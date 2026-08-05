Let's Talk Off Camera with Kelly Ripa

Actor and Broadway Star, Jerry O’Connell joins Kelly to recount getting bumped on LIVE! , his first time co-hosting LIVE!, dating and marrying Rebecca Romijn, and what is was like to FINALLY meet Rebecca’s first husband, John Stamos. Jerry dishes on his own exes - Guiliana Rancic, Geri Halliwell and Sarah Michelle Gellar, and offers his side of an infamous intercom breakup story!



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