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211 episodes
- This week, Jordan, Jay, and Nic join in for a conversation about spiritual warfare, repentance, and what it means to put on the full armor of God every day.
After reflecting on the battles the Lord has carried us through, I realized that endurance is not passive. Sometimes we become so weary in our faithfulness that we stop fighting. Other times, we become so confident about the battles we’ve already survived that we stop guarding ourselves. Both can leave us spiritually vulnerable.
We unpack 2 Samuel 11 and the moment David remained in Jerusalem when kings were expected to go to war. What began with being somewhere he was not supposed to be led to lust, sexual sin, deception, murder, and months of unrepentance. David’s story reminds us why we must remain engaged in the fight, confess quickly, and never assume that past victories make us immune to temptation.
If you’re experiencing spiritual warfare, faithful fatigue, inconsistency, shame over sin, or weariness from fighting one battle after another, I pray this conversation encourages you. Seriousness does not mean joylessness, and devotion does not mean perfection. When you don’t feel strong enough to fight, be honest with the Lord and ask Him to help you want what He wants.
Keep fighting. Look to Jesus, hold tightly to His promises, and remember that you do not have to fight in your own strength.
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- Hey Guys! After a little break last week, I’m back with the team for a conversation about building endurance in the Christian faith through daily obedience, patience, and spiritual growth.
Sanctification is a process, and so is building endurance. Using a lesson I learned from “ego lifting” in Pilates, we talk about why God may be more interested in our faithful reps than the amount of weight we’re trying to carry. So many of us want the big moment, the visible calling, or the impressive testimony, but God often develops our character through the quiet monents each day.
We talk about walking in step with the Holy Spirit without trying to rush ahead, remaining faithful when our growth feels invisible, and trusting that God is establishing roots beneath the surface.
Through the lives of Abraham, Moses, and David, we’re reminded that their public moments of faith were preceded by years of private preparation and obedience.
If you’re a new believer, discouraged by your pace, comparing your calling to someone else’s, or wondering whether you’re truly growing, I pray this episode encourages you. Baby steps are still steps. You don’t have to reach the finish line first; you just have to keep going, looking to Jesus as the founder and perfecter of your faith.
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- Hey guys! We're back this week with a fresh episode and Toni Collier is back on In Totality to share about season 2 of her Docuseries, Unshakeable Moxie!
If you haven't seen season 1, it's a great time to catch up and tune into the series, co-hosted by Moriah Smallbobe, where these two women share the beauty of other women’s stories around the world, and how true hope is not just believing things will get better, but placing our hope fully in Jesus.
You guys know whenever Toni is here we have a great time with great laughs. In this episode, we talk about holding on to joy in the middle of grief, what it looks like to keep showing up when life feels heavy, and how God comforts us through our suffering and never asks us to carry it alone.
Toni shares what this season has taught her about hope, endurance, healing, and trusting God when the outcome is still unclear.
I pray this episode reminds you that you do not have to be perfect to be faithful. Keep showing up. God is with you!
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EP 120: Beauty Through Sacrifice: Ace Harris on Faith, Music & Altar Aesthetics06/23/2026 | 1h 30 mins.Hey Guys! I'm so excited to share this conversation I had with Ace Harris on faith, creativity, sacrifice, and what it means to surrender everything to God.
In this episode, Ace shares his journey from discovering music in the church, to working in the Christian music industry.
And we touched on topics like the tension between art, commerce, and ministry, how beauty and creativity can point people back to God, and why our heart posture matters in everything we build.
We also discuss Altar Aesthetics, Christian influence, success, discipline, and the cost of following Jesus when He asks for the very thing we love most.
My prayer is that this episode encourages you to ask: is the Lord truly sitting on the throne of my heart, or have I placed something else there?
Tune In Now!
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- Hey Guys! On this week's episode, I'm here with the team again, and you don't want to miss this conversation!
Quick question: do you guys think Jordan should become a streamer? Let us know in the comments after you're done listening!
We're talking through the temptations of living in a world where everything can become content, while still protecting the intimacy of our relationship with the Lord. We also touch on what it means to seek God before we speak, post, respond to, or share things that we believe the Lord has revealed.
If you're navigating posting on social media as a believer, or even just everyday obedience to God's word, this conversation is a reminder that being a disciple must come before being anything else as Christians.
What we post, watch, say, like, and share all matters when our lives belong to Christ.
Tune in now for this fun yet very impactful conversation!
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About In Totality with Megan Ashley
Welcome to "In Totality," where host, Megan Ashley guides Christians on the journey of living a life that's wholly devoted to God. Through vulnerability and transparency, Megan shares her wisdom rooted in God's word, while empowering her audience to give their entire lives to Him, in Totality. In these episodes, Megan explores topics such as faith, prayer, obedience, and living out God's purpose for our lives. By discussing these themes with honesty and authenticity, she creates a safe space for listeners to reflect, grow, and draw closer to God. Whether you're a seasoned believer or just beginning your spiritual journey, "In Totality" offers valuable insights and practical advice to help you live a life that reflects God's love and truth. Everyday is a new opportunity to know better, choose better, and live better... In Totality.Podcast website
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