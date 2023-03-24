Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
The Lord of Spirits

The Lord of Spirits

Fr. Andrew Stephen Damick, Fr. Stephen De Young, and Ancient Faith Ministries
The Seen and Unseen World in Orthodox Christian Tradition - The modern world does not acknowledge but is nevertheless haunted by spirits - angels, demons and sa... More
Religion & SpiritualityChristianity
  • Pantheon and Pandemonium VI: Live Q&A May 2023
    It's an open-line night with the Podfathers for an all-live, all-Q&A show! This episode is your chance to ask whatever is on your mind. Nothing is off-limits, so tune in LIVE and give us a call.
    5/12/2023
    2:58:51
  • Who Stole the Soul?
    What is a soul? Do you have one? Are you one? Do dogs and oak trees have them? Are they made of rubber? What happens to the soul when the body dies? Join Fr. Stephen and Fr. Andrew as they talk about the Biblical understanding of the soul.
    4/28/2023
    2:44:45
  • Blood and Water
    What is water really for? Is holy water magic? In the final episode of their series on the sacraments (but not the final sacrament) of the Orthodox Church, Fr. Stephen and Fr. Andrew discuss the blessing of waters.
    4/7/2023
    2:31:04
  • Samsonite
    Was Samson a good monk or a bad monk? What does it mean to take the Nazirite vow, and does this relate to Christian monasticism? Fr. Stephen and Fr. Andrew continue their series on the sacraments of the Orthodox Church.
    3/24/2023
    3:24:23
  • Saint Constantine the Great
    Did you think the series on sacraments was done at 7? Fr. Andrew and Fr. Stephen continue with the coronation of emperors. Why did the Church do this? What does it say about the Christian view of government and politics?
    3/10/2023
    3:17:25

About The Lord of Spirits

The Seen and Unseen World in Orthodox Christian Tradition - The modern world does not acknowledge but is nevertheless haunted by spirits - angels, demons and saints. Fathers Andrew Stephen Damick and Stephen De Young focus on enchantment in creation, the union of the seen and unseen as made by God and experienced by mankind throughout history.
