84. Understanding Deconstruction: A Conversation with Alisa Childers
Main Points Covered Defining deconstruction Definitions vary depending on the person: Some mean it as a way to define them questioning different doctrinal stances they grew up with all the way to walking away from the faith Deconstruction is the walking away from historic Christianity A turning away/rejection of the core beliefs of evangelical faith […]
4/1/2023
53:40
83. The Impact of Worldview Training at Summit Ministries: A Conversation with Jeff Myers
Main Points Covered The origins of Summit To create a ministry to equip teens and adults to know why they believe what they believe Summit’s Approach is Worldview Focused Helps teens understand the world around them and the counterfeit worldviews around them Teens understand other worldviews and how to respond Summit changes the trajectory […]
3/7/2023
50:26
82. The Impact of Marriage and Divorce on Children: A Conversation with Katy Faust
In this episode, Amy talks with Katy Faust, founder and director of the children’s rights organization, Them Before Us, about how children have a right to both their mother and father, how God’s design for marriage protects children, how divorce impacts children, and how to help kids understand why marriage is important. (Note: If you […]
2/13/2023
40:23
81. Raising Christian Kids in a Woke Culture
In this episode, Amy talks with Stacy Manning about relational discipleship and raising kids to be warriors of the faith. . Main Points Covered: Homeschooling isn’t possible for everyone Helping kids spot worldviews is essential Indoctrination is toxic when questions can’t be asked or thoughts challenged. Indoctrination isn’t brainwashing. Practice the No flinch rule Attack […]
1/10/2023
47:20
80. 2022 Wrap Up with Mama Bear Apologetics
Introduction: Hillary, Amy, Lindsey, and Nancy talk about some of the highlights that happened at Mama Bear this year. Join us in celebrating all that God has done and continues to do. Main Points Covered: Some Amazing Stats! Book one in several languages Mama Bears on the move All the books (!!!) Podcast update […]
Mama Bear Apologetics is a podcast for mothers of biological, adopted, or spiritual children who want to learn about how to defend the Christian faith, help give their children reasons for faith, and understand the worldviews that challenge Christian faith in the first place.