Powered by RND
Radio Logo
PodcastsReligion & SpiritualityThe Ancient Tradition
Listen to The Ancient Tradition in the App
Listen to The Ancient Tradition in the App
(36,319)(250,152)
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Download for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play Store

The Ancient Tradition

Podcast The Ancient Tradition
Jack Logan
Have you ever wondered if God/Supreme Being/Deity/Demiurge, upon the creation of the earth, revealed to human beings a pure, true, religious tradition? In this ...
More
Religion & SpiritualityReligionHistory

Available Episodes

5 of 47
  • Nswt, Malku & Melek, Part II
    Visit us on the web at theancienttradition.com for more amazing comparative religion.
    --------  
    1:02:04
  • Nswt, Malku & Melek, Part I
    For pictures, links, and the audio transcript for this episode see:  https://theancienttradition.com/46-nswt-malku-melek-part-i/Visit us on the web at theancienttradition.com for more amazing comparative religion.
    --------  
    48:46
  • Who is God? -A Heavenly King
    For pictures, links, and the audio transcript for this episode see:  https://theancienttradition.com/45-who-is-god-a-heavenly-king/Visit us on the web at theancienttradition.com for more amazing comparative religion.
    --------  
    1:03:09
  • Who is God? -A Corporeal Being
    For pictures, links, and the audio transcript for this episode see: https://theancienttradition.com/44-who-is-god-a-corporeal-being/Visit us on the web at theancienttradition.com for more amazing comparative religion.
    --------  
    1:03:16
  • Terra In Illo Tempore
    Visit us on the web at theancienttradition.com for more amazing comparative religion.
    --------  
    52:02

More Religion & Spirituality podcasts

Trending Religion & Spirituality podcasts

About The Ancient Tradition

Have you ever wondered if God/Supreme Being/Deity/Demiurge, upon the creation of the earth, revealed to human beings a pure, true, religious tradition? In this podcast we explore the surprising and mind-boggling evidence found in the oldest ancient religious writings, cosmologies, theologies, symbols, sacred architecture, rituals, and myths, pointing to a distinct primordial tradition- The Ancient Tradition. We delve into the evidence, examine the patterns, discuss the theology, and contemplate the spiritual implications. It’s a podcast guaranteed to spark discussion, provoke questions, and, ultimately, inspire the pursuit of the divine.  Visit us on the web at theancienttradition.com and  www.youtube.com/@theancienttradition for more amazing comparative religion.
Podcast website

Listen to The Ancient Tradition, The Bible in a Year (with Fr. Mike Schmitz) and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app

Get the free radio.net app

  • Stations and podcasts to bookmark
  • Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
  • Supports Carplay & Android Auto
  • Many other app features
Open app

The Ancient Tradition: Podcasts in Family

Radio
Company
Legal
Service
Apps
Social
Radio USA
v6.28.0 | © 2007-2024 radio.de GmbH
Generated: 11/21/2024 - 12:56:02 AM