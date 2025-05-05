The Creation Story: God's Masterpiece

Welcome to the first episode in our new summer series: Classics of the Bible! Today, we go back to the very beginning—Genesis 1 and 2. Before there was time, God spoke, and creation came to life. From darkness and chaos, He brought light and order. We'll explore the beauty and rhythm of the creation story, see humanity formed in God's image, and discover what it means to be His masterpiece—created for relationship and purpose. Whether you're familiar with the story or hearing it with fresh ears, this episode invites you to see the beginning not just as history, but as the foundation of hope.