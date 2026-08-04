The Proverbs 31 Ministries Podcast

Have you ever looked at your circumstances and wondered, God, will things ever change?



Whether you're walking through grief, disappointment, unanswered prayers, or a season that feels impossibly long, today's conversation is a reminder that God is still at work — even when nothing around you seems different.

In this powerful episode, Bible teacher Oghosa Iyamu joins Melissa Taylor and Cailah Garcia to walk through the breathtaking vision of the valley of dry bones in Ezekiel 37. Together, they unpack what it means to lift your eyes off your circumstances and onto the God who brings life, restoration, and hope. You'll discover that God's restoring work often begins long before your situation changes — through His Word, His Spirit, and His presence with you in the valley.



If you've been feeling weary, discouraged, or like hope has dried up, this conversation will remind you that the God who brought life to dry bones is the same God who is still bringing life today.



You’ll learn:

The surprising place where restoration begins (and why it isn't always your circumstances).

How to stop fixating on what's broken and start fixing your eyes on the God who restores.

Why God's Word and His Spirit are essential when you feel spiritually weary or emotionally depleted.

How the Psalms can give you language to bring your grief, disappointment, and questions honestly before God.

Why confession isn't about condemnation — it's an invitation back into intimacy with God.



Resources From This Episode:

Read Ezekiel 37 and reflect on how God brings life into places that feel dry and hopeless.

Spend time praying through Psalm 121, reminding yourself that your help comes from the Lord.

Read a few Psalms this week, allowing Scripture to give voice to both your grief and your hope as you learn to lift your eyes back to God.

Connect with Oghosa Iyamu for more biblical teaching and encouragement:Website: https://oghosaiyamu.com.

Instagram: @oghosaiiyamu.



Capstone Wellness provides residential treatment and custom therapy intensives that retrace hurt to the roots in a Christ-centered environment. Learn more at Capstonewellness.com/proverbs31.

Share how God is using The Proverbs 31 Ministries Podcast in your life by leaving us a review wherever you listen!

Find all related resources we mention in this episode here.

Download a copy of the transcript here.



Want More on This Topic?

Check out “How To Escape the Comparison Trap” from The Proverbs 31 Ministries Podcast archives!