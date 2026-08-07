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886 episodes
- “How do Catholics handle the Eucharist?” This question leads to a discussion on the accommodations for those with gluten allergies. The conversation also touches on the conditions for papal infallibility, including the implications of Pope Benedict XVI’s resignation, and offers insights on evangelizing those who feel the Church distorts the Gospel.
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Questions Covered:
07:50 – How do Catholics handle the eucharist who has a gluten allergy?
18:00 – When is the pope infallible? When Pope Benedict XVI resigned did he still have infallibility? How does it all work?
24:10 – How can Catholics better evangelize those who think we distort the gospel?
40:00 – How do I become a better Catholic? I just returned to Church about 4 months ago.
- “Are some saints better than others?” This question opens a discussion on the unique virtues of saints, while also addressing the journey of conversion for those considering joining the Catholic faith. Additional topics include the importance of knowledge in conversion and the complexities of reunifying with the Orthodox Church regarding apostolic succession.
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Questions Covered:
07:11 – Are some saints better than others at certain things?
30:47 – My husband and I are looking into converting. Should I wait till I know everything about Catholicism before entering?
43:47 – How would it work if we were to reunify with the Orthodox especially regarding apostolic succession since they do not have it through St. Peter?
#12836 When Should You Receive Anointing of the Sick? Conversion and Mary - Joe Heschmeyer08/06/2026“When should you receive the Anointing of the Sick?” This question is addressed alongside practical insights for recent converts grappling with Marian dogmas and a discussion on the implications of 2 John 1:1-2 regarding infallibility and sensus fidelium. The episode covers a range of topics relevant to faith and practice.
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Questions Covered:
07:18 – When is it appropriate to receive the anointing of the sick? Can one get it before surgery?
17:30 – What advice would you give to someone who just converted 4 months ago and is really struggling with the Marian dogmas?
41:40 – 2 John 1:1-2 Is this a good argument for infallibility and sensus fidelium?
- “How can we trust early Christians?” This question opens a discussion on the reliability of early Christian teachings, alongside inquiries about the Catholic Church’s agreements with the Oriental Orthodox and the practice of seeking intercession from deceased loved ones. These topics highlight the complexities of faith and tradition in Catholicism.
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Questions Covered:
07:14 – How do we know which early Christians to trust?
20:20 – Do you think the Catholic Church’s agreement with the Oriental Orthodox on many doctrines is a good argument against Protestantism?
43:03 – Can you ask deceased family or friends for intercession even though they haven’t been canonized?
- “Should new converts evangelize?” This question opens a discussion on the role of new believers in sharing their faith, addressing whether they can represent their parish right away. Other topics include the antiquity of Miriam’s song in Exodus, the timeline of the Torah’s final form during King David’s reign, and the interpretation of light patterns as signs from God.
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Questions Covered:
03:45 – I’m a new convert. Can new converts evangelize on behalf of a parish or are they required to wait till they’re not as new to the faith?
12:41 – Is Miriam’s song of the sea in Exodus 15:21 more ancient than what Exodus claims?
35:03 – What evidence led you to conclude that the Torah, in its final form, was concluded in the time of the reign of King David?
48:09 – Can you take things like light refracting on a wall that looks like a religious symbol as a sign from God or can it just be dismissed as one’s imagination?
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Catholic Answers LIVE is a daily, call-in radio program of Catholic apologetics and evangelization airing live from 6-8 pm ET.Podcast website
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