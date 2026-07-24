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The Lord of Spirits

Fr. Andrew Stephen Damick, Fr. Stephen De Young, and Ancient Faith Ministries
ChristianityReligion & Spirituality
The Lord of Spirits
Latest episode

268 episodes

  • The Lord of Spirits

    We Are the Aliens

    07/23/2026
    Father Stephen discusses our alienation from our humanity, and how the Orthodox Church is positioned. Live Q&A with Fr. Stephen and Fr. Andrew follows. Recorded at the 2026 Parish Life Conference of the Antiochian Diocese of Miami and the Southeast, June 10-13, 2026 in Springdale, AR.
  • The Lord of Spirits

    Convert Surge: The Wise Welcome

    07/09/2026
    Father Andrew presents on the current Orthodox convert surge. How do we understand and address it? Live Q&A with Fr. Andrew and Fr. Stephen follows. Recorded at the 2026 Parish Life Conference of the Antiochian Diocese of Miami and the Southeast, June 10-13 in Springdale, AR.
  • The Lord of Spirits

    Commander Shepherd

    06/30/2026
    The strangest and most mysterious of the texts in the ancient Christian collection known as the Apostolic Fathers is the Shepherd of Hermas. How should this apocryphal text be read, and what does it mean?
  • The Lord of Spirits

    Pantheon and Pandemonium XXI: Asynchronous Q&A June 2026

    06/16/2026
    The Podfathers reach down into the audio mailbag to answer your questions. You never quite know what people are willing to say into voicemail, so here we go!
  • The Lord of Spirits

    The Gods of Gerizim

    06/02/2026
    When the Assyrians carried off the 10 northern Israelite tribes, they imported pagans into Samaria. What is the nature of the religion these people then practiced, and why did Judeans despise them? Take a deep dive with us into the history of the Samaritans.
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About The Lord of Spirits
The Seen and Unseen World in Orthodox Christian Tradition
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ChristianityReligion & Spirituality

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