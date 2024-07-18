Powered by RND
Something Was Wrong

Podcast Something Was Wrong
Broken Cycle Media | Wondery
Something Was Wrong is an award-winning docuseries about survivors discovery, trauma, and recovery from crime and abuse.
True Crime

Available Episodes

5 of 271
  S22 E4: Apparently All I Do Is Lie
    *Content Warning: sexual assault, false reporting, suicidal ideation, mature themes, religious abuse, cultic abuse, harassment, gun violence, parental alienation, breaking and entering, driving under the influence, upsetting themes. Sources: Elwood woman faces multiple felonies in connection with ongoing rental scheme [Video] Gay, L. (2023, May 3) for WTHR 13: https://www.wthr.com/article/news/crime/elwood-woman-arrested-for-ongoing-rental-scheme-megan-Fishers woman charged with fraud against multiple people in rental scam, By: Katie Cox for WRTV Indianapolis (Apr 26, 2023): https://www.wrtv.com/news/local-news/crime/fishers-woman-charged-with-fraud-against-multiple-people-in-rental-scam Life After MLM by Roberta Blevins, Episode 230: Sandy Rusk: https://podcasts.apple.com/no/podcast/episode-230-sandy-rusk/id1553784236?i=1000650980806&l=nb The Truth About ITOWN Church Groups:Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/groups/1308102203363481/ TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@sandyrusk2022 Chloe Anagnos on X: @ChloeAnagnos https://x.com/ChloeAnagnos/status/1651260809362784261 The Sinking Arc by Megan Stoner, 2022: https://www.listennotes.com/podcasts/the-sinking-arc-megan-stoner-_OQ75y1JmbA/ iTown Indianapolis: https://itownchurch.com/ Lawsuit Accuses Church Planting Group of Allowing Florida Pastor to ‘Sexually Prey’ on Employee By Julie Roys, October 18, 2021: https://julieroys.com/lawsuit-accuses-church-planting-group-florida-pastor-sexually-prey/ Julie Roys on X: https://x.com/reachjulieroys Megan Stoner Chronicles on X: @ChroniclesMegan: https://x.com/ChroniclesMegan Resources:Free + Confidential Resources + Safety Tips: somethingwaswrong.com/resources Theme Song & Artwork: Thank you to NeonHoney and GIBBANEZ for covering our theme song, Glad Rags’s original song U Think U this season. NeonHoney’s IG: https://www.instagram.com/neonhoneymusic/ NeonHoney’s Website: https://neonhoneymusic.comGibbanez IG: https://www.instagram.com/@gibbanezmusic/ Gibbanez Linktree: https://linktr.ee/gibbanezmusicGlad Rags: https://www.gladragsmusic.com/ The S22 cover art is by the Amazing Sara StewartFollow Something Was Wrong:Website: somethingwaswrong.com IG: instagram.com/somethingwaswrongpodcastTikTok: tiktok.com/@somethingwaswrongpodcast Follow Tiffany Reese:Website: tiffanyreese.me IG: instagram.com/lookieboo See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
    --------  
    1:01:28
  Data Points: False Reporting and Its Impact on Survivors
    *Content Warning: sexual assault, rape, false reporting and mental illness.Sources:Brittain, A. (2024, October 1). Me Too Movement. Britannica. https://www.britannica.com/topic/Me-Too-movementBrooks SK, Greenberg N. Psychological impact of being wrongfully accused of criminal offenses: A systematic literature review. Med Sci Law. 2021 https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC7838333/ The Criminal Justice System: Statistics. (n.d.). Rape, Abuse, & Incest National Network.. https://rainn.org/statistics/criminal-justice-systemCriminal Resource Manual. (n.d.). U.S. Department of Justice. https://www.justice.gov/archives/jm/criminal-resource-manual-916-false-statements-federal-investigatorFalse Reporting. (2012, March). National Sexual Violence Resource Center. https://www.nsvrc.org/sites/default/files/2012-03/Publications_NSVRC_Overview_False-Reporting.pdfFalsely Reporting an Incident, Saland Law https://www.new-york-lawyers.org/falsely-reporting-an-incident.html Former Rising Football Star Exonerated in Rape Case. (2012, May 24). ABC News. https://abcnews.go.com/US/rising-football-star-brian-banks-exonerated-rape-case/story?id=16424770Leithead, K. (2022, November 9). False Reports: Percentage. End Violence Against Women International. https://evawintl.org/best_practice_faqs/false-reports-percentage/Mascolo, J. (2023, September 8). Filing a False Police Report. https://www.findlaw.com/criminal/criminal-charges/filing-a-false-police-report.htmlMcNamara, J., & Lawrence, J. (2012, September 1). False Allegations of Adult Crimes. Law Enforcement Bulletin. https://leb.fbi.gov/articles/featured-articles/false-allegations-of-adult-crimesMcNamara JJ, McDonald S, Lawrence JM. Characteristics of false allegation adult crimes. J Forensic Sci. 2012https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/More Than Twice as Many Americans Support Than Oppose the #MeToo Movement. (2022, September 29). Pew Research. https://www.pewresearch.org/social-trends/2022/09/29/more-than-twice-as-many-americans-support-than-oppose-the-metoo-movement/Perrotto, A. (n.d.). The rarity of false rape reports; a brave new world of technology (PCAR). Pennsylvania Coalition to Advance Respect. https://pcar.org/blog/rarity-false-rape-reports-brave-new-world-technologyTarana Burke. (n.d.). Britannica. https://www.britannica.com/biography/Tarana-BurkeWoman Who Falsely Accused Brian Banks of Rape Ordered to Pay $2.6M. (2013, January 15). KTLA 4. https://www.nbclosangeles.com/news/local/woman-falsely-accused-brian-banks-rape-ordered-to-pay-26m/1971672/ Resources:National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI)https://www.nami.org/ National Sexual Violence Resource Center (NSVRC)https://www.nsvrc.org/ Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network (RAINN).https://rainn.org/?_ga=2.262784078.390982495.1727710159-2006450411.1727373347 Follow Something Was Wrong:Website: somethingwaswrong.com IG: instagram.com/somethingwaswrongpodcastTikTok: tiktok.com/@somethingwaswrongpodcast Follow Tiffany Reese:Website: tiffanyreese.me IG: http://www.instagram.com/lookieboo The Data Points cover art is by the Amazing Sara Stewart. See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
    --------  
    14:44
  S22 E3: Murder-for-Hire
    *Content Warning: mature themes, suicide, death, murder, false reporting, sexual abuse, rape, threats of violence, scams, fraud, emotional abuse, stalking, religious abuse, harassment. Sources:Former ARC Pastor Exposes ‘Unbiblical’ Movement by The Roys Report, Episode 93, February 10, 2022: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/former-arc-pastor-exposes-unbiblical-movement/id1470242499?i=1000550721576 I Almost Got Conned By an “Abuse Survivor”, by David Morrill, May 2022: https://protestia.com/2022/05/03/i-almost-got-conned-by-an-abuse-survivor/ The Last Piece of the Roys Puzzle by David Morrill, May 2022: https://protestia.com/2022/05/05/the-last-piece-of-the-roys-puzzle/ J.D. Hall, Pastor and Founder of Pulpit&Pen, Admits Fabricating Story About Trans Activist by Bob Smietana for The Roys Report, May 26, 2022: https://julieroys.com/j-d-hall-pastor-blogger-admits-fabricating-story-about-trans-activist/ David Morrill on X: @coconservative7 https://x.com/coconservative7 Chloe Anagnos on X: @ChloeAnagnos https://x.com/ChloeAnagnos/status/1651260809362784261 The Sinking Arc by Megan Stoner, 2022: https://www.listennotes.com/podcasts/the-sinking-arc-megan-stoner-_OQ75y1JmbA/ iTown Indianapolis: https://itownchurch.com/ Megan Stoner on X: https://x.com/MeganEStoner Megan Stoner Chronicles on X: @ChroniclesMegan: https://x.com/ChroniclesMegan Resources:Free + Confidential Resources + Safety Tips: somethingwaswrong.com/resources Theme Song & Artwork: Thank you to NeonHoney and GIBBANEZ for covering our theme song, Glad Rags’s original song U Think U this season. NeonHoney’s IG: https://www.instagram.com/neonhoneymusic/ NeonHoney’s Website: https://neonhoneymusic.comGibbanez IG: https://www.instagram.com/@gibbanezmusic/ Gibbanez Linktree: https://linktr.ee/gibbanezmusicGlad Rags: https://www.gladragsmusic.com/ The S22 cover art is by the Amazing Sara StewartFollow Something Was Wrong:Website: somethingwaswrong.com IG: instagram.com/somethingwaswrongpodcastTikTok: tiktok.com/@somethingwaswrongpodcast Follow Tiffany Reese:Website: tiffanyreese.me IG: instagram.com/lookieboo See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
    --------  
    41:55
  S22 E2: Increasingly Strange
