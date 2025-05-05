Ep. 35 - Kat Jaibur | The Art of Intuitive Soul Whispering
Intuitive coach & channel Kat Jaibur describes her unique ability to intuitively understand underlying truths behind what people say, which she refers to as soul whispering. She and host Jim Alstott discuss the process of voicing these intuitions without fear, aided by what Jaibur terms the 'intuitive part' and the 'channeling part.' Jaibur shares experiences where she accurately conveys insights to clients, leading to moments of synchronicity and realization.
Kat Jaibur is an Intuitive Coach and Channel who works with women and men worldwide, helping them to be truer to their essence, their hearts, and their souls.
She "downloads" messages from 3-5 spirit guides and offers practical, wise coaching advice. A coach since 2005, a student of metaphysics since 1987, and an award-winning advertising copywriter for over 30 years, Kat offers the
perfect blend of spiritual connection, divine wisdom, and real-world life experience. Her clients describe her as profoundly insightful, compassionate, warm, relatable, and funny. Her one-to-one sessions are often called "life-changing." But Kat wants you to know she's still rooted on planet Earth: watches Survivor, binges on Netflix, walks dogs in the rain, is learning to like mushroom coffee, and often forgets to fold the clothes in the dryer.
