Let's Talk Off Camera with Kelly Ripa

This is the show that goes on in my head, when the cameras stop rolling. I get to ask the questions that I really want to know and talk to friends and experts a... More
Available Episodes
5 of 8
Sebastian Maniscalco: It's An Italian Thing
Comedian Sebastian Maniscalco tells Kelly about the surreal experience of Robert De Niro playing his father in his upcoming film "About My Father." He spills the pre-fame tea about his time as a bartender at The Four Seasons and his interactions with the famous clientele. Sebastian relives the moment he "sh*t the bed" on Fallon and finding out he lost the Gala Emcee job at his kid's school.
5/3/2023
44:20
Edie Falco: Is So Good Her Episode Doesn’t Need A Title
Actress Edie Falco discusses her journey with sobriety, finding peace with Buddhism, playing Pete Davidson’s mother in their new series Bupkis, and her hardest role to date: being a single parent to her two kids.
4/26/2023
41:16
Carol Burnett: Pushing The Button in a "Man's Game"
Carol and Kelly talk about Carol's legendary life in Hollywood. They go behind the scenes of her famous variety show (that almost didn't happen), the two anonymous donors who helped her get her start, and how she's celebrating her 90th birthday next week.
4/19/2023
43:21
Matthew McConaughey: Who's Your Daddy?
Matthew gives us an insightful look at the Art of Livin', how to turn red lights into greenlights, a recent harrowing flight experience, what his parents 2 divorces and 3 marriages taught him about love, and how his bromance with Woody Harrelson has Kelly ready to order a DNA kit!
4/12/2023
40:38
Kal Penn and The Curious Case of the Pelvic Thrusting Tin Man
Kal discusses his unforgettable role as a pelvis thrusting Tin Man, why you should never peak in middle school, and that time he was schooled by President Obama. He also reveals a Hollywood producer's failed attempt at playing matchmaker, and how "coming out" as an actor to his immigrant parents was more difficult than coming out of the closet.
This is the show that goes on in my head, when the cameras stop rolling. I get to ask the questions that I really want to know and talk to friends and experts about the topics I really want to discuss. It's unfiltered, often unhinged...it's Let's Talk Off Camera with Kelly Ripa.