FIRST GUEST! Athing Mu talks winning gold medals, missing the Olympics, & getting engaged
Big news!!! We have our FIRST GUEST on the podcast! And...she's incredible: Athing Mu! She is one of the fastest women in the world! And she happens to be the youngest woman in history to hold Olympic and world titles in an individual track and field event. Join us as we dive deep into Athing’s incredible journey from setting world records and becoming one of the fastest women in the world to overcoming the heartbreak of missing out on the Olympics. Athing shares her inspiring stories of resilience, faith, and what it takes to reach the pinnacle of athletic success. Beyond her achievements on the track, we explore how she balances her athletic career with her personal life--like getting engaged this Summer!
--------
52:27
Traveling the world with 19 kids, running from ISIS, and the Roman Empire
Traveling can be tough with little kids. So how did the Duggars do it with 19?! This episode is all about traveling the world. We talk about Jeremy finding himself surrounded by ISIS splinter cells in Iraq and Jinger trying to pack for 18 siblings before going to Europe. This episode goes everywhere...literally.
--------
45:11
Jinger reacts to 19 Kids & Counting episode "Duggars on Ice"
On this episode, we take a journey down memory lane to get Jinger's reaction to an old 19 Kids & Counting episode about when the Duggars got stuck in a snowstorm. We also spend a bit of time reminiscing on getting snowed in, watching Christmas movies, and Felicity's new obsession: The Sound of Music.
--------
44:40
Another Duggar wedding & visiting the Bates in Tennessee
It happened again -- another Duggar got married! We traveled to the mountains of Tennessee to celebrate Jason and Maddie's wedding. While there, we got to hang with some old family friends--the Bates! Of course, this meant heading to the Bates Sister's Boutique at midnight for a shopping spree.
--------
44:56
Announcing Jinger’s pregnancy, past miscarriage, and life gala awards
Watch our pregnancy announcement video here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_4qLcHbQbbQ&t=1s
The Jinger & Jeremy Podcast focuses on discussions surrounding family, faith, and life in general. Having grown up on tv as a part of her families' reality tv shows "19 Kids and Counting" and "Counting On", Jinger "Duggar" Vuolo discusses those experiences and what life looks like for her today with her husband Jeremy. Together, they live in Los Angeles with their two daughters, Felicity and Evangeline.