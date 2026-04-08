Jamie Lee Curtis joins Jon Bernthal for a conversation that begins with Jamie discussing her role in the film "Borderlands," touching on the unusual character trait of objectum sexuality. The discussion then shifts to Jamie's personal journey with addiction and recovery. She candidly shares her experience of realizing she had a problem with opioids and her decision to get sober. Jamie details the pivotal moments that led to this decision, and she explores the impact of recovery on her life, discussing how it has changed her perspective and helped her understand herself and her family better.



They discuss her family history, talking about her parents' experiences in Hollywood and how fame affected them, leading to a broader conversation about the challenges of expressing genuine emotions, especially given her upbringing in the entertainment industry. The conversation touches on aging in Hollywood, with Jamie sharing her thoughts on potential retirement and her approach to her career as she gets older. She discusses the rejecting nature of the industry and how she's learned to handle it, and shares an impactful anecdote about meeting a pediatric burn unit nurse, using this to highlight the importance of maintaining perspective in life and in the entertainment industry.



Throughout the interview, Jamie emphasizes the power of honesty, vulnerability, and changing one's perspective. She particularly stresses the importance of replacing the phrase "have to" with "get to" when approaching life's challenges and opportunities.



This powerful episode covers themes of fame, family dynamics, the challenges of the entertainment industry, and the process of personal growth and self-discovery. Jamie's candid and reflective responses provide insight into her experiences as an actress, a person in recovery, and a human navigating complex personal and professional landscapes.



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