Imagine Heaven Podcast with John Burke

Will My Pet Be in Heaven? What Near Death Experiences Reveal

Will your beloved pet be in heaven? Many wonder if animals have souls and if they’ll be reunited with their furry companions in the afterlife. Some say animals don’t have souls, but what do Near-Death Experiences (NDEs) and the Bible reveal?If you’ve ever loved a pet and hoped to see them again in eternity, this episode is for you!📖 Inspired by the New York Times Bestselling books - Imagine Heaven and Imagine the God of Heaven by John Burke: https://a.co/d/grDeHUb