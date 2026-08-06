In this episode, I explore what death has to teach us about being fully alive, prompted by the recent death of mountaineer Nirmal "Nims" Purja in an avalanche in Pakistan. Starting with Richard Dawkins' reminder that "we are going to die, and that makes us the lucky ones," I reflect on why there is nothing ordinary about an ordinary life — and why so many of us still leave the winning lottery ticket of being alive sitting in a drawer. I share the Buddha's teaching on mindfulness of death, where only the monks practicing at the timescale of a single mouthful or a single breath are called truly awake, along with the five remembrances, the Pali words samvega (the jolt when mortality gets real) and pasada (the settled confidence that the jolt can become a path), and the bardo teaching from The Tibetan Book of the Dead that we are dying and being born in every moment. Ultimately, I suggest the audacity to live isn't about risk but about honesty — living a life true to yourself, the thing Bronnie Ware's dying patients regretted missing most — and about a legacy measured not in accomplishments but in leaving people better than we found them. The invitation this week: once a day, pause and remember, "I will die, and I don't know when," and notice what that does to the next ten minutes of your life.

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