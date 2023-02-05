EP 57: Order Of Priority Ft Kountry Wayne

This week B.Simone and Megan Ashley are joined by comedian Kountry Wayne. Wayne talks about his experience in the comedy industry, fatherhood challenges , wealth , honesty and the importance of having your priorities in order.Other topics you will hear:•Spending habits •What benefits children•Support System•Sleep vs Rest•Protecting your peace •Asking for what you want •Relationships & Marriage •Connecting to god