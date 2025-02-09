The Reality Of Spiritual Warfare Part 2

Send us a text In this powerful continuation, join your host, Wilfred, as he delves into "The Reality of Spiritual Warfare Part 2"Spiritual warfare is a reality every Christian faces, but victory is guaranteed when we fight God's way. In this powerful episode, join your host, Wilfred, as he dives deeper into "How to Win Spiritual War." Discover essential biblical principles that equip you to stand firm and walk in victory:Submission to God (James 4:7) – Learn how surrendering to God's authority empowers you to resist the enemy.Be Strong in the Lord and Put on the Whole Armor of God (Ephesians 6:10-18) – Understand the importance of spiritual armour in defending against the schemes of the enemy.Living in Obedience to God (2 Corinthians 10:3-6) – Explore how obedience pulls down strongholds and aligns you with God's power.Authority in Christ (Luke 10:18-19) – Discover the authority Jesus has given believers to tread over all the power of the enemy.Living a Holy Lifestyle (James 5:13-18) – See how holiness and righteousness amplify your spiritual effectiveness.Prayer (1 Thessalonians 5:17, Ephesians 6:18) – Tap into the power of unceasing prayer as a weapon of warfare. Uncover the transformative and sustaining power of prayer. Faith (1 John 4:4, 1 John 5:4-5) – Build unshakable faith to overcome every challenge through Christ. Faith as the ultimate victory that overcomes the world. The Blood of the Lamb and the Word of Our Testimonies (Revelation 12:11) – Understand how Christ’s blood secures our victory and how declaring what God has done strengthens our stand against the enemy. Don’t miss this eye-opening episode as Wilfred equips you with the tools to walk in supernatural victory! Tune in now.Subscribe to our podcast for more enriching content and share this episode with friends, colleagues and family to spread the blessings of God. Embrace the Supernatural power of the Holy Spirit today!For more contents, please visit http://pastorwilfred.com Support the showThanks for listening follow us on https://twitter.com/wAigbomobe For more visit our website pastorwilfred.com Support us and subscribe