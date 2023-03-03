Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Jon Bernthal
Real Ones is a weekly podcast with Jon Bernthal that gives the microphone to some of the most interesting, authentic people living on the front lines of the big issues of our time.
Society & Culture
  • Nora McInerny is an author, host of the podcast "Terrible, Thanks for Asking" & co-founder of "Hot Young Widows Club", a non-profit organization
    Nora McInerny is host of “Terrible, Thanks for Asking” a podcast where she brings guests on to talk about their difficult and challenging life experiences in a candid and real way. Nora is also the author of "It's Okay to Laugh" and "No Happy Endings", co-founder of the "Hot Young Widows Club", and the founder of "Still Kickin", a non profit organization. ⁠Join Real Ones on Patreon⁠⁠ to get episodes early (such as this episode with Nora), as well as members-only content. FOLLOW US on  ⁠⁠YouTube⁠⁠ + ⁠⁠Instagram⁠⁠ + ⁠⁠Tik Tok⁠⁠ OR FOLLOW @jonnybernthal on ⁠⁠Instagram⁠⁠ and ⁠⁠Twitter⁠⁠ Sunwarrior is a proud sponsor of Real Ones Visit ⁠⁠www.sunwarrior.com/realones⁠⁠ for 15% off the best plant-based protein and collagen on Earth
    4/26/2023
    1:11:52
  • Pete Davidson
    Jon asks Pete about the evolution of his comedy, how Lorne Michaels helped Pete thrive as the youngest SNL cast member in history, and learns about Pete's new show "Bupkis", premiering May 4th on Peacock. ⁠Join Real Ones on Patreon⁠⁠ OR FOLLOW US on  ⁠⁠YouTube⁠⁠ + ⁠⁠Instagram⁠⁠ + ⁠⁠Tik Tok⁠⁠ OR FOLLOW @jonnybernthal on ⁠⁠Instagram⁠⁠ and ⁠⁠Twitter⁠⁠ Sunwarrior is a proud sponsor of Real Ones Visit ⁠⁠www.sunwarrior.com/realones⁠⁠ for 15% off the best plant-based protein and collagen on Earth
    4/4/2023
    50:17
  • Vincent "Rocco" Vargas is an actor, writer and content creator who served on three combat deployments with the 2nd Ranger Battalion, 75th Ranger Regiment
    Vincent "Rocco" Vargas is an actor, producer, and writer, known for Range 15, the MBest11x YouTube channel and the Vinny Roc podcast. Rocco went on to serve three combat deployments with the 2nd Ranger Battalion, 75th Ranger Regiment. Vargas also served as an infantry Drill Sergeant. He then left active duty and entered the reserves with the rank of Sergeant First Class. After leaving active duty, Vargas worked in special operations as a medic with the Arizona Department of Corrections and then the U.S. Border Patrol. ⁠Join Real Ones on Patreon⁠ OR FOLLOW US on  ⁠YouTube⁠ + ⁠Instagram⁠ + ⁠Tik Tok⁠ OR FOLLOW @jonnybernthal on ⁠Instagram⁠ and ⁠Twitter⁠ Sunwarrior is a proud sponsor of Real Ones Visit ⁠www.sunwarrior.com/realones⁠ for 15% off the best plant-based protein and collagen on Earth
    3/21/2023
    2:13:51
  • Chris Wilson began to develop the “Master Plan” for his future while serving a life sentence
    At the age of 17, Chris was charged with a crime, convicted, and sentenced to natural life in prison. It was during times of isolation that he decided to not only to turn his life around, but to make a difference in the lives of people who currently live in poverty-stricken communities similar to his childhood surroundings. After serving 16 years in prison Chis has returned to society a changed man, dedicated to social entrepreneurship.  Visit Chris's web site to learn more and to purchase his book "Master Plan". Join Real Ones on Patreon OR FOLLOW US on  YouTube + Instagram + Tik Tok FOLLOW @jonnybernthal on Instagram and Twitter Sunwarrior is a proud sponsor of Real Ones - visit www.sunwarrior.com/realones for 20% off the best plant-based protein and collagen on Earth
    3/9/2023
    1:20:08
  • Sarah Silverman
    Sarah invites Real Ones to record from her home in Los Angeles. The conversation topics range from Sarah's friendship and collaborations with Jon's late cousin Adam, the experience of starting a podcast during the pandemic, approaching art and comedy in such sensitive times, and they even have time to debate the merits of taking a nap. Follow Sarah on Twitter or Instagram and listen to her podcast -- Welcome to the Sarah Silverman Podcast Join Real Ones on Patreon OR FOLLOW US on  YouTube + Instagram + Tik Tok @jonnybernthal on Instagram and Twitter Sunwarrior is a proud sponsor of Real Ones - visit www.sunwarrior.com/realones for 15% off the best plant-based protein and collagen on Earth
    3/3/2023
    1:04:43

About REAL ONES with Jon Bernthal

Real Ones is a weekly podcast with Jon Bernthal that gives the microphone to some of the most interesting, authentic people living on the front lines of the big issues of our time.  From cops to gang members, soldiers and doctors, activists and first responders, you’re going to hear from people who aren’t pushing any agenda other than honest, open dialogue.  What transpires is informative, funny, and at times heartbreaking – delivered by people you’ll feel an immediate connection to.
