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228 episodes
- In this episode, I explore what death has to teach us about being fully alive, prompted by the recent death of mountaineer Nirmal "Nims" Purja in an avalanche in Pakistan. Starting with Richard Dawkins' reminder that "we are going to die, and that makes us the lucky ones," I reflect on why there is nothing ordinary about an ordinary life — and why so many of us still leave the winning lottery ticket of being alive sitting in a drawer. I share the Buddha's teaching on mindfulness of death, where only the monks practicing at the timescale of a single mouthful or a single breath are called truly awake, along with the five remembrances, the Pali words samvega (the jolt when mortality gets real) and pasada (the settled confidence that the jolt can become a path), and the bardo teaching from The Tibetan Book of the Dead that we are dying and being born in every moment. Ultimately, I suggest the audacity to live isn't about risk but about honesty — living a life true to yourself, the thing Bronnie Ware's dying patients regretted missing most — and about a legacy measured not in accomplishments but in leaving people better than we found them. The invitation this week: once a day, pause and remember, "I will die, and I don't know when," and notice what that does to the next ten minutes of your life.
Explore more at eightfoldpath.com: full transcripts, guided meditations, courses, and Noah AI, an AI you can chat with about any episode or teaching.
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- In this episode, I explore the timeless wisdom found in Homer's The Odyssey through a secular Buddhist lens, drawing parallels between Odysseus's arduous journey home and our own human experiences. I highlight key lessons such as the danger of numbing ourselves with comfort, akin to the Lotus Eaters, and the peril of clinging to a fixed sense of self, as seen when Odysseus identifies himself after blinding the Cyclops. I also discuss the importance of facing cravings, like the crew opening the bag of winds, the power of awareness in overcoming unexamined appetites, and the wisdom gained from confronting difficult realities, such as navigating the land of the dead or choosing between two bad options. Furthermore, I touch upon the practice of skillful patience, exemplified by Penelope, the realization that true homecoming means embracing the present rather than returning to the past, and the profound lesson of carrying our burdens, like Odysseus's oar, until they can be transformed into something useful.
Explore more at eightfoldpath.com: full transcripts, guided meditations, courses, and Noah AI, an AI you can chat with about any episode or teaching.
Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
- In this episode, I explore the concept of being "already whole" by examining two seemingly contradictory Buddhist stories: the Golden Buddha and peeling an onion. The Golden Buddha story suggests we are inherently valuable, covered by layers of conditioning, while the onion story, referencing non-self, indicates we are simply layers all the way down with no fixed core. I explain that both perspectives are true and offer different "medicines" for our suffering: the gold story heals the belief that we are broken, and the onion story frees us from the endless search for a core self. The key takeaway is that because there is no fixed core, there can be no broken core, which is the ultimate good news of emptiness, allowing for growth and possibility. This understanding shifts practice from "mining" for a core to gently noticing and ceasing to add new layers of conditioning, recognizing these layers as protective armor rather than inherent flaws.
Explore more at eightfoldpath.com: full transcripts, guided meditations, courses, and Noah AI, an AI you can chat with about any episode or teaching.
Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
- In this episode, I explore the concept of holding two things at once, a practice that has become central to my own experience, especially during a recent personal transition. I discuss how we're often conditioned to assign a single emotional label to any given moment, leading us to suppress or feel guilty about other valid feelings that arise simultaneously. The core teaching is that life, in its most meaningful moments, is rarely simple and often involves a complex interplay of emotions and experiences, such as joy and grief, or love and resentment. Key takeaways include recognizing that our "story" layer often simplifies experience, while the raw experience itself is multifaceted, and that every moment is both a first and a last, making it precious. This practice is relevant to navigating life's complexities, from personal relationships and major life events to our own self-perception, by allowing us to be fully present to complicated moments without needing them to be anything else.
Explore more at eightfoldpath.com: full transcripts, guided meditations, courses, and Noah AI, an AI you can chat with about any episode or teaching.
Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
- In this episode, I explore the cosmic metaphor of stars, planets, and black holes as three distinct ways humans experience the world. Drawing parallels from the Artemis II moon mission and the film Project Hail Mary, I discuss how these celestial bodies represent generating light (star mode), reflecting light (planet mode), and consuming light (black hole mode). Key insights include understanding that these are temporary states, not fixed identities, and that our interconnectedness, as described by the Buddhist concept of Indra's Net, means we are all part of a larger system. This understanding offers practical applications for navigating our relationships and inner experiences with greater compassion and skill, recognizing that even in difficult "black hole" states, change is inevitable and our awareness of these states is the first step toward skillful engagement.
Explore more at eightfoldpath.com: full transcripts, guided meditations, courses, and Noah AI, an AI you can chat with about any episode or teaching.
Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
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About Secular Buddhism
Don't use what you learn from Buddhism to be a Buddhist. Use it to be a better whatever-you-already-are. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.Podcast website
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