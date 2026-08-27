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Mama Bear Apologetics

Hillary Morgan Ferrer & Amy Davison
ChristianityReligion & Spirituality
Mama Bear Apologetics
Latest episode

168 episodes

  • Mama Bear Apologetics

    Mama Bear Movie Minute: The Sandlot

    08/27/2026 | 39 mins.
    In this first “classic edition” of Mama Bear Movie Moment, Hillary, Alexa, and Anja revisit The Sandlot and discover that there’s a lot more hiding underneath the baseball, childhood insults, giant dogs, and infamous Tilt-A-Whirl scene. The conversation centers on friendship, resilience, childhood play, consequences, inclusion, and what it looks like to use our influence to bring outsiders into the fold.
    That doesn't mean everything in this nostalgic classic gets a free pass. We flag the pool scene as an opportunity to discuss consent, push back against the assumption that sexualized material is simply something “everybody” encounters, question the movie's “follow your heart” message, and note some mild language and tobacco use. Rather than making those moments reasons to avoid the film, they demonstrate how parents can turn them into conversations.
    Ultimately, The Sandlot gives families an opportunity to talk about what children actually need to flourish: friendship, belonging, courage, room to play, appropriate consequences, and the confidence to reach toward the kid who hasn't yet found a place on the team.

    Thanks to Our Sponsors
    Cozy Earth
    Head to cozyearth.com and use my code MBA for an exclusive 20% off. And if you see a post-purchase survey, mention that you heard about Cozy Earth right here!
  • Mama Bear Apologetics

    Mama Bear Movie Minute: Michael

    08/20/2026 | 22 mins.
    In this Mama Bear Movie Minute we explore Michael. We saw opportunities to talk with our kids about fatherhood, freedom, God’s glory, celebrity worship, and the cost of fame. We contrasted Joseph Jackson’s harsh, authoritarian parenting with a producer who recognizes Michael’s talent and helps cultivate it, giving us a powerful picture for discussing how earthly fathers can shape the way we view God.
    We also explored what it means to do everything “for God’s glory,” focusing on God’s goodness, beauty, and excellence rather than an ego-driven need for recognition. Michael’s incredible talent reminded us to help our children recognize and steward the gifts God has given them.
    We also note an intense scene of physical abuse and the film’s very sympathetic portrayal of Michael. These themes give us opportunities to talk with our kids about celebrity worship, identity, the importance of friends who will lovingly tell us “no,” and whether fame and wealth can ever replace authentic relationships and true freedom.

    Thanks to Our Sponsors
    Cozy Earth
    Head to cozyearth.com and use my code MBA for an exclusive 20% off. And if you see a post-purchase survey, mention that you heard about Cozy Earth right here!
  • Mama Bear Apologetics

    Summer Rewind: ROARing Through K-Pop Demon Hunters

    08/18/2026 | 1h 1 mins.
    In this episode of the Mama Bear Apologetics podcast, Hillary, Amy and Alexa analyze the animated movie KPop Demon Hunters using their ROAR method: Recognize the message, Offer objective discernment, Argue for a healthier approach, and Reinforce through discussion, discipleship, and prayer. With the film gaining popularity among teens and younger audiences, they break down the worldview behind the catchy music, vibrant visuals, and overarching narrative. They highlight both accurate portrayals of spiritual warfare and problematic messages such as redefining sin, the role and reality of the demonic and fighting shame with pride...which is counter to the Gospel. There are loads of theological issues with the film, but that's to be expected. More importantly there is a very subversive undertone that could entice your children into downplaying the danger of or even inviting the demonic into their lives.
    Main Points Covered
    Refresher on the ROAR method
    Summary and cultural context of K-Pop Demon Hunters
    Shamanistic influences in the film's narrative
    The spiritual battle theme and accurate depictions of demonic manipulation
    Analysis of the "Your Idol" song and its theological implications
    Positive and problematic messages about shame, identity, and salvation
    Teaching discernment to children using media
    Parenting strategies for spiritual conversations

    Resources & Organizations Mentioned
    Scriptures:
    Genesis 3 (The Fall and origin of sin)
    Romans 8:1 (No condemnation for those in Christ)
    2 Corinthians 10:5 (Taking thoughts captive)
    Ephesians 6 (Spiritual armor)
    Other Resources:
    Hollywood Heroes Podcast with Frank Turek: Part 1 | Part 2
    Rise of the Occult with Krista Bontrager
    Spiritual Warfare by Karl Payne

    Our Sponsors
    Air Doctor
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    Cozy Earth
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    Editing and Support by The Good Podcast Co. If you are interested in being a supporting sponsor of the show, please email sponsor@thegoodpodcast.co
  • Mama Bear Apologetics

    Mama Bear Movie Minute: Project Hail Mary

    08/13/2026 | 18 mins.
    Project Hail Mary offers families a fun opportunity to talk about self-sacrifice, friendship, courage, and hope. Grace's journey from cowardice to risking himself for Rocky echoes John 15:13 and points toward Christ's ultimate sacrifice. The movie also challenges the assumption that faith and science are incompatible, showing that scientific inquiry doesn't necessarily exclude belief in God.
    The hosts also identify worldview issues worth discussing. Stratt's decision to force Grace onto the mission raises the question of whether the ends justify the means, while the larger “save the world” narrative invites conversations about human limitations and God's sovereignty. Finally, the movie provides natural openings to discuss extraterrestrial life, creation, fine-tuning, and what the Bible says about the end of the world.
    Thanks to Our Sponsors
    Cozy Earth
    Head to cozyearth.com and use my code MBA for an exclusive 20% off. And if you see a post-purchase survey, mention that you heard about Cozy Earth right here!
  • Mama Bear Apologetics

    Mama Bear Movie Minute: Spiderman A Brand New Day

    08/06/2026 | 29 mins.
    In this Mama Bear Movie Minute, Hilary, Alexa, and Anja examine Spider-Man through a Christian worldview, discussing identity, sacrifice, burnout, community, spiritual warfare, genetic manipulation, and the cultural idea of embracing one’s “dark side.” They contrast discovering an inner “true self” with choosing to live according to one’s identity in Christ, using Peter Parker’s loneliness and exhaustion to show the dangers of serving in one’s own strength without rest or relationships. The hosts also explore Spider-Man’s humility, sacrificial love for enemies, cultural redefinitions of bravery, distrust of authority, the ethics of altering human genetics, and the biblical call to resist sinful inclinations rather than integrate them. They close with practical ways parents can talk with their children about Sabbath, community, science, identity, and making people more important than projects.

    In This Episode
    04:08 Choosing an identity grounded in Christ
    05:59 Humility, David, and serving without recognition
    07:08 Burnout, Sabbath, and prioritizing people
    10:15 Isolation and the need for Christian community
    13:36 Loving enemies and Christ-like sacrifice
    14:48 Bravery, cowardice, and linguistic theft
    18:22 Authority, villains, and cultural narratives
    20:16 Possession and spiritual warfare
    22:14 Genetics, the dark side, and family conversations

    Thanks to Our Sponsors
    Cozy Earth
    Head to cozyearth.com and use my code MBA for an exclusive 20% off. And if you see a post-purchase survey, mention that you heard about Cozy Earth right here!
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About Mama Bear Apologetics
Mama Bear Apologetics is a podcast for mothers of biological, adopted, or spiritual children who want to learn about how to defend the Christian faith, help give their children reasons for faith, and understand the worldviews that challenge Christian faith in the first place.
Podcast website
ChristianityReligion & Spirituality

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