In this captivating episode of the Drop the Needle Podcast, host Jim Alstott sits down with John St. Augustine, a distinguished author and radio legend. Together, they delve into John's extraordinary journey, discussing his upbringing in Chicago, his life-changing near-death experiences, and his deep connection with music icon John Denver. Hear about John's impromptu trip to Boston to see Denver perform and how a pivotal moment with Denver transformed his life and career. The episode also explores the musical soundtrack that defined John's life, including his favorite songs and the impact of music on personal growth and inspiration. Don't miss this touching and motivational conversation that will resonate with anyone passionate about music and personal discovery. This episode's Spotify Playlist: https://open.spotify.com/playlist/0YF3Yctz4qpvCrKMv8Qzqc?si=40839cdb682c4313 www.auroramediaproductions.com For John’s books, it’s www.lulubooks.com Link to my calendar: https://jimalstott.youcanbook.me

In this episode of the Drop the Needle podcast, host Jim Alstott welcomes back Joe Guthrie, CEO of Pause Sparkling Water. They discuss the growing trend of non-alcoholic beverages, particularly those infused with CBD and THC, as healthier alternatives to traditional alcoholic drinks. Joe shares insights on the health benefits of these beverages, the launch of new products, and the evolving landscape of cannabis regulations. The conversation also touches on the craft beverage movement and unique experiences at industry events. This week's Spotify playlist: https://open.spotify.com/playlist/4PblHxHzhdGGB6788hmLIp?si= Discount Code: DTN420 Link to the website: https://www.pausesparklingwater.com/

In this episode of the Drop the Needle Podcast, host Jim Alstott welcomes guests Martha Merry and Irene Doreste for an in-depth discussion on hospice and end-of-life care. The conversation delves into the emotional and practical aspects of hospice, including patient autonomy and the role of family support. Martha, an experienced hospice nurse, shares her insights and personal experiences, while Irene, a Reiki master and health coach, offers a spiritual perspective on death and dying. The episode also explores Martha's recent experience with a psychic medium, challenging her rational mindset and opening up new spiritual understandings. Additionally, the show touches on themes of spirituality versus religion and the common elements of near-death experiences, stressing the importance of embracing love and letting go of fear. The episode is sponsored by Air Sign Oils, which offers a variety of natural fragrances. This episode's Spotify playlist: https://open.spotify.com/playlist/5pNPbcxsXBBA4lAgixX6fZ?si=4efceab4728c4c28

In this powerful episode of the Drop the Needle Podcast, host Jim Alstott delves into the emotional and spiritual dimensions of hospice care with guests Martha Merry and Irene Doreste. They discuss their experiences with death, near-death phenomena, and the transition between life and death. The conversation covers personal anecdotes, the science behind consciousness, and the role of mediumship in connecting with loved ones who have passed. Throughout the episode, the guests share profound and moving stories that provide comfort and insight into the mystery of what lies beyond. The episode concludes with reflections on the importance of maintaining a high vibration through uplifting music. This episode's Spotify playlist: https://open.spotify.com/playlist/5NmTcNga2Wsv0YC89Zw3th?si=a096d1a8b18b417b

About The Drop the Needle Podcast

We started the DTN Podcast Site with a simple idea: to create a podcast that could change people’s lives. I believe that if by listening to the podcast, we can impact one person’s life, we have accomplished our mission. We began with a three-pillar approach; which include mindsets and modalities, spirituality, and of course, tying things together, is the power of music. Join us as we celebrate the soundtracks that resonate with our souls and foster a sense of joy and nostalgia. Our guests are not just experts; they are passionate individuals from the spiritual and healing communities, embodying a pay-it-forward mindset. They generously share their wisdom on integrating spirituality and compassion into every aspect of your life—be it at work, home, or beyond. Are you ready to be inspired, challenged, and transformed? Tune in to The Drop the Needle Podcast and discover how powerful ideas, compassionate actions, and the magic of music can reshape your world.