The Proverbs 31 Ministries Podcast

"The Journey Home, Part 2" With Meredith Boggs
Maybe you've heard of the Enneagram but aren't sure what it's all about. Is it even OK for Christians to use it? Is it something that can be used for spiritual growth, not just personal growth? Perhaps you know your Enneagram type but have no idea how to apply what you've learned as a way to enhance your spiritual life. Our new friend, author and Enneagram coach Meredith Boggs guides you through a biblical road map to using the Enneagram to revitalize your faith and guide you back home to God.This episode covers Types 5-9; make sure you tune in to Part 1 for Types 1-4!Related Resources:
Get Meredith’s new book, The Journey Home: A Biblical Guide to Using the Enneagram to Deepen Your Faith and Relationships.
4/19/2023
34:15
"The Journey Home, Part 1" With Meredith Boggs
Maybe you've heard of the Enneagram but aren't sure what it's all about. Is it even OK for Christians to use it? Is it something that can be used for spiritual growth, not just personal growth? Perhaps you know your Enneagram type but have no idea how to apply what you've learned as a way to enhance your spiritual life. Our new friend, author and Enneagram coach Meredith Boggs guides you through a biblical road map to using the Enneagram to revitalize your faith and guide you back home to God.This episode covers Types 1-4; make sure you tune in to Part 2 for Types 5-9!Related Resources:
Get Meredith’s new book, The Journey Home: A Biblical Guide to Using the Enneagram to Deepen Your Faith and Relationships.
4/18/2023
34:35
"4 Practical Ways To Avoid Burnout" With Bonnie Gray
Sometimes self-care can feel selfish.But when we neglect our own well-being, we can quickly get burnt out. God wants us to take care of ourselves, and it doesn't look like the world makes wellness out to be. Our new friend and author Bonnie Gray walks us through four practical ways to care for our souls the way God intended. When you feel overwhelmed by the pressures of life, it's possible to pause, restore calm and choose joy. This episode will help you learn new ways to break free from worry and anxiety.Related Resources:
Order Bonnie’s new book, Breathe: 21 Days to Stress Less and Transform Chaos to Calm, and get access to her wellness Bible study.
Take the Soul-Care Quiz, and learn what type of care you need to flourish in your life with God’s peace and joy.
Download our free five-day devotional, Overlooked, Overwhelmed and Over It: Five Devotions for the Girl Who Feels Tempted To Quit.
She Speaks 2023 is coming! You need to know how to take the next step; we've got the tools to help you actually do it. Join us in Charlotte, NC, or online from July 13-14!
4/4/2023
41:56
"Let's Talk About Church" With Dr. Joel Muddamalle
"Let's Talk About Church" With Dr. Joel MuddamalleRegardless of your church background, there are a lot of questions around the topic of church.What defines a church? Who gathers these people? Why do they meet, and what keeps them together? And what are they supposed to do when they gather? On this episode, our friend Dr. Joel Muddamalle, Director of Theological Research at Proverbs 31 Ministries, answers our questions about finding a church and staying at a church. Learn about God's intention and purpose for His Church in a world full of different opinions and priorities.Related Resources:-Reflect on what Scripture says about the message you heard, and see what challenges, convicts or encourages you, with our free resource "Now What? A Guide To Process and Apply Biblical Messages."-Give your teens a stronger foundation to embrace a biblical worldview and learn to navigate complex topics at Summit Ministries’ Student Conference!-Click here to download a transcript of this episode.We want to get to know you! Will you tell us a little bit about yourself by filling out this survey?
3/28/2023
54:50
"How To Hear God's Voice" With Abby McDonald
It's easy to question if we really heard from God.How do you know with confidence what His voice sounds like and what His will is? We want certainty or the outcomes we desire, but learning to hear from God isn't a one-size-fits-all formula. Our new friend and author Abby McDonald joins us on the podcast for an episode all about how to hear from God. Learn four ways to recognize His voice even when He doesn't speak directly.Related Resources:
Order a copy of Abby’s book, Shift: Changing Our Focus to See the Presence of God.
Connect with Abby, and download her free resources at abbymcdonald.org.
Download our free resource “Choosing To Trust Over Taking Control,” and release the desire to orchestrate how things turn out by settling your soul with 10 days of scriptural reminders about God’s unfailing faithfulness.
For over 25 years Proverbs 31 Ministries' mission has been to intersect God's Word in the real, hard places we all struggle with. That's why we started this podcast. Every episode will feature a variety of teachings from president Lysa TerKeurst, staff members or friends of the ministry who can teach you something valuable from their vantage point. We hope that regardless of your age, background or stage of life, it's something you look forward to listening to each month!