    *Content Warning: mature themes, false reporting, sex abuse of a child, sexual abuse, rape, threats of violence, sex trafficking, scams, fraud, emotional abuse, stalking, disability abuse. E2 Sources: Elwood teen's involvement in politics spans nearly half her life, by Matt McCutcheon for 13WTHR (Published: April 28, 2016 - Updated: July 21, 2016): https://www.wthr.com/article/news/local/elwood-teens-involvement-in-politics-spans-nearly-half-her-life/531-afe62aa1-e251-41ef-9a2b-6119658cbd9b Lawmaker wants to lower the age to run for the General Assembly, By Brandon Barger for TheStatehouseFile.com (Nov 14, 2019 - Updated Oct 1, 2021): https://www.thestatehousefile.com/politics/elections/lawmaker-wants-to-lower-the-age-to-run-for-the-general-assembly/article_31eb550e-9e20-546e-a83d-e3d4f8d3a135.html?utm_medium=social&utm_source=email&utm_campaign=user-share Indiana legislator wants to lower age requirement for lawmakers to 18, by Kayla Sullivan for Fox59 (2019): https://fox59.com/news/politics/indiana-legislator-wants-to-lower-age-requirement-for-lawmakers-to-18/amp/ High school student focuses on way to change Indiana constitution, by Christpher Stephens for The Herald-Bulletin (April 6, 2016): https://www.southbendtribune.com/story/news/local/2016/04/06/high-school-student-focuses-on-way-to-change-indiana-constitutio/46629093/ Alleged sexual encounter between Brian Bosma and an intern: What we know, by Ryan Martin, Kaitlin Lange and Tony Cook for the IndyStar (October 10, 2018): https://www.indystar.com/story/news/politics/elections/2018/10/10/brian-bosma-alleged-sexual-encounter-intern-kandy-green-what-we-know/1537453002/ Resources:Free + Confidential Resources + Safety Tips: somethingwaswrong.com/resources Theme Song & Artwork: Thank you to NeonHoney and GIBBANEZ for covering our theme song, Glad Rags’s original song U Think U this season. NeonHoney’s IG: https://www.instagram.com/neonhoneymusic/ NeonHoney’s Website: https://neonhoneymusic.comGibbanez IG: https://www.instagram.com/@gibbanezmusic/ Gibbanez Linktree: https://linktr.ee/gibbanezmusicGlad Rags: https://www.gladragsmusic.com/ The S22 cover art is by the Amazing Sara StewartFollow Something Was Wrong:Website: somethingwaswrong.com IG: instagram.com/somethingwaswrongpodcastTikTok: tiktok.com/@somethingwaswrongpodcast Follow Tiffany Reese:Website: tiffanyreese.me IG: instagram.com/lookieboo See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
    --------  
    52:03
  S22 E1: Morally and Ethically Repulsive
    *Content Warning: mature themes, sexual assault, false reporting, disability abuse, suicide, death, sex trafficking, scams, fraud, emotional abuse, voice of perpetrator. Sources:Elwood woman faces multiple felonies in connection with ongoing rental scheme, by Logan Gay, WTHR.com staff, WTHR News: https://www.wthr.com/article/news/crime/elwood-woman-arrested-for-ongoing-rental-scheme-megan-stoner-fishers-indiana/531-2d3b11fa-5c70-4f05-8ea4-0be0c37cf852 Fishers woman charged in rental fraud; 3 scammed in signing lease for same Home by: Izzy Karpinski, Fox59: https://fox59.com/news/indycrime/fishers-woman-charged-in-rental-fraud-3-scammed-in-signing-lease-for-same-home/ Hamilton County Inmate Records - Stoner, Megan Elizabeth: https://secure2.hamiltoncounty.in.gov/inmates2/Jail/Inmate/Detail/-1282383 Protect the community from ongoing criminal activity by revoking the bond of Megan Stoner, Change.Org Petition: https://www.change.org/p/protect-the-community-from-ongoing-criminal-activity-by-revoking-the-bond-of-megan-stoner Megan Stoner Chronicles, X @ChroniclesMegan: https://x.com/ChroniclesMegan Don't Waste This F*cking Podcast: The Story of Megan Stoner, by Amanda Peterson, Excelsior Studios: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/dont-waste-this-f-cking-podcast-the-story-of-megan-stoner/id1757463535 “The degree to which a person can grow is directly proportional to the amount of truth they can accept about themselves without running away.” - Leland Val Van De WallResources:Free + Confidential Resources + Safety Tips: somethingwaswrong.com/resources Theme Song & Artwork: Thank you to NeonHoney and GIBBANEZ for covering our theme song, Glad Rags’s original song U Think U this season. NeonHoney’s IG: https://www.instagram.com/neonhoneymusic/ NeonHoney’s Website: https://neonhoneymusic.comGibbanez IG: https://www.instagram.com/@gibbanezmusic/ Gibbanez Linktree: https://linktr.ee/gibbanezmusicGlad Rags: https://www.gladragsmusic.com/ The S22 cover art is by the Amazing Sara StewartFollow Something Was Wrong:Website: somethingwaswrong.com IG: instagram.com/somethingwaswrongpodcastTikTok: tiktok.com/@somethingwaswrongpodcast Follow Tiffany Reese:Website: tiffanyreese.me IG: instagram.com/lookieboo See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
    --------  
    51:27

About Something Was Wrong

Something Was Wrong is an award-winning docuseries about survivors discovery, trauma, and recovery from crime and abuse.
