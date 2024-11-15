Support this podcast by becoming a Patron here: https://3szn.short.gy/JBpatronClick here to start your free extended trial with LOGOS today: https://LOGOS.com/Bevere_____________________________________________________________________ What if everything you knew about hell was wrong?Join John and Arden Bevere as they confront one of the biggest lies about eternity. In this powerful episode, they uncover the reality of hell and the lasting consequences of rejecting God’s love. Don’t miss this eye-opening message that will challenge your beliefs and inspire you to live with eternal purpose!_________________________________________________________I want to share the tool that I use when I’m preparing sermons, writing, or studying the Bible. Logos is a powerful Bible study platform that lets you access commentaries, devotionals, and Bible dictionaries all in one place. The latest version uses AI to provide answers from your trusted Biblical resources. Plus, it’s now easier to use with plans starting at $9.99 a month. Click Here: Logos.com/bevere to start your free extended trial today____________________________________________________________Intimacy with God is key to living free, and hearing His voice is a key part of developing intimacy. Get the Hearing God course free here → https://messengerinternational.org/hearing-god-course-yt/
50:25
Rewards in Heaven Aren’t All the Same
Is there a difference between a carnal Christian and a devoted follower of Jesus? In this episode, John and Arden explore the stories of Noah and Lot to reveal the impact of living for worldly pleasures versus pursuing spiritual growth. Tune in for practical strategies to discern false teachings and true spiritual authority.
52:35
Judgement Is Coming for Those Who Distort Scripture
Could following distorted teachings be putting your faith in jeopardy?In this episode, we're exposing the hidden dangers of distorting God's Word. Learn how false teachers are leading believers down a dangerous path. Discover the way these lies create confusion and could put your faith at risk.Don't miss this eye-opening message on why staying rooted in truth is more important than ever!
47:49
How This Christian Entrepreneur Grew to 3 Million Subscribers
Is this the key to growing your business, ministry, or influence?In this episode of The John Bevere Podcast, John sits down with Christian entrepreneur Sean Cannell to explore the strategy that helped him grow his YouTube channel to over 3 million subscribers. Whether you're a content creator, entrepreneur, or looking for inspiration, Sean offers valuable insights to help you make a greater impact with your unique gifts.Tune in to learn the principles that transformed his journey!For more from Sean, check out his YouTube Channel, Think Media, here: https://youtube.com/@thinkmediatv?si=xxH3xB9kxI0byOKG
49:13
Satan Is Using Preachers to Brainwash You
Have you ever felt like you're caught in a whirlwind of mixed messages? In today's fast-paced world, where agendas and propaganda seem to dominate the conversation, it can be incredibly challenging to discern the truth. Join John and Arden as they discuss the subtle ways Satan misleads Christians through preachers. If you've ever sensed that something just doesn't feel right, you might be onto something! Tune in now to learn how to shield yourself from the devil's schemes.
The Bible compares the journey of faith to a race. Many runners start off with great intentions. Far fewer finish strong. How can you be one who endures to the end in a world where so many fall short of that goal? In these rapidly changing times, we don’t need more opinions or life hacks. We need timeless truth. In The John Bevere Podcast, join host John Bevere and guests for conversations that will help you anchor your life to God’s Word so you can build an unshakable faith.