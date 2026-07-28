This week, Jordan, Jay, and Nic join in for a conversation about spiritual warfare, repentance, and what it means to put on the full armor of God every day.



After reflecting on the battles the Lord has carried us through, I realized that endurance is not passive. Sometimes we become so weary in our faithfulness that we stop fighting. Other times, we become so confident about the battles we’ve already survived that we stop guarding ourselves. Both can leave us spiritually vulnerable.



We unpack 2 Samuel 11 and the moment David remained in Jerusalem when kings were expected to go to war. What began with being somewhere he was not supposed to be led to lust, sexual sin, deception, murder, and months of unrepentance. David’s story reminds us why we must remain engaged in the fight, confess quickly, and never assume that past victories make us immune to temptation.



If you’re experiencing spiritual warfare, faithful fatigue, inconsistency, shame over sin, or weariness from fighting one battle after another, I pray this conversation encourages you. Seriousness does not mean joylessness, and devotion does not mean perfection. When you don’t feel strong enough to fight, be honest with the Lord and ask Him to help you want what He wants.



Keep fighting. Look to Jesus, hold tightly to His promises, and remember that you do not have to fight in your own strength.

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