec.com/  #publicrecpod Lolavie - Get 15% off LolaVie with the code MESSY15 at https://www.lolavie.com/messy15 #lolaviepod
    --------  
    1:12:27
  • The Beauty of the Invisible Disease with Rory Kandel
    This week, Christina and Jamie are joined by Rory Kandel, founder of Rory’s Bakehouse, who was also recently diagnosed with MS. They discuss Rory’s profile in the SF Chronicle and her willingness to be unapologetically vulnerable, the need to advocate for yourself, the importance of community, and more. Executive Producers: Christina Applegate, Jamie-Lynn Sigler, and Allison Bresnick Audio Engineer: Josh Windisch This episode is sponsored by: Peloton - Find your push. Find your power with Peloton at onepeloton.com Jenni Kayne - Find your forever pieces @jennikayne and get 15% off with promo code MESSY15 at jennikayne.com/messy15  #jennikaynepartner Public Rec - Upgrade your wardrobe instantly and save 20% off with the code MESSY at https://www.publicrec.com/  #publicrecpod BetterHelp - Let the gratitude flow, with Betterhelp.  Visit BetterHelp.com/messy today to get 10% off your first month. Zocdoc - Stop putting off those doctors appointments and go to Zocdoc.com/MESSY to find and instantly book a top-rated doctor today.  Lume - GET 15% ALL Lume products with our exclusive code - and if you combine the 15% off with the already discounted starter pack, that equals over 40% off their Starter Pack! Use code MESSY for 15% off your first purchase at LumeDeodorant.com
    --------  
    1:04:48
  • When It’s Good, Let It Be Good
    This week, Christina and Jamie read listener emails and discuss sitting in joy, doing inner child work, the importance of recovery, and more. Executive Producers: Christina Applegate, Jamie-Lynn Sigler, and Allison Bresnick Audio Engineer: Josh Windisch This episode is sponsored by: Whoop - Head to join.whoop.com/messy to get started today with a free one-month trial.  Cionic - We’re excited to share that MeSsy listeners can get $50 off by entering the code MESSY during checkout To learn more, visit cionic.com/messy One Skin - Get 15% off OneSkin with the code MESSY at https://www.oneskin.co/ #oneskinpod Peloton - Find your push. Find your power with Peloton at onepeloton.com Honeylove - Treat yourself to the best bras on the market and save 20% at honeylove.com/messy to find your perfect fit.  iRestore - Unlock your best skin with @iRestorelaser and save on their biggest offer of the year at irestorelaser.com/messy#irestorepod
    --------  
    59:53
  • Acceptance Doesn’t Mean You Have to Like It with Brooke Eby
    This week, Christina and Jamie are joined by Brooke Eby (@limpbroozkit), who is living with ALS. She shares her long diagnosis process, and they discuss the importance of humor, living in the present, and much more. Executive Producers: Christina Applegate, Jamie-Lynn Sigler, and Allison Bresnick Audio Engineer: Josh Windisch This episode is sponsored by: Peloton - Find your push. Find your power with Peloton at onepeloton.com That is onepeloton.com Hello Fresh - Get 10 FREE meals at HelloFresh dot com slash freemessy. Applied across 7 boxes, new subscribers only, varies by plan. That’s 10 free HelloFresh meals, just by going to HelloFresh.com/freemessy  Hellor Fresh America’s #1 Meal Kit Jenni Kayne - Our listeners get 15% off your first order when you use code MESSY15  at checkout. That’s 15% off your first order jennikayne.com promo code MESSY15. Curate your dream home with Jenni Kayne. Lume - GET 15% ALL Lume products with our exclusive code - and if you combine the 15% off with the already discounted starter pack, that equals over 40% off their Starter Pack! Use code MESSY for 15% off your first purchase at LumeDeodorant.com Everyday Dose - Head over to everydaydose.com/messy for  25% off plus 5 free gifts with your first order: Article - Article is offering our listeners $50 off your first purchase of $100 or more.  To claim, visit ARTICLE.COM/MESSY and the discount will be automatically applied at checkout
    --------  
    1:06:00

About MeSsy with Christina Applegate & Jamie-Lynn Sigler

On this podcast, Christina Applegate and Jamie-Lynn Sigler get vulnerable about the curveballs that life can throw…theirs just happens to be MS. Join them each week as they self-reflect, learn, laugh, and grow through their own raw and often-times hilarious conversations with each other, friends, co-stars, and the people that keep them going through the messiness of life.

