Let's Talk Off Camera with Kelly Ripa

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181 episodes
- Fellow Jersey girl and former First Lady, Dr. Jill Biden, joins Kelly to reflect on her first date with husband, Joe Biden, what her first impression of him was, and why she took so long to accept his proposals. Dr. Biden discusses her decision to keep teaching while First Lady, her best White House pranks, and gives an update on both President Joe Biden’s and Hunter’s health. Plus, she shares if she thinks we will have a woman president. Don’t forget to check out her book, View From The East Wing.
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Rebel Wilson, Regina King, Christina Applegate & Jamie-Lynn Sigler: Ripa's Rapid Fire (Re-Release)07/29/2026 | 1h 2 mins.Four of our favorite actresses, Rebel Wilson, Regina King, Christina Applegate & Jamie-Lynn Sigler, stuck around and indulged us in a game of Rapid Fire. They share their favorite swear words, who would be their prison hallpasses, and their first celebrity crushes. Find out who would communicate with The Breakfast Club quotes, whose first big purchase was a Mickey Mouse statue, and who would win at Jaws trivia!
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- Board-certified plastic surgeon and expert in obesity medicine and co-host of Botched Dr. Terry Dubrow joins Kelly to explain peptides, why he believes everyone should micro dose a GLP-1, and talks about Instagram available GLP-1s. Dr. Dubrow explains ballerina boobs, looksmaxxing, and the worst thing he ever fixed on Botched. Plus, he shares what the most regretted procedures are, as well as his thoughts on adolescent plastic surgery.
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- Actor and Broadway Star, Jerry O’Connell joins Kelly to recount getting bumped on LIVE! , his first time co-hosting LIVE!, dating and marrying Rebecca Romijn, and what is was like to FINALLY meet Rebecca’s first husband, John Stamos. Jerry dishes on his own exes - Guiliana Rancic, Geri Halliwell and Sarah Michelle Gellar, and offers his side of an infamous intercom breakup story!
Heads up: This is a special sponsored episode — which means it’s not part of our regular, ad-free lineup. We’ve partnered with our sponsor Twizzlers to bring you this content. While it’s a bit different from our usual episodes, we think you’ll still enjoy it. Thanks for supporting the sponsors who help keep the mics on!
Hosted by Simplecast, an AdsWizz company. See pcm.adswizz.com for information about our collection and use of personal data for advertising.
Kelly, Jan and Albert: Donut pillows, Dogs and an apology from Michael Consuelos07/15/2026 | 55 mins.Kelly tells Jan and Albert all about her new pillow obsession and about how she locked human dog Lena in the car and herself out of the car, and Albert discusses this years' Sausage fest. Michael Consuelos calls in with an almost apology, Jan asks about a statue of limitations on being angry at a spouse and post graduation rules. Plus, the trio answer the great pizza and fast food debate!
Hosted by Simplecast, an AdsWizz company. See pcm.adswizz.com for information about our collection and use of personal data for advertising.
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About Let's Talk Off Camera with Kelly Ripa
This is the show that goes on in my head, when the cameras stop rolling. I get to ask the questions that I really want to know and talk to friends and experts about the topics I really want to discuss. It's unfiltered, often unhinged...it's Let's Talk Off Camera with Kelly Ripa. Subscribe to SiriusXM Podcasts+ to listen to new episodes of Let’s Talk Off Camera with Kelly Ripa ad-free and a whole week early. Start a free trial now on Apple Podcasts or by visiting siriusxm.com/podcastsplus.Podcast website
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