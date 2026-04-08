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72 episodes
- Former Marine and elite protection specialist Sir Byron Rodgers joins Jon to discuss his remarkable journey from surviving multiple IED explosions in Iraq to becoming one of the most respected figures in executive protection. Byron shares the near-death experience that transformed his life, his battle with PTSD, and how he found purpose in protection work. Their conversation covers the true meaning of being a warrior in modern times, raising resilient children, and why physical discipline builds character. Byron offers hard-earned wisdom about channeling warrior energy into service and the critical difference between having strength and having power.
- NBA All-Star Gilbert Arenas sits down with Jon for an honest conversation about his journey from second-round pick to NBA superstar. Arenas shares stories about his father's influence, the mental toughness that drove his success, and his unique perspective on leadership in sports. Now focused on youth basketball development, he offers insights on the current state of amateur athletics and raising the next generation of players.
Check out Gil's Arena on YouTube.
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Ashley Stock: Navigating the Loss of Her Daughter and Parenting Through Grief10/15/2024 | 2h 8 mins.Ashley Stock shares her family's journey after her daughter Stevie passed away from brain cancer. She talks about the decision to bring Stevie home for end-of-life care, how she and her husband told their sons, and the impact of grief on their marriage. Ashley and Jon discuss helping children process loss, facing public judgment while sharing their story online, and the role of youth sports as an emotional outlet. They explore how tragedy reshaped their views on parenting, relationships, and life, highlighting the importance of honest conversations about grief.
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- Jamie Lee Curtis joins Jon Bernthal for a conversation that begins with Jamie discussing her role in the film "Borderlands," touching on the unusual character trait of objectum sexuality. The discussion then shifts to Jamie's personal journey with addiction and recovery. She candidly shares her experience of realizing she had a problem with opioids and her decision to get sober. Jamie details the pivotal moments that led to this decision, and she explores the impact of recovery on her life, discussing how it has changed her perspective and helped her understand herself and her family better.
They discuss her family history, talking about her parents' experiences in Hollywood and how fame affected them, leading to a broader conversation about the challenges of expressing genuine emotions, especially given her upbringing in the entertainment industry. The conversation touches on aging in Hollywood, with Jamie sharing her thoughts on potential retirement and her approach to her career as she gets older. She discusses the rejecting nature of the industry and how she's learned to handle it, and shares an impactful anecdote about meeting a pediatric burn unit nurse, using this to highlight the importance of maintaining perspective in life and in the entertainment industry.
Throughout the interview, Jamie emphasizes the power of honesty, vulnerability, and changing one's perspective. She particularly stresses the importance of replacing the phrase "have to" with "get to" when approaching life's challenges and opportunities.
This powerful episode covers themes of fame, family dynamics, the challenges of the entertainment industry, and the process of personal growth and self-discovery. Jamie's candid and reflective responses provide insight into her experiences as an actress, a person in recovery, and a human navigating complex personal and professional landscapes.
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- Jon Bernthal speaks with Will Jimeno, a former Port Authority police officer who survived being trapped for 13 hours under the World Trade Center rubble on September 11, 2001. Jimeno shares his extraordinary story of survival, his challenging journey of physical and emotional recovery, and how he found purpose in the aftermath of tragedy.
Key topics include:
Will's experience as a rookie cop on 9/11
The collapse of the towers and 13 hours trapped underground
The rescue operation and Will's last radio call
Battling PTSD and the long road to recovery
Finding meaning and helping others after trauma
Lessons on resilience, hope, and the human spirit
This episode contains discussions of traumatic events which some listeners may find distressing.
Support Real Ones and join the community on Patreon-- https://www.patreon.com/realones
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About REAL ONES with Jon Bernthal
Real Ones is a weekly podcast with Jon Bernthal that gives the microphone to some of the most interesting, authentic people living on the front lines of the big issues of our time. From cops to gang members, soldiers and doctors, activists and first responders, you’re going to hear from people who aren’t pushing any agenda other than honest, open dialogue. What transpires is informative, funny, and at times heartbreaking – delivered by people you’ll feel an immediate connection to. Produced by: Dennis Stratton, Gareth Schweitzer, Jon Bernthal Directed & Edited by: Elan SobelPodcast website
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REAL ONES with Jon Bernthal
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