In this transformative episode of Global Revival blast, your host Wilfred delves into the profound pursuit of seeking the face of God, offering deep spiritual insights and practical steps to draw closer to Him. Using powerful scripture references, Wilfred explores the essence of intimacy with God, as seen in the lives of David, Moses, and other biblical figures/Characters.Key scriptures include:Psalms 63:1-5 and Psalms 27:8, which reflect David's longing for God's presence.Exodus 12:12-15 and 12:17-23, underscoring God's deliverance and faithfulness.Daniel 9:3, emphasizing prayer and fasting in seeking God.Matthew 6:17-18, Acts 13:2-3, and Acts 14:23, which highlight fasting as an act of devotion.Ezra 8:23, where the Israelites sought God through fasting and prayer.Jeremiah 15:16 and 2 Chronicles 7:14, reminding us of the power of God's word and the call to humility.Philippians 3:10, revealing the depth of knowing Christ.Numbers 12:6-8 and Deuteronomy 34:10, which showcase Moses' unique relationship with God.Psalms 103:7, revealing God's ways and acts.Wilfred also elaborates on how to seek the face of God and shares four key principles from David's intimacy with God, shedding light on how we can model such closeness in our own lives.Don't miss this episode as we uncover the beauty of seeking God with all our heart and learn to live in the overflow of His presence!
--------
38:22
Seeking The Face of God Part 1
In this thought-provoking episode, "Seeking The Face of God," the journey of faith and spiritual connection is explored in depth. The episode delves into the profound desire that many have to truly encounter God, to see beyond the physical realm and experience His divine presence. It examines the struggles and challenges that arise on this quest, offering insights into the spiritual practices, disciplines, and personal reflections that help guide the seeker. The episode highlights the biblical significance of seeking God's face as an act of devotion and a desire for divine revelation. Through captivating teaching, stories of personal transformation, and scriptural exploration, this episode unveils the profound implications of this spiritual yearning.From the longing for God expressed in Psalms to the New Testament teachings on God's nearness, we look at how seeking the face of God is an invitation to experience His love, grace, and truth in a more intimate way. It reflects on the challenges and rewards of actively seeking God's presence, offering a roadmap for anyone yearning for a deeper spiritual experience. "Seeking The Face of God" encourages viewers to reflect on their own spiritual journey and how they can cultivate a life more attuned to the presence of the divine. Join us on this spiritual journey as we explore what it means to truly seek the face of God in a world filled with distractions and uncertainty.
--------
21:46
When Praise Becomes Your Weapon
Can your praise change your circumstances? Absolutely! Our host reveals how heartfelt praise can unlock doors, shatter barriers, destroys Yokes and release God's power into your situation. In this episode, we explore the profound power of praise as a spiritual weapon in times of trial and warfare. Discover how lifting your voice in worship and thanksgiving can shift atmospheres, break chains, and unlock victories in your life. Drawing from inspiring biblical examples, such as Paul and Silas praising God in prison, we uncover the mysteries of praise that silence the enemy and invite God's intervention. Praise isn't just an expression of gratitude; it's a weapon that dismantles walls and overcomes impossible odds. In this empowering episode, discover the secrets of turning your praise into a force that confounds the enemy and brings divine breakthroughs. Learn how to praise with boldness, even in the midst of your darkest moments, and experience the life-changing presence of God. This is your moment to step into victory—one song of praise at a time! Tune in and learn how to Use this divine strategy for breakthrough and triumph!
--------
29:14
The Reality Of Spiritual Warfare Part 2
In this powerful continuation, join your host, Wilfred, as he delves into "The Reality of Spiritual Warfare Part 2"Spiritual warfare is a reality every Christian faces, but victory is guaranteed when we fight God's way. In this powerful episode, join your host, Wilfred, as he dives deeper into "How to Win Spiritual War." Discover essential biblical principles that equip you to stand firm and walk in victory:Submission to God (James 4:7) – Learn how surrendering to God's authority empowers you to resist the enemy.Be Strong in the Lord and Put on the Whole Armor of God (Ephesians 6:10-18) – Understand the importance of spiritual armour in defending against the schemes of the enemy.Living in Obedience to God (2 Corinthians 10:3-6) – Explore how obedience pulls down strongholds and aligns you with God's power.Authority in Christ (Luke 10:18-19) – Discover the authority Jesus has given believers to tread over all the power of the enemy.Living a Holy Lifestyle (James 5:13-18) – See how holiness and righteousness amplify your spiritual effectiveness.Prayer (1 Thessalonians 5:17, Ephesians 6:18) – Tap into the power of unceasing prayer as a weapon of warfare. Uncover the transformative and sustaining power of prayer. Faith (1 John 4:4, 1 John 5:4-5) – Build unshakable faith to overcome every challenge through Christ. Faith as the ultimate victory that overcomes the world. The Blood of the Lamb and the Word of Our Testimonies (Revelation 12:11) – Understand how Christ's blood secures our victory and how declaring what God has done strengthens our stand against the enemy. Don't miss this eye-opening episode as Wilfred equips you with the tools to walk in supernatural victory! Tune in now.
--------
31:19
The Reality Of Spiritual Warfare Part 1
In this inspiring episode, we pull back the veil on the often-overlooked reality of spiritual warfare. This is not just a metaphor—it's a real, ongoing battle that affects every Christian. We delve into the spiritual forces at work in our lives, both seen and unseen, and explore how these forces influence our thoughts, emotions, and decisions. From temptations to discouragement, the enemy's tactics are subtle but persistent. Learn how to identify the signs of spiritual warfare, understand its impact on your daily life, and discover the spiritual tools/ Weapons - Missiles God provides to fight back. Discover who is your enemy. Join us for an in-depth look at how to navigate this battle with strength, faith, and resilience.
Welcome to Global Revival Blast podcast with Wilfred Aigbomobe. This weekly podcast get you inspired, ignited, experience God’s power, His manifest Presence and transformation. Whether you're seeking a revitalization in your spiritual life, relationships with God, Spiritual development or personal growth, our host bring you practical provoking messages, and life changing experiences and lead you on the path to your own personal revival.Let the Global Revival Blast Podcast be your weekly dose of inspiration and insights needed to reignite your Spiritual life.