Catholic Answers LIVE is a daily, call-in radio program of Catholic apologetics and evangelization airing live from 6-8 pm ET. More
Available Episodes

  • #11182 What Do We Have to Believe? - Michael Lofton
    Questions Covered: 12:11 – Is there a list of dogmas that I have to believe that I have to believe to convert? 16:44 – I want to challenge the Catholic view on and interpretation of the Old Testament? 30:00 – What creates the foundational understanding of the Church’s teaching on contraception? 41:00 – What is the responsibility of the Church if they have Catholics who don’t adhere to the teachings? 46:26 – Why should I believe the magisterium is holy if they are caught up in scandal? 50:09 – It’s hard to believe that God loves us. How can we know that he actually does? 51:15 – What criteria would be needed for a person to morally take their own lives? …
    6/6/2023
  • #11181 Pro-Life Open Forum - Dr. George Delgado
    Questions Covered: 17:00 – When is the ideal age for a woman to conceive a child? 19:42 – Should Christians see adoption of frozen embryos as a noble thing to do? 24:44 – If someone is terminally ill and certain to die in a short amount of time, why is it morally wrong to terminate their own lives? 33:10 – I’ll be entering the medical field soon. What do I do if a patient starts requesting physician assisted suicide? 46:33 – What is the difference between embryonic adoption and children being adopted? …
    6/5/2023
  • #11180 Weird Questions - Jimmy Akin
    Questions Covered: 2:58 – Jimmy, huge fan of your work, your terminal intellect and towering beard. Or maybe I got that backwards. If we, in the eschaton are given our infallible bodies and the new Jerusalem in essence becomes our planet krypton… can you postulate on what we will do in the eschaton? Saints are generals in God’s army etc? But what will our missions be? Will we go and evangelize the universe of fallen creatures? If so, will Christ have to incarnate on that world to save them or will we as we have been “made Gods” or is that a blasphemous thing? If we do hypothetically have to incarnate for them, would our infallible bodies change to the alien form we incarnate for thus we become aliens only until we go to the next world? Or if only Christ can do the incarnating / saving would be or are there already millions of incarnations of Christ and his form in heaven adjusted to whatever creature he’s interacting with? 13:45 – Why did Humans take so long to be advanced just recently with agriculture, medicine, economy, infrastructure etc. What were they doing for 200,000 years!? 18:10 – With admission by the USA of ufos, what do we think about extraterrestrial beings—souls, evangelizing, origin, etc 20:15 – I think about the doctrine of Divine simplicity and the afterlife. If God is not made of any parts, what are we going to see when in heaven? Or what is he going to reveal to us if he is so simple. 23:30 – I heard that Lucifer’s rebellion was that God revealed the Incarnation of the Son, for which he refused to serve a man. Does that mean it wasn’t revealed that God is Trinitarian? I’m assuming that because God is omnipresent, the Son is God and is man. 28:28 – What are your thoughts on spontaneous human combustion? Is there evidence it’s happened, and what would be a possible explanation for it? 34:07 – What evidence is there that humans matured earlier in life in Christ’s time? 38:45 – What would the moral implications be of joining an expedition to colonize Mars or other planet, knowing that there would not be access to any sacraments indefinitely. 42:40 – If Christ made a visit to all continents together with Joseph, Mary, and the apostles (just like a Papal visit) before He was crucified, would the world have become Christians? 46:31 – Did Jesus have opinions? Such as having a favorite food or favorite color? Would these be the results of random biology and environment as He grew up? …
    6/3/2023
  • #11179 Weird Questions - Jimmy Akin
    Questions Covered: 04:00 – Was it certain or contingent that Adam and Eve would fall or that the angels would fall?  14:42 – Suppose Middle-Earth really existed. Could God become incarnate as a man, an elf, a dwarf, and a hobbit all at the same time? If yes, could man, elf, dwarf, and hobbit Jesus interact with each other and maybe all go   17:03 – I am a bit of a survivalist nut and I am always preparing for the collapse of civilization. I was just wondering, if there was a nuclear war or really any kind of catastrophe that would trigger a societal collapse, and the chaos was so widespread that most of the bishops and all of the cardinals were killed, how would the new pope be elected? Could the surviving bishops (who I would imagine would not be cardinals because most likely they’d all be remote rural bishops) elect the new Pope?  23:34 – When the Magi came, do you think it made the Holy Family wealthy? Enough to travel and stay in Egypt, provide for a 3-year ministry of 13 plus, and for the care of his beloved mother Mary until the Dormition? 28:43 – Where does the idea of toll booths come from, and why didn’t it make its way into the Western church? 42:30 – Are the laws of logic and thought — identity, non-contradiction, and excluded middle — true of all *possible* universes, or only of ours? Would multiverse theories or alternate dimensions modify these rules? And do the laws *certainly* apply even here, or could one argue that maybe an extreme form of Scotistic “haecceity” versus “quiddity” means that maybe they don’t? 49:23 – Why is most lunch meat round when bread is mostly square? …
    6/2/2023
  • #11178 Open Forum - Jimmy Akin
    Questions Covered: 01:43 – What’s a good response to someone who insists that believers don’t need a hierarchy?  04:38 – When Jesus was baptized by JTB, did John hear God say that Jesus was his son? If so, why did John ask Jesus if he was the Messiah in Luke 7?  11:16 – Soul sleep. I’ve read everything on Catholic Answers including your own article Jimmy Akin. Recent rebuttal to Luke 15 was this refers to “angels but not saints as they are dead until raised” or in the Transfiguration, these were mere “visions.”  20:21 – Our Bishop interprets Paenitemini in such a way that we are required to abstain from gravies and soups made from meat in the Fridays of Lent.  28:40 – How does God answer our prayers? How do Mt 21:22 and Mk 11:24 come into play?  33:13 – What is hardness of heart? When it says God hardened pharaohs heart, what did it mean? How does it tie into Judas’s decision? How does it tie into our spiritual growth today?  40:48 – How can we have a better time converting Muslims?  46:25 – Hi Jimmy, I recently spoke with an atheist, and he asked me why the Christian God?  …
    6/2/2023

Catholic Answers LIVE is a daily, call-in radio program of Catholic apologetics and evangelization airing live from 6-8 pm ET.
