Today's Time Stamps: 1. 0:10 {Can Fallen Leaders Be Restored?} Can fallen pastors who have engaged in egregious sin be restored back to ministry? 2. 52:33 {Jesus' Ministry – Which Nature?} Do you believe Jesus did His ministry of preaching, teaching, and healing out of His divinity, or out of His humanity empowered by the Holy Spirit, in light of Matthew 3:16-17, etc.? What about us?3. 58:06 {Being Zealous for God's Glory} In light of God's zeal for His own glory in all the Earth (see Ezekiel 36:22-23; Psalm 46:10; 2 Chronicles 6:32-33), how can Christians be zealous for His glory among the nations, especially those who cannot go?4. 1:00:52 {"The River" = Heaven?} Is there a biblical basis for songs about "crossing the river" into Heaven, or is that just Greek mythology? Is the Jordan River a legitimate biblical metaphor for dying and going to the Promised Land/Heaven?5. 1:05:55 {Thinking Biblically about All Creation} Since all is God's creation, will God hold us blameworthy for killing insects and other critters like cockroaches, mosquitoes, bees, spiders, mice, etc.?6. 1:09:46 {Can the Unsaved Seek God?} Can people not yet saved seek after God? Jesus tells us in Matthew 7:7 to "…seek and knock and it will be opened," but in Romans 3:10 it says "There is no one who understands; There is no one who seeks God." 7. 1:12:31 {Lazarus' Resurrection – Missing?} I find the fact that the resurrection of Lazarus is missing from the Synoptics and the epistles to be unsettling. Do you have any insights on why such a massive claim is not in the earliest texts?8. 1:16:52 {"By Faith" vs. "Through Faith"} What is the difference between "by faith" and "through faith" in Romans 3: 30?9. 1:19:49 {Investing in Rental Properties – Sin?} I would like to start investing in rental homes. Is this flat out a sin and should I be just giving my excess to the needy people, or is it OK to invest to earn more, and just give then?10. 1:21:35 {Are My Dreams from God?} My pastor says you can tell if a dream is from God by whether or not it aligns with Gods Word, but also if it's very bright, warm, and vivid. He says if you're afraid in the dream, then it's not from God. Is that true?