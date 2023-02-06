#11180 Weird Questions - Jimmy Akin

Questions Covered: 2:58 – Jimmy, huge fan of your work, your terminal intellect and towering beard. Or maybe I got that backwards. If we, in the eschaton are given our infallible bodies and the new Jerusalem in essence becomes our planet krypton… can you postulate on what we will do in the eschaton? Saints are generals in God’s army etc? But what will our missions be? Will we go and evangelize the universe of fallen creatures? If so, will Christ have to incarnate on that world to save them or will we as we have been “made Gods” or is that a blasphemous thing? If we do hypothetically have to incarnate for them, would our infallible bodies change to the alien form we incarnate for thus we become aliens only until we go to the next world? Or if only Christ can do the incarnating / saving would be or are there already millions of incarnations of Christ and his form in heaven adjusted to whatever creature he’s interacting with? 13:45 – Why did Humans take so long to be advanced just recently with agriculture, medicine, economy, infrastructure etc. What were they doing for 200,000 years!? 18:10 – With admission by the USA of ufos, what do we think about extraterrestrial beings—souls, evangelizing, origin, etc 20:15 – I think about the doctrine of Divine simplicity and the afterlife. If God is not made of any parts, what are we going to see when in heaven? Or what is he going to reveal to us if he is so simple. 23:30 – I heard that Lucifer’s rebellion was that God revealed the Incarnation of the Son, for which he refused to serve a man. Does that mean it wasn’t revealed that God is Trinitarian? I’m assuming that because God is omnipresent, the Son is God and is man. 28:28 – What are your thoughts on spontaneous human combustion? Is there evidence it’s happened, and what would be a possible explanation for it? 34:07 – What evidence is there that humans matured earlier in life in Christ’s time? 38:45 – What would the moral implications be of joining an expedition to colonize Mars or other planet, knowing that there would not be access to any sacraments indefinitely. 42:40 – If Christ made a visit to all continents together with Joseph, Mary, and the apostles (just like a Papal visit) before He was crucified, would the world have become Christians? 46:31 – Did Jesus have opinions? Such as having a favorite food or favorite color? Would these be the results of random biology and environment as He grew up? …