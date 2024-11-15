Can Fallen Pastors Be Restored? 10 Qs with Mike Winger (Ep 36)
Today's Time Stamps:
1. 0:10 {Can Fallen Leaders Be Restored?} Can fallen pastors who have engaged in egregious sin be restored back to ministry? 2. 52:33 {Jesus’ Ministry – Which Nature?} Do you believe Jesus did His ministry of preaching, teaching, and healing out of His divinity, or out of His humanity empowered by the Holy Spirit, in light of Matthew 3:16-17, etc.? What about us?3. 58:06 {Being Zealous for God’s Glory} In light of God's zeal for His own glory in all the Earth (see Ezekiel 36:22-23; Psalm 46:10; 2 Chronicles 6:32-33), how can Christians be zealous for His glory among the nations, especially those who cannot go?4. 1:00:52 {“The River” = Heaven?} Is there a biblical basis for songs about “crossing the river” into Heaven, or is that just Greek mythology? Is the Jordan River a legitimate biblical metaphor for dying and going to the Promised Land/Heaven?5. 1:05:55 {Thinking Biblically about All Creation} Since all is God’s creation, will God hold us blameworthy for killing insects and other critters like cockroaches, mosquitoes, bees, spiders, mice, etc.?6. 1:09:46 {Can the Unsaved Seek God?} Can people not yet saved seek after God? Jesus tells us in Matthew 7:7 to “…seek and knock and it will be opened,” but in Romans 3:10 it says “There is no one who understands; There is no one who seeks God.” 7. 1:12:31 {Lazarus’ Resurrection – Missing?} I find the fact that the resurrection of Lazarus is missing from the Synoptics and the epistles to be unsettling. Do you have any insights on why such a massive claim is not in the earliest texts?8. 1:16:52 {“By Faith” vs. “Through Faith”} What is the difference between “by faith” and “through faith” in Romans 3: 30?9. 1:19:49 {Investing in Rental Properties – Sin?} I would like to start investing in rental homes. Is this flat out a sin and should I be just giving my excess to the needy people, or is it OK to invest to earn more, and just give then?10. 1:21:35 {Are My Dreams from God?} My pastor says you can tell if a dream is from God by whether or not it aligns with Gods Word, but also if it’s very bright, warm, and vivid. He says if you’re afraid in the dream, then it’s not from God. Is that true?
What the Bible Says about Immigration: 10 Qs with Mike Winger (Ep 35)
Today's Time Stamps:
1. 0:18 {A Biblical View of Immigration} What are some biblical thoughts surrounding the political issue of immigration?2. 49:40 {Confessing Your Faith when Difficult} I'm a 30 y/o woman in SoCal, financially dependent on my Muslim parents. I've studied for years and I’m now feeling called to Christ. I fear being kicked out. Any advice on how to tell them I'm Christian?3. 52:03 {Eternal Begottenness?} Should we hold to eternal begottenness of the Son which seems to suggest that the Son was caused? It seems orthodox, but wrong to say of God.4. 56:13 {When Discipline turns to Drudgery} William Booth says, “We ought not consult feelings but do our duty.” How does that not then become drudgery? How do we be disciplined like Daniel, yet not mechanical?5. 58:11 {Hosting Sinners in our Homes} Is 1 Corinthians 5:9-13 only for corporate gatherings or also for private gatherings such as family meals, etc.? Should Christians host professing Christian family members who are living in unrepentant sin?6. 1:03:00 {Overcoming Difficult Addictions} I’ve tried SO many times trying to quit vaping. I’m starting to feel like a bad Christian. Any advice?7. 1:04:51 {Contemplative Prayer} I'm curious about contemplative and listening prayer practices promoted in my church. Are they rooted in or influenced by Eastern mysticism or New Age ideologies?8. 1:08:01 {Why Didn’t God Forbid Polygamy?} If verses like Exodus 21:10 aren't supporting polygamy but protecting women in a bad situation, why didn't God just outlaw polygamy outright? I agree with you, but don't know how to counter this argument.9. 1:13:10 {Obeying our Conscience} Is Romans 14:23 about emotional doubt or intellectual doubt? For example, I'm mentally convinced that ham is OK to eat but I still doubt it emotionally. Which is my conscience to obey?10. 1:17:21 {What is a Heart of Flesh?} What does giving us a heart of flesh mean, when flesh is usually negative?
When the NT quotes the Catholic Apocrypha: The Hebrews Series pt 3 (1:2-4)
You can't do this stuff on a Sunday morning, but I can do it here! Going deep on the Christology of Hebrews 1:2-4, the Catholic Apocryphal book The Wisdom of Solomon, and seeing the absolute glory of Jesus.
Links you may want:
Where it all went wrong: THAT Andy Stanley sermon. (Full Analysis)
He is cutting off important truths and saying that the Apostles did it. Here's an analysis of Andy Stanley's teaching on the Apostles and the Bible.
Links:
I Misrepresented Scripture: 10 Qs with Mike Winger (Ep 34)
Today's Time Stamps:
1. 0:04 {Confession Time} What did Mike get wrong about Genesis 2, relating to the topic of polygamy?2. 9:16 {All Things vs. All This Through Christ?} The NIV changed Philippians 4:13 from I can do "all things" to "all this" which makes more sense to me in context. Do you think "all things" has been misused historically? Will other translations follow?3. 14:52 and 19:57 {Unforgivable Sin in The Didache?} In the Didache, judging the spirits wrongly was included as the unforgivable sin. Could you explain why you think that is not the case?4. 17:17 {Apathy vs. Anxiety} I have a lot of guilt/shame about not suffering for Christ the way missionaries and the persecuted church do. How do I find the balance between lukewarmness and anxiety that I'm not doing enough?5. 27:27 {Can We Live More than 120 yrs?} How come people live more than 120 years when God said we wouldn’t in Genesis 6:3?6. 30:39 {Spiritual Power?} How can I argue biblically against the idea that we gain personal power/status in the spiritual realm by being full of the Spirit, and how does this relate to abiding in Christ & James 5-16?7. 37:51 {Advice for Depression & Spiritual Dryness} When I was a teen, I had depression leading to a suicide attempt. Through God I'm still here, married, and have a family. I read/study the Bible and pray, but I feel lost and far from God. Advice?8. 42:17 {The Doctrine of Impassability} Can you help me understand the doctrine of impassability a little bit better? It's confusing for me, and I'm not sure how to relate to the Lord and bring Him my pain, knowing this doctrine.9. 47:11 {Balancing Ministry & Family} As a young youth pastor, I am struggling to balance my desire to fully invest time and energy into ministry, with also being married with 2 young boys (2 and 1). Can you give some good principles here?10. 51:31 {If Trump Wins, Were the Prophets Right?} If Donald Trump gets elected this year, does that somehow validate any of the false prophets from 4 years ago who prophesied that he would have a second term?
