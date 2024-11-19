4 Things To Think About As You Start The New Year

Welcome back to the For the Girl podcast, where we're kicking off the new year with a fresh start and an exciting announcement: we've joined the That Sounds Fun Network! Recording together in Nashville has reignited our passion for podcasting, and we're thrilled to share our enthusiasm with you. Even more exciting is we are posting EVERY WEEK now, so tune in every Tuesday for a new ep! We want to help you start the new year off right! So in this episode we are talking RPMs…not the car ones… a heart-centered reflective exercise inspired by scripture, designed to enhance relational, physical, mental, and spiritual health. By reflecting on past challenges and setting growth goals, we shift away from complex goal-setting to a simpler, more authentic approach. Our conversation explores the intricacies of relational health, while also acknowledging struggles in maintaining spiritual depth with family and balancing commitments. From adapting workout routines as new moms to setting boundaries on phone usage, we explore the interconnectedness of physical, mental, and emotional well-being. We also share some of the challenges we have faced during postpartum. With excitement for the year ahead, we invite you to embark on this journey with us, embracing the potential for transformation and renewal. Topics Discussed New Year, Fresh Start Heart Health and Relationships Relational Intentions and Struggles Physical Fitness and Wellness Mental Space, Phone Boundaries, Spiritual Health Reviving Spiritual Discipline and Intentions Never Too Late for Spiritual Growth