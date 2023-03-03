Real Ones is a weekly podcast with Jon Bernthal that gives the microphone to some of the most interesting, authentic people living on the front lines of the big... More
Nora McInerny is host of “Terrible, Thanks for Asking” a podcast where she brings guests on to talk about their difficult and challenging life experiences in a candid and real way. Nora is also the author of "It's Okay to Laugh" and "No Happy Endings", co-founder of the "Hot Young Widows Club", and the founder of "Still Kickin", a non profit organization.
4/26/2023
1:11:52
Pete Davidson
Jon asks Pete about the evolution of his comedy, how Lorne Michaels helped Pete thrive as the youngest SNL cast member in history, and learns about Pete's new show "Bupkis", premiering May 4th on Peacock.
4/4/2023
50:17
Vincent "Rocco" Vargas is an actor, writer and content creator who served on three combat deployments with the 2nd Ranger Battalion, 75th Ranger Regiment
Vincent "Rocco" Vargas is an actor, producer, and writer, known for Range 15, the MBest11x YouTube channel and the Vinny Roc podcast. Rocco went on to serve three combat deployments with the 2nd Ranger Battalion, 75th Ranger Regiment. Vargas also served as an infantry Drill Sergeant. He then left active duty and entered the reserves with the rank of Sergeant First Class. After leaving active duty, Vargas worked in special operations as a medic with the Arizona Department of Corrections and then the U.S. Border Patrol.
3/21/2023
2:13:51
Chris Wilson began to develop the “Master Plan” for his future while serving a life sentence
At the age of 17, Chris was charged with a crime, convicted, and sentenced to natural life in prison. It was during times of isolation that he decided to not only to turn his life around, but to make a difference in the lives of people who currently live in poverty-stricken communities similar to his childhood surroundings. After serving 16 years in prison Chis has returned to society a changed man, dedicated to social entrepreneurship.
Visit Chris's web site to learn more and to purchase his book "Master Plan".
3/9/2023
1:20:08
Sarah Silverman
Sarah invites Real Ones to record from her home in Los Angeles. The conversation topics range from Sarah's friendship and collaborations with Jon's late cousin Adam, the experience of starting a podcast during the pandemic, approaching art and comedy in such sensitive times, and they even have time to debate the merits of taking a nap.
Real Ones is a weekly podcast with Jon Bernthal that gives the microphone to some of the most interesting, authentic people living on the front lines of the big issues of our time. From cops to gang members, soldiers and doctors, activists and first responders, you’re going to hear from people who aren’t pushing any agenda other than honest, open dialogue. What transpires is informative, funny, and at times heartbreaking – delivered by people you’ll feel an immediate connection to.