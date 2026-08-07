“Should new converts evangelize?” This question opens a discussion on the role of new believers in sharing their faith, addressing whether they can represent their parish right away. Other topics include the antiquity of Miriam’s song in Exodus, the timeline of the Torah’s final form during King David’s reign, and the interpretation of light patterns as signs from God.



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Questions Covered:



03:45 – I’m a new convert. Can new converts evangelize on behalf of a parish or are they required to wait till they’re not as new to the faith?



12:41 – Is Miriam’s song of the sea in Exodus 15:21 more ancient than what Exodus claims?



35:03 – What evidence led you to conclude that the Torah, in its final form, was concluded in the time of the reign of King David?



48:09 – Can you take things like light refracting on a wall that looks like a religious symbol as a sign from God or can it just be dismissed as one’s imagination?