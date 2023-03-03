Nora McInerny is an author, host of the podcast "Terrible, Thanks for Asking" & co-founder of "Hot Young Widows Club", a non-profit organization

Nora McInerny is host of "Terrible, Thanks for Asking" a podcast where she brings guests on to talk about their difficult and challenging life experiences in a candid and real way. Nora is also the author of "It's Okay to Laugh" and "No Happy Endings", co-founder of the "Hot Young Widows Club", and the founder of "Still Kickin", a non profit organization.