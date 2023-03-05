The Proverbs 31 Ministries Podcast

"4 Practical Ways To Avoid Burnout" With Bonnie Gray

Sometimes self-care can feel selfish.But when we neglect our own well-being, we can quickly get burnt out. God wants us to take care of ourselves, and it doesn't look like the world makes wellness out to be. Our new friend and author Bonnie Gray walks us through four practical ways to care for our souls the way God intended. When you feel overwhelmed by the pressures of life, it's possible to pause, restore calm and choose joy. This episode will help you learn new ways to break free from worry and anxiety.Related Resources: Order Bonnie’s new book, Breathe: 21 Days to Stress Less and Transform Chaos to Calm, and get access to her wellness Bible study. Take the Soul-Care Quiz, and learn what type of care you need to flourish in your life with God’s peace and joy. Download our free five-day devotional, Overlooked, Overwhelmed and Over It: Five Devotions for the Girl Who Feels Tempted To Quit. She Speaks 2023 is coming! You need to know how to take the next step; we've got the tools to help you actually do it. Join us in Charlotte, NC, or online from July 13-14! Click here to download a transcript of this episode. We want to get to know you! Will you tell us a little bit about yourself by filling out this survey?