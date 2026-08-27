In this episode of the Mama Bear Apologetics podcast, Hillary, Amy and Alexa analyze the animated movie KPop Demon Hunters using their ROAR method: Recognize the message, Offer objective discernment, Argue for a healthier approach, and Reinforce through discussion, discipleship, and prayer. With the film gaining popularity among teens and younger audiences, they break down the worldview behind the catchy music, vibrant visuals, and overarching narrative. They highlight both accurate portrayals of spiritual warfare and problematic messages such as redefining sin, the role and reality of the demonic and fighting shame with pride...which is counter to the Gospel. There are loads of theological issues with the film, but that's to be expected. More importantly there is a very subversive undertone that could entice your children into downplaying the danger of or even inviting the demonic into their lives.

Main Points Covered

Refresher on the ROAR method

Summary and cultural context of K-Pop Demon Hunters

Shamanistic influences in the film's narrative

The spiritual battle theme and accurate depictions of demonic manipulation

Analysis of the "Your Idol" song and its theological implications

Positive and problematic messages about shame, identity, and salvation

Teaching discernment to children using media

Parenting strategies for spiritual conversations



Resources & Organizations Mentioned

Scriptures:

Genesis 3 (The Fall and origin of sin)

Romans 8:1 (No condemnation for those in Christ)

2 Corinthians 10:5 (Taking thoughts captive)

Ephesians 6 (Spiritual armor)

Other Resources:

Hollywood Heroes Podcast with Frank Turek: Part 1 | Part 2

Rise of the Occult with Krista Bontrager

Spiritual Warfare by Karl Payne



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