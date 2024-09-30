This week, Christina and Jamie discuss the different trauma responses we have, the importance of bedside manner, living minute to minute, medical gaslighting, and more.
Executive Producers: Christina Applegate, Jamie-Lynn Sigler, and Allison Bresnick
Audio Engineer: Josh Windisch
--------
54:20
Kathy Bates
This week, Christina and Jamie are joined by Kathy Bates. They discuss Kathy's incredible career, how our pain is our power, feeling invisible as we age, and much more.
Executive Producers: Christina Applegate, Jamie-Lynn Sigler, and Allison Bresnick
Audio Engineer: Josh Windisch
Shop MeSsy Merch: https://messypodcastmerch.giveswagger.com/messy_podcast_merch/shop/home
--------
1:12:27
The Beauty of the Invisible Disease with Rory Kandel
This week, Christina and Jamie are joined by Rory Kandel, founder of Rory’s Bakehouse, who was also recently diagnosed with MS. They discuss Rory’s profile in the SF Chronicle and her willingness to be unapologetically vulnerable, the need to advocate for yourself, the importance of community, and more.
Executive Producers: Christina Applegate, Jamie-Lynn Sigler, and Allison Bresnick
Audio Engineer: Josh Windisch
--------
1:04:48
When It’s Good, Let It Be Good
This week, Christina and Jamie read listener emails and discuss sitting in joy, doing inner child work, the importance of recovery, and more.
Executive Producers: Christina Applegate, Jamie-Lynn Sigler, and Allison Bresnick
Audio Engineer: Josh Windisch
--------
59:53
Acceptance Doesn’t Mean You Have to Like It with Brooke Eby
This week, Christina and Jamie are joined by Brooke Eby (@limpbroozkit), who is living with ALS. She shares her long diagnosis process, and they discuss the importance of humor, living in the present, and much more.
Executive Producers: Christina Applegate, Jamie-Lynn Sigler, and Allison Bresnick
Audio Engineer: Josh Windisch
About MeSsy with Christina Applegate & Jamie-Lynn Sigler
On this podcast, Christina Applegate and Jamie-Lynn Sigler get vulnerable about the curveballs that life can throw…theirs just happens to be MS. Join them each week as they self-reflect, learn, laugh, and grow through their own raw and often-times hilarious conversations with each other, friends, co-stars, and the people that keep them going through the messiness of life.
