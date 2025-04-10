Imagine Heaven Podcast with John Burke

3 Scary Near-Death Experiences and Powerful Encounters with Jesus | Imagine Heaven by John Burke
In this powerful Imagine Heaven Podcast episode, John Burke shares the extraordinary stories of three men whose frightening near-death experiences led to life-changing encounters with Jesus. Discover how their lives were radically transformed, impacting their relationships, priorities, and purpose here on earth. Listen in and learn how their powerful stories can inspire your own journey and offer profound insight about the life-changing power of redemption.
The Dark Side of NDEs: Terror, Rescue, and Redemption
Not all near-death experiences are peaceful—some are terrifying, even described as hellish. People have spoken of darkness, torment, even levels of separation. Some say they were rescued… but what does it all mean? Is there a way out of these experiences? Why would a loving, all-powerful God allow something like this? And what do they reveal about God's justice and mercy and most importantly—what can we learn from it?Explore the interviews and insights from John Burke's research into the most unsettling NDEs and the hope that still breaks through.
NDEs Describe Ecstatic Love in Heaven
Countless Near Death Experiences (NDEs) describe an overwhelming, indescribable love that comes from the other side - a love so powerful that it changes people forever. In this video, you'll hear stories from people who clinically died, left their bodies, and encountered a love so immense that words could hardly describe it. Could this be a glimpse of God's unimaginable love and the afterlife described in the Bible?
Will My Pet Be in Heaven? What Near Death Experiences Reveal
Will your beloved pet be in heaven? Many wonder if animals have souls and if they'll be reunited with their furry companions in the afterlife. Some say animals don't have souls, but what do Near-Death Experiences (NDEs) and the Bible reveal?If you've ever loved a pet and hoped to see them again in eternity, this episode is for you!
Relationships in the Afterlife: What Near Death Experiences Reveal
Will you still be yourself in Heaven? Will you recognize loved ones? What about marriage—who will you be with? What if there are people you don't want to see in Heaven?These questions have been asked for centuries, and near-death experiences provide some incredible answers. Discover what relationships in Heaven are really like and how they can transform the way you love and connect on Earth today.
From the author of the New York Times Bestseller Imagine Heaven—with over 1 million copies sold—comes a thought-provoking podcast by John Burke exploring one of life's biggest questions: What happens after we die? The Gallop poll found that 1 in 25 Americans has experienced a Near-Death Experience (NDE). Join us as we unpack real-life NDE stories and examine how they align with the Heaven described in the Bible. This podcast dives into the intersection of faith, science, and the profound mystery of the afterlife. Prepare to be inspired, challenged, and awakened to new possibilities.Tune in and discover: Are NDEs glimpses of Heaven?