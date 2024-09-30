An anonymous tipster slides an envelope under a parent’s door with a shocking revelation: a toxic train derailment from the 1970s may be contaminating the water in LeRoy. Environmental activist Erin Brockovich sends her team to investigate.Listen to Hysterical on the Wondery App or wherever you get your podcasts. Binge all episodes of Hysterical early and ad-free right now by joining Wondery+ in the Wondery App, Apple Podcasts or Spotify. Start your free trial by visiting wondery.com/links/hysterical/ now. See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.

The mystery illness in LeRoy has a new victim: a boy. Across the world, curiously similar patterns emerge in a more recent outbreak affecting hundreds of CIA officers and diplomats. Could the cases be more connected than they appear?

The investigation widens to explore two more recent outbreaks. What does a mass-poisoning across girls' schools in Iran, and a national epidemic of fentanyl overdoses amongst American law enforcement have in common? The answer reveals deeper truths about the outbreak in LeRoy.

In the series finale, a mysterious doctor travels to LeRoy with a new, controversial diagnosis. But is it the right one? As the girls improve and the chaos of the outbreak fades away, we hear from the people impacted and find out that while something truly scary happened in LeRoy, it was also truly remarkable.

About Hysterical

Hysterical investigates a mysterious illness that spreads among a group of high school girls in upstate New York. What is causing their sudden, often violent symptoms? Is there something in the water or inside the school? Or is it “all in their head?” The series examines the outbreak in LeRoy, NY, believed by some to be the most severe case of mass hysteria since the Salem Witch Trials. In his search for answers, Dan Taberski (9/12, Missing Richard Simmons, Running from Cops) explores other seemingly inexplicable events of the last few years – CIA officers being crippled with nausea and vertigo; cops OD'ing from exposure to fentanyl – and discovers they’re far more connected than we realize.From Wondery and Pineapple Street Studios, this 7-part series forces us to grapple with the mysteries of our own minds, and reckon with a contagion that we thought was long dead, but may be the defining disorder of our time.Listen to Hysterical on the Wondery App or wherever you get your podcasts. Binge all episodes of Hysterical early and ad-free right now by joining Wondery+ in the Wondery App, Apple Podcasts or Spotify. Start your free trial by visiting wondery.com/links/hysterical/ now.