In this episode, "The Fall: When Everything Changed," we explore Genesis 3—the pivotal chapter where paradise is lost and the human story takes a dramatic turn. What really happened in the Garden of Eden? Why did Adam and Eve eat the forbidden fruit? And what does this account mean for us today? Join us as we unpack the serpent’s deception, humanity’s first act of disobedience, and the profound consequences that echo through every generation. This isn’t just a story about a garden—it’s the moment that reshaped the entire world.
The Creation Story: God's Masterpiece
Welcome to the first episode in our new summer series: Classics of the Bible! Today, we go back to the very beginning—Genesis 1 and 2. Before there was time, God spoke, and creation came to life. From darkness and
chaos, He brought light and order. We’ll explore the beauty and rhythm of the creation story, see humanity formed in God’s image, and discover what it means to be His masterpiece—created for relationship and purpose. Whether you're familiar with the story or hearing it with fresh ears, this episode invites you to see the beginning not just as history, but as the foundation of hope.
David’s Last Mistake: What Happens When Leaders Rely on Numbers
When King David decides to count his fighting men, it seems like a harmless leadership move—until God responds with judgment. In this episode, we explore the tension between pride and trust, the hidden dangers of relying on numbers over faith, and the surprising way God turns punishment into mercy. What does it mean to offer a sacrifice that costs you something? And how can we lead with humility in a results-driven world? Join us as we unpack the final chapter of 2 Samuel—and discover why a threshing floor became holy ground.
The Untold Giants of the Bible
In this episode, we dive into 2 Samuel 21, where Israel faces off against four fearsome giants! Discover the surprising appearance of a second Goliath, watch as an aging David steps back into battle, and explore the powerful lessons hidden in this action-packed chapter.
Paul and Barnabas: When Brothers Part
We reach the conclusion of the adventures of Paul and Barnabas, two trailblazing ministers who left a lasting mark on church history. In today’s episode, a sharp disagreement drives a wedge between the once-unshakable missionary duo. What caused the rift between these partners in ministry—and was their relationship ever mended? Tune in to explore the story behind their parting and what it means for us today.
