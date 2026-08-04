Listen to this podcast in the app for free:Download for free in the App Store
The Proverbs 31 Ministries Podcast
The Proverbs 31 Ministries Podcast
Latest episode
225 episodes
“What's Holding You Back From God's Calling? | Lessons From the Life of Moses” With Becky Murray, Kaley Olson, and Meredith Brock08/04/2026 | 35 mins.Have you ever sensed God leading you toward something, only to immediately feel unqualified, afraid, or unsure? Maybe you've wondered, Who am I to do what God is asking?
In this encouraging conversation, Becky Murray joins Meredith Brock and Kaley Olson to explore the story of Moses in Exodus 3-4 and the excuses that often keep us from stepping into God's calling. Drawing from her own journey as the founder of One by One, Becky shares how God met her fears, insecurities, and feelings of inadequacy — and how He can do the same for you.
If you've been holding back because of intimidation, fear of rejection, or your own perceived weaknesses, this episode will remind you that God has never called you to rely on yourself. He's simply asking you to keep your eyes fixed on Him.
You’ll learn:
Why intimidation, rejection, and insecurity are some of the enemy's greatest tools to keep you from God's calling.
What Moses' excuses reveal about the struggles we all face when God asks us to take a step of faith.
How to stop letting your past define your present and embrace the freedom Christ has already won for you.
Why God often calls ordinary, imperfect people so His strength — not theirs — gets the glory.
How intimacy with God gives you the courage to keep saying "yes," even when the path feels impossible.
Resources From This Episode:
Learn more about Becky's ministry to prevent human trafficking and protect vulnerable children at onebyone.org.
Connect with Becky Murray:Website: beckymurray.org.
Book: Embrace the Journey.
If today's episode encouraged you, leave a rating and review wherever you listen to podcasts. Your review helps more women discover biblical encouragement through The Proverbs 31 Ministries Podcast.
Capstone Wellness provides residential treatment and custom therapy intensives that retrace hurt to the roots in a Christ-centered environment. Learn more at Capstonewellness.com/proverbs31
Download a copy of this transcript here.
Want More on This Topic?
Listen to this podcast episode with Lysa TerKeurst on the topic of obedience.
“Before God Changes Your Situation, He Does This First | Ezekiel 37” With Oghosa Iyamu, Melissa Taylor, and Cailah Garcia07/21/2026 | 37 mins.Have you ever looked at your circumstances and wondered, God, will things ever change?
Whether you're walking through grief, disappointment, unanswered prayers, or a season that feels impossibly long, today's conversation is a reminder that God is still at work — even when nothing around you seems different.
In this powerful episode, Bible teacher Oghosa Iyamu joins Melissa Taylor and Cailah Garcia to walk through the breathtaking vision of the valley of dry bones in Ezekiel 37. Together, they unpack what it means to lift your eyes off your circumstances and onto the God who brings life, restoration, and hope. You'll discover that God's restoring work often begins long before your situation changes — through His Word, His Spirit, and His presence with you in the valley.
If you've been feeling weary, discouraged, or like hope has dried up, this conversation will remind you that the God who brought life to dry bones is the same God who is still bringing life today.
You’ll learn:
The surprising place where restoration begins (and why it isn't always your circumstances).
How to stop fixating on what's broken and start fixing your eyes on the God who restores.
Why God's Word and His Spirit are essential when you feel spiritually weary or emotionally depleted.
How the Psalms can give you language to bring your grief, disappointment, and questions honestly before God.
Why confession isn't about condemnation — it's an invitation back into intimacy with God.
Resources From This Episode:
Read Ezekiel 37 and reflect on how God brings life into places that feel dry and hopeless.
Spend time praying through Psalm 121, reminding yourself that your help comes from the Lord.
Read a few Psalms this week, allowing Scripture to give voice to both your grief and your hope as you learn to lift your eyes back to God.
Connect with Oghosa Iyamu for more biblical teaching and encouragement:Website: https://oghosaiyamu.com.
Instagram: @oghosaiiyamu.
Capstone Wellness provides residential treatment and custom therapy intensives that retrace hurt to the roots in a Christ-centered environment. Learn more at Capstonewellness.com/proverbs31.
Share how God is using The Proverbs 31 Ministries Podcast in your life by leaving us a review wherever you listen!
Find all related resources we mention in this episode here.
Download a copy of the transcript here.
Want More on This Topic?
Check out “How To Escape the Comparison Trap” from The Proverbs 31 Ministries Podcast archives!
- What if, in the hardest season of your life, God is doing work you can't yet see?
The Proverbs 31 Ministries Podcast hosts Meredith Brock and Kaley Olson relisten to the very first episode of the show and celebrate all God has done through the last eight years and 31 million downloads. You'll hear them react to Lysa TerKeurst's original teaching where she unpacks the story of Joseph to explore a powerful truth: Pain and God's purpose often operate on two different tracks at the same time. While we experience rejection, betrayal, disappointment, and injustice, God may be accomplishing something deeper ... preparing, protecting, and positioning us for what's ahead.
If you're struggling to make sense of a difficult season, this conversation will help you:
Trust God's unseen work by understanding the significance of the "meanwhile" in Joseph's life.
Learn how to release the weight of past hurts without minimizing them.
Find hope that your story isn't over yet.
Resources from this episode:
Click here to check out what we've recently mentioned on the show.
Capstone Wellness provides residential treatment and custom therapy intensives that retrace hurt to the roots in a Christ-centered environment. Learn more at Capstonewellness.com/proverbs31
Download a transcript of this episode here.
Want more on this topic?
Listen to "Why Do Bad Things Happen to God's People?" with Dr. Joel Muddamalle.
“The Hidden Cause of Your Insecurity and How To Break Free” With Sharon Hodde Miller, Kaley Olson, and Cailah Garcia06/16/2026 | 41 mins.Do you ever feel trapped by insecurity, comparison, or the pressure to prove yourself?
In today’s episode, Kaley Olson and Cailah Garcia sit down with author, pastor, and speaker Sharon Hodde Miller to discuss a surprising source of insecurity that many women overlook. Through personal stories, biblical teaching, and practical wisdom, Sharon explains why some insecurity stems not from thinking too little of ourselves but from thinking about ourselves too much.
Drawing from Moses’ story in Exodus 4 and her own journey through ministry, Sharon shares how God invites us to shift our focus away from our limitations and back to His sufficiency. If you've ever wondered whether you're enough for what God has called you to do, this conversation will remind you where true confidence is found.
You’ll learn:
The difference between low self-esteem and self-preoccupation.
Why affirmation alone cannot heal every insecurity.
What God's response to Moses teaches us about our limitations.
How to identify whether insecurity is revealing an unhealed wound or misplaced focus.
A practical way to shift your eyes off yourself and back onto Jesus.
Resources From This Episode:
Get Sharon Hodde Miller’s book Free of Me: Why Life Is Better When It’s Not About You.
This bestselling book explores the freedom that comes when we stop making life all about ourselves and start focusing on God’s greater purpose.
Get Sharon Hodde Miller’s devotional Gazing at God: A 40-Day Journey to Greater Freedom from Self.
This devotional helps readers identify areas of self-focus, find healing for their wounds, and cultivate a life centered on Christ.
Learn more about the She Speaks Conference.
Join us from July 16-18 in Charlotte, North Carolina, for powerful teaching, practical training, and encouragement to help you step confidently into the calling God has placed on your life.
Capstone Wellness provides residential treatment and custom therapy intensives that retrace hurt to the roots in a Christ-centered environment. Learn more at Capstonewellness.com/proverbs31
Download a transcript of this episode.
Want More on This Topic?
Check out “How To Escape the Comparison Trap” from The Proverbs 31 Ministries Podcast archives!
“When You Finally See the Impact of Your Yes” With Jennie Lusko, Meredith Brock, and Kaley Olson06/03/2026 | 41 mins.Have you ever wondered if your small act of obedience is really making a difference?
In today’s episode, Meredith Brock and Kaley Olson sit down with author and pastor Jennie Lusko to talk about the moment her “yes” became deeply personal. When Jennie and her family traveled to Bolivia to meet three children they sponsor through Compassion International, what they experienced was far more than meaningful — it changed the way they see faith, generosity, and the people God has placed right in front of them.
Through honest storytelling and spiritual insight, Jennie shares how stepping outside her everyday rhythm opened her eyes to what God had been doing all along.
If you’ve ever questioned whether your obedience matters — this conversation will remind you that it does.
You’ll learn:
Why it’s easy to lose sight of the impact of your everyday obedience.
How meeting her sponsored children reshaped Jennie’s understanding of generosity.
What children living in poverty taught her family about contentment and joy.
How God uses simple acts of faith to create lasting, eternal impact.
Why stepping outside your comfort zone can open your eyes to what God is doing.
Resources From This Episode:
Sponsor a child through Compassion International.
When you sponsor a child, you help provide access to education, medical care, nutritious food, clean water, and the hope of Jesus — all delivered through a local church in their community.
Get Jennie Lusko’s devotional Fresh Mercies Every Day.
This 40-day devotional offers encouragement to help you build breathing room for your soul and experience God’s fresh mercies in your everyday life.
Download a copy of the transcript for this episode.
Want More on This Topic?
Listen to “Am I Really Called to THIS?” with Nicki Koziarz.
More Christianity podcasts
- Live Free with Josh HowertonChristianity, Religion & Spirituality
- Timothy Keller Sermons Podcast by Gospel in LifeChristianity, Religion & Spirituality
- The Briefing with Albert MohlerChristianity, Religion & Spirituality
- Unashamed with the Robertson FamilyChristianity, Religion & Spirituality
- Relatable with Allie Beth StuckeyChristianity, News, News Commentary, Religion & Spirituality
- The Bible in a Year (with Fr. Mike Schmitz)Christianity, History, Religion & Spirituality
- WHOA That's Good PodcastBusiness, Christianity, Religion & Spirituality, Society & Culture
- Lakepointe Church with Josh HowertonChristianity, Religion & Spirituality
- BibleProjectChristianity, Religion & Spirituality
- The Bible RecapChristianity, Religion & Spirituality
Trending Christianity podcasts
- Imagine Heaven Podcast with John BurkeChristianity, Religion & Spirituality
- AfterMassChristianity, Religion & Spirituality
- The Leader’s Cut with Preston MorrisonBusiness, Christianity, Religion & Spirituality
- Theology in the RawChristianity, News, Politics, Religion & Spirituality
- The God Shot with Tara-Leigh CobbleChristianity, Religion & Spirituality
- The PorchChristianity, Religion & Spirituality
- Intentional FatherhoodChristianity, Education, Kids & Family, Parenting, Relationships, Religion & Spirituality, Self-Improvement, Society & Culture
- Dad TiredChristianity, Kids & Family, Parenting, Religion & Spirituality
- The Daily Office PodcastChristianity, Religion & Spirituality
- Three of Seven PodcastChristianity, Fitness, Health & Wellness, Religion & Spirituality
- UNSHACKLED! Audio DramasChristianity, Religion & Spirituality
- Thinking in Public with Albert MohlerChristianity, Religion & Spirituality
- The Thomistic InstituteChristianity, Philosophy, Religion & Spirituality, Society & Culture
- Knowing FaithChristianity, Religion, Religion & Spirituality, Spirituality
- Seeking JesusChristianity, Religion & Spirituality
- Everything Belongs: Living the Teachings of Richard Rohr ForwardChristianity, Religion & Spirituality
- Ask Pastor JohnChristianity, Religion & Spirituality
- Abiding TogetherChristianity, Religion, Religion & Spirituality
- The Fr. Mike Schmitz Catholic PodcastChristianity, Religion & Spirituality, Society & Culture
- The Wake-Up CallChristianity, Religion & Spirituality
- The Jennie Allen PodcastChristianity, Religion & Spirituality
- The NXR PodcastChristianity, Religion & Spirituality
About The Proverbs 31 Ministries Podcast
For over 25 years Proverbs 31 Ministries' mission has been to intersect God's Word in the real, hard places we all struggle with. That's why we started this podcast. Every episode will feature a variety of teachings from president Lysa TerKeurst, staff members or friends of the ministry who can teach you something valuable from their vantage point. We hope that regardless of your age, background or stage of life, it's something you look forward to listening to each month!Podcast website
Listen to The Proverbs 31 Ministries Podcast, Live Free with Josh Howerton and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app
Get the free radio.net app
- Stations and podcasts to bookmark
- Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
- Supports Carplay & Android Auto
- Many other app features
Get the free radio.net app
- Stations and podcasts to bookmark
- Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
- Supports Carplay & Android Auto
- Many other app features
The Proverbs 31 Ministries Podcast
Scan code,
download the app,
start listening.
download the app,
start listening.