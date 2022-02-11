Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Noah Rasheta
Don't use what you learn from Buddhism to be a Buddhist. Use it to be a better whatever-you-already-are.
Available Episodes

  • 179 - Notice Your Thoughts
    "All experience is preceded by mind"; that is to say, our mind determines whether or not we suffer. Knowing that we can't escape the consequences of our actions and that actions originate with thoughts, this episode will explore how and why we should practice noticing our thoughts. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
    3/28/2023
    32:39
  • 178 - The Four Investigations
    This is episode #178. The topic I have in mind for today is the teaching of "The Four Investigations." This is a teaching that comes from the Yogachara school of Buddhism. According to Yogachara teachings, the key to understanding reality is to understand the mind. There are four investigations we can explore that are intended to help us to have a correct view or understanding of reality. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
    1/30/2023
    19:53
  • 177 - 10,000 Heroes Podcast Interview
    In this episode, I'll share the audio from an interview I did on the 10,000 heroes podcast. You can find the episode here: https://pod.link/1565667158/episode/f438b75d2dfc86e40c526270a4cd4975Are you interested in trekking with me to Everest Base Camp? Learn more at mindfultrekking.com Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
    1/24/2023
    1:05:39
  • 176 - Working with our Propensities
    In this first episode of 2023, I will talk about propensities and our relationship to our propensities. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
    1/4/2023
    34:58
  • 175 - The Two Truths
    What are the two truths?There is the Truth of how things really are, and the truth of how things seem to be. These are sometimes referred to as Absolute truth and Relative truth. Relative truths are always dependent on HOW we perceive them. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
    11/2/2022
    25:07

About Secular Buddhism

Don't use what you learn from Buddhism to be a Buddhist. Use it to be a better whatever-you-already-are.



Hosted on Acast.

