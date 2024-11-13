FIRST GUEST! Athing Mu talks winning gold medals, missing the Olympics, & getting engaged

Big news!!! We have our FIRST GUEST on the podcast! And...she's incredible: Athing Mu! She is one of the fastest women in the world! And she happens to be the youngest woman in history to hold Olympic and world titles in an individual track and field event. Join us as we dive deep into Athing’s incredible journey from setting world records and becoming one of the fastest women in the world to overcoming the heartbreak of missing out on the Olympics. Athing shares her inspiring stories of resilience, faith, and what it takes to reach the pinnacle of athletic success. Beyond her achievements on the track, we explore how she balances her athletic career with her personal life--like getting engaged this Summer!