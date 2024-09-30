MeSsy with Christina Applegate & Jamie-Lynn Sigler

Acceptance Doesn’t Mean You Have to Like It with Brooke Eby

This week, Christina and Jamie are joined by Brooke Eby (@limpbroozkit), who is living with ALS. She shares her long diagnosis process, and they discuss the importance of humor, living in the present, and much more. Executive Producers: Christina Applegate, Jamie-Lynn Sigler, and Allison Bresnick Audio Engineer: Josh Windisch