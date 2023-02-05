What is the secret to a long lasting friendship of 20 years? Respect, Genuine love, and difficult conversations! Every week comedian, actress, and business mogu... More
EP 58: The Power of Encounter Ft.Todd Galberth & Isaac Carree
This week B.Simone and Megan Ashley are joined by award winning singer, songwriter and producer Isaac Carree & Musician and Worship leader at Change church Todd Galberth.Isaac & Todd talks about their experience serving at Change church, worship, friendship , authenticity and the importance of serving god with your gifts.Other topics you will hear:•Encountering God •Setting boundaries•Connecting to the message •Conditional entitlement •Adding value to life •Communicated your needs •Real support •The promises of god Text us at (404) 962- 0605 we’ll really text you back!!!! Thank you to our sponsors:Brow KasaOur audience is getting an exclusive deal of 20% off when you purchase the complete treatment which includes a brow serum and brow balm. use promo code KFS20 at checkout. That's KFS20 for 20% off!"Go to https://browkasa.com Ritual Right now Ritual is offering my listeners 10% off your first three months. Visit ritual.com/kfs and turn healthy habits into a Ritual. SE Content HouseCalling all creatives! The 𝗦omething 𝗘xtraordinary Content House is open for all you content needs located in Atlanta GA SE content house is a 𝗠𝗼𝗱𝗲𝗿𝗻 & 𝗟𝘂𝘅𝘂𝗿𝘆 𝗕&𝗕 𝗳𝗼𝗿 𝗖𝗿𝗲𝗮𝘁𝗶𝘃𝗲𝘀 with 𝗧𝗵𝗲𝗺𝗲𝗱 𝗦𝗲𝘁𝘀, 𝗖𝗼𝗪𝗼𝗿𝗸ing space, 𝗣𝗼𝗱𝗰𝗮𝘀𝘁 recordings & 𝗘𝘃𝗲𝗻𝘁 𝗦𝗽𝗮𝗰𝗲. Space is filling up fast book you time at the SE content house https://linktr.ee/secontenthouse Connect with us: @KnowForsurePod @thebsimone @meganabrooksWebsite: https://www.theknowforsure.com Youtube: Know For Sure Know For Sure Is edited and produced by Idea to Launch PodcastsSign up for our PATREON for EXCLUSIVE access and additional: https://www.patreon.com/knowforsurepod See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
5/2/2023
1:13:53
EP 57: Order Of Priority Ft Kountry Wayne
This week B.Simone and Megan Ashley are joined by comedian Kountry Wayne. Wayne talks about his experience in the comedy industry, fatherhood challenges , wealth , honesty and the importance of having your priorities in order.Other topics you will hear:•Spending habits •What benefits children•Support System•Sleep vs Rest•Protecting your peace •Asking for what you want •Relationships & Marriage •Connecting to godText us at (404) 962- 0605 we’ll really text you back!!!! Thank you to our sponsors:Brow KasaOur audience is getting an exclusive deal of 20% off when you purchase the complete treatment which includes a brow serum and brow balm. use promo code KFS20 at checkout. That's KFS20 for 20% off!"Go to https://browkasa.com SKIMSBelieve the hype - this collection has over 90,000 five star reviews for a reasonSKIMS Fits Everybody and more best-selling essentials are available now at SKIMS.comTampax We want to motive you to use Tampax tampons so you don’t have to limit yourself during your period .Try Tampax today visit https://tampax.com/en-us/ or wherever supplies are sold. Connect with us: @KnowForsurePod @thebsimone @meganabrooksWebsite: https://www.theknowforsure.com Youtube: Know For Sure Know For Sure Is edited and produced by Idea to Launch PodcastsSign up for our PATREON for EXCLUSIVE access and additional: https://www.patreon.com/knowforsurepod See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
4/25/2023
1:16:37
EP 56: We Over Me Ft. Khadeen Ellis (LIVE)
This week B.Simone and Megan Ashley are joined by actress and social media personality Khadeen Ellis. Khadeen talks about her Marriage , balancing motherhood and career, people pleasing ,accountability and the importance of knowing what really matters in life .Other topics you will hear:•Love takes time/work •Setting boundaries •Submission•Living in the public eye •Prioritizing Love •Family Trauma •Forgiveness is a choice •Protecting Your energy Text us at (404) 962- 0605 we’ll really text you back!!!! Thank you to our sponsors:Brow KasaOur audience is getting an exclusive deal of 20% off when you purchase the complete treatment which includes a brow serum and brow balm. use promo code KFS20 at checkout. That's KFS20 for 20% off!"Go to https://browkasa.com Ford Ford is sharing the inspiring stories of those behind the wheel who are accomplishing their goals, pursuing their dreams, and creating the world they want to live in.Breaking the mold. Strengthening communities. Creating change. Real stories brought to you by Ford. Built Ford Proud. Connect with us: @KnowForsurePod @thebsimone @meganabrooksWebsite: https://www.theknowforsure.com Youtube: Know For Sure Know For Sure Is edited and produced by Idea to Launch PodcastsSign up for our PATREON for EXCLUSIVE access and additional: https://www.patreon.com/knowforsurepod See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
4/19/2023
1:01:16
EP 55: Don't Be Kingdumb
This week B.Simone and Megan Ashley discuss loyalty ,the effects of dissociation, therapy , and the importance of doing the self-work In this episode, We also have a discussion on how God will shift you and put you through a refining seasonOther topics you will hear:•Sound bowl healing isn't demonic•Being misunderstood•Allowing your presence to be disarming •The Spiritual Lens•Inheritance requires work•The enemy isn’t omni-present•Myles Munroe•Do the work to understand God•Discover the purpose of a relationship Thank you to our sponsors:ZocDoc Go to Zocdoc.com/kfs and download the Zocdoc app for FREE. To start your search for a top-rated doctor today. Many are available within 24 hours.KitschWhatever your budget, your skin type, your hair type Kitsch believes you deserve little indulgences at affordable prices. Right now, Kitsch is offering you 30% off your entire order at mykitsch.com/kfs Connect with us: @KnowForsurePod @thebsimone @meganabrooksWebsite: https://www.theknowforsure.com Youtube: Know For Sure Know For Sure Is edited and produced by Idea to Launch PodcastsSign up for our PATREON for EXCLUSIVE access and additional: https://www.patreon.com/knowforsurepod See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
4/11/2023
1:03:45
EP 54: Mind Of The Maker
This week B.Simone and Megan Ashley discuss self awareness , relationship dynamics, accountability, and how feelings don’t negate truth . In this episode, We also have discussion centered around the hypocrisy of passing judgement. *Trigger Warning this episode contains conversations about suicide*Other topics you will hear:•Considering yourself •Know the purpose of a thing •Amazon Prime original series “Swarm”•Mental health struggles •Reading the manual •Everyone’s walk in faith is different •God will provide Thank you to our sponsors:ZocDoc Go to Zocdoc.com/kfs and download the Zocdoc app for FREE. To start your search for a top-rated doctor today. Many are available within 24 hours.European Wax CenterExperience a new state of smooth at European Wax Center. Make a reservation today—your first wax is free* Starbucks Try Starbucks Coffee, ready for right now. Shop the full line-up online or in-store, wherever you buy groceries Connect with us: @KnowForsurePod @thebsimone @meganabrooksWebsite: https://www.theknowforsure.com Youtube: Know For Sure Know For Sure Is edited and produced by Idea to Launch PodcastsSign up for our PATREON for EXCLUSIVE access and additional: https://www.patreon.com/knowforsurepod See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
