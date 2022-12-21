Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Hillary Morgan Ferrer & Amy Davison
Mama Bear Apologetics is a podcast for mothers of biological, adopted, or spiritual children who want to learn about how to defend the Christian faith, help giv... More
Mama Bear Apologetics is a podcast for mothers of biological, adopted, or spiritual children who want to learn about how to defend the Christian faith, help giv... More

  • 84. Understanding Deconstruction: A Conversation with Alisa Childers
    Main Points Covered Defining deconstruction Definitions vary depending on the person: Some mean it as a way to define them questioning different doctrinal stances they grew up with all the way to walking away from the faith Deconstruction is the walking away from historic Christianity A turning away/rejection of the core beliefs of evangelical faith […] The post 84. Understanding Deconstruction: A Conversation with Alisa Childers appeared first on Mama Bear Apologetics.
    4/1/2023
    53:40
  • 83. The Impact of Worldview Training at Summit Ministries: A Conversation with Jeff Myers
      Main Points Covered The origins of Summit To create a ministry to equip teens and adults to know why they believe what they believe Summit’s Approach is Worldview Focused Helps teens understand the world around them and the counterfeit worldviews around them Teens understand other worldviews and how to respond Summit changes the trajectory […] The post 83. The Impact of Worldview Training at Summit Ministries: A Conversation with Jeff Myers appeared first on Mama Bear Apologetics.
    3/7/2023
    50:26
  • 82. The Impact of Marriage and Divorce on Children: A Conversation with Katy Faust
    In this episode, Amy talks with Katy Faust, founder and director of the children’s rights organization, Them Before Us, about how children have a right to both their mother and father, how God’s design for marriage protects children, how divorce impacts children, and how to help kids understand why marriage is important. (Note: If you […] The post 82. The Impact of Marriage and Divorce on Children: A Conversation with Katy Faust appeared first on Mama Bear Apologetics.
    2/13/2023
    40:23
  • 81. Raising Christian Kids in a Woke Culture
    In this episode, Amy talks with Stacy Manning about relational discipleship and raising kids to be warriors of the faith. . Main Points Covered: Homeschooling isn’t possible for everyone Helping kids spot worldviews is essential Indoctrination is toxic when questions can’t be asked or thoughts challenged. Indoctrination isn’t brainwashing. Practice the No flinch rule Attack […] The post 81. Raising Christian Kids in a Woke Culture appeared first on Mama Bear Apologetics.
    1/10/2023
    47:20
  • 80. 2022 Wrap Up with Mama Bear Apologetics
      Introduction: Hillary, Amy, Lindsey, and Nancy talk about some of the highlights that happened at Mama Bear this year. Join us in celebrating all that God has done and continues to do. Main Points Covered: Some Amazing Stats! Book one in several languages Mama Bears on the move All the books (!!!) Podcast update […] The post 80. 2022 Wrap Up with Mama Bear Apologetics appeared first on Mama Bear Apologetics.
    12/21/2022
    40:16

Mama Bear Apologetics is a podcast for mothers of biological, adopted, or spiritual children who want to learn about how to defend the Christian faith, help give their children reasons for faith, and understand the worldviews that challenge Christian faith in the first place.
