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The Lord of Spirits
Fr. Andrew Stephen Damick, Fr. Stephen De Young, and Ancient Faith Ministries
Latest episode
268 episodes
- Father Stephen discusses our alienation from our humanity, and how the Orthodox Church is positioned. Live Q&A with Fr. Stephen and Fr. Andrew follows. Recorded at the 2026 Parish Life Conference of the Antiochian Diocese of Miami and the Southeast, June 10-13, 2026 in Springdale, AR.
- Father Andrew presents on the current Orthodox convert surge. How do we understand and address it? Live Q&A with Fr. Andrew and Fr. Stephen follows. Recorded at the 2026 Parish Life Conference of the Antiochian Diocese of Miami and the Southeast, June 10-13 in Springdale, AR.
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About The Lord of Spirits
The Seen and Unseen World in Orthodox Christian TraditionPodcast website
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