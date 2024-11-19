Welcome to another episode where we’re getting real about life’s most memorable regrets and reflections. We’re laughing through some questionable choices—like giving advice on kissing boys (oops) and personality differences that lead to serious introspection. Plus, we’ve got some leadership insights on humility and the power of saying “sorry,” mixed with hilarious stories like our silver hair bleach disaster and very failed merch launch.
But here’s the deal—we’re embracing the mess and learning from it. Whether we’re navigating big life transitions like parenthood or reflecting on how we find quality time with our partners after a baby, we’re talking about how to be present and enjoy the season we’re in. We also dive into the importance of trusting God’s timing in relationships, aligning with spiritual intentions, and creating a supportive community along the way.
Before we wrap up, we’re chatting about setting boundaries, owning our dating regrets, and even our random regrets (goodbye, beloved camper).
Oh—and get excited for our upcoming love series, starting with a chat on singleness with our girl Jana. Grab a seat and join us for laughs, lessons, and all the growth in between!
Topics Discussed
Regrets and Reflecting on Life
Embracing Seasons and Moving Forward
Building Community
Navigating Dating Regrets, Relationships and Intimacy
Healing and Embracing Authenticity
Thanks to our sponsor!
Glorify App - Start your 14-day free trial of our favorite Bible app when you visit glorify-app.com/FTGFam and download the Glorify app today!
Follow us!
📸Instagram:
For The Girl
Mac Bridges
Kenz Durham
Subscribe!
🍏Apple
🎧Spotify
📹Youtube
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
--------
44:58
For The Girl Who Has A Lot On Her Plate
Welcome back to another episode of For the Girl podcast. We are reflecting on moments when the busyness of life almost led us to quit. Our journey of balancing entrepreneurial spirit with life's demands is laid bare as we discuss the necessity of simplifying and focusing on what truly matters. Drawing inspiration from scripture, we emphasize the importance of rest and recalibration, much like Jesus did, amidst the hustle of daily life.
We also discuss the struggle and benefits of adopting a slower pace of life and aligning with the peace offered by Jesus. Our conversation highlights the need for a fundamental lifestyle shift, where prioritizing time at Jesus' feet is most important. We’re learning how to embrace divine interruptions and framing daunting tasks as opportunities for growth and we invite you to journey along with us in that!
Topics Discussed
Finding Rest and Resilience
Peace in a Busy Life
Embracing Rest and Divine Interruptions
Reevaluating Priorities and Finding Richness
Radical Shift in Life Pace
--------
42:08
How To Reignite Your Love For Jesus This Year
How do we stay intentional in nurturing our relationship with Jesus, especially when feeling spiritually distant? We offer practical tips to realign our hearts and minds, drawing inspiration from our personal journeys. With a focus on rekindling our passion for faith, we explore how to invite Jesus into our everyday lives, making this spiritual journey one of hope and renewed intention for the new year.
Stick around for our recommendations on Bible studies such as "Seamless" by Angie Smith and "Jesus and Women" by Christy McClellan, among others. Lastly, we encourage you to take action in finding a church community that feels like home. There's warmth, wisdom, and also a lot of fun waiting for you in this episode.
Topics Discussed
Reigniting Love for Jesus
Steering Through Scripture and Taking Risks
Breaking Free From Toxic Relationships
Taking Action
--------
47:22
4 Things To Think About As You Start The New Year
Welcome back to the For the Girl podcast, where we're kicking off the new year with a fresh start and an exciting announcement: we've joined the That Sounds Fun Network! Recording together in Nashville has reignited our passion for podcasting, and we're thrilled to share our enthusiasm with you. Even more exciting is we are posting EVERY WEEK now, so tune in every Tuesday for a new ep!
We want to help you start the new year off right! So in this episode we are talking RPMs…not the car ones… a heart-centered reflective exercise inspired by scripture, designed to enhance relational, physical, mental, and spiritual health. By reflecting on past challenges and setting growth goals, we shift away from complex goal-setting to a simpler, more authentic approach. Our conversation explores the intricacies of relational health, while also acknowledging struggles in maintaining spiritual depth with family and balancing commitments.
From adapting workout routines as new moms to setting boundaries on phone usage, we explore the interconnectedness of physical, mental, and emotional well-being. We also share some of the challenges we have faced during postpartum. With excitement for the year ahead, we invite you to embark on this journey with us, embracing the potential for transformation and renewal.
Topics Discussed
New Year, Fresh Start
Heart Health and Relationships
Relational Intentions and Struggles
Physical Fitness and Wellness
Mental Space, Phone Boundaries, Spiritual Health
Reviving Spiritual Discipline and Intentions
Never Too Late for Spiritual Growth
--------
47:41
We're Shutting Down Our Shop, Apologies, And All The Feels
In this episode of the For the Girl podcast, the hosts announce the closing of the For the Girl shop, including all their Bible studies and merchandise, due to various operational challenges and their changing personal lives. They share their journey of navigating ministry work, emphasizing the difficult decision to prioritize their families and personal well-being. They discuss past conflicts and resolutions, especially around their different working styles and decision-making processes. Reflecting on a challenging review, they acknowledge the need for kinder communication. Despite contemplating ending the podcast, an unexpected opportunity revitalizes their commitment. They encourage listeners to take advantage of their final sale and outline future plans for their Bible studies through traditional publishing. Lastly, they express gratitude for their community's support and look forward to continuing the podcast with renewed energy and content.
--------
47:06
Welcome to the For The Girl Podcast… the podcast designed for you. Join Mac and Kenz, as they cover all the hard topics for real life girls trying to love Jesus. Get ready for encouragement, truth, and let’s be real, a little bit of a hot mess. Is it just me or are Mac Kenz your new best friends? Let’s get into the episode